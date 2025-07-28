Bihar Board Exam 2026: BSEB Released Dummy Registration Cards for Class 10th, 12th; Download here

Bihar Board Exam 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the dummy registration cards for the 2026 Annual Intermediate (Class 12) and Matriculation (Class 10) Examinations. The official BSEB websites are now offering these cards for download. It is highly recommended that students carefully check their fictitious registration cards to make sure all of their academic and personal information is correct.
Information like the candidate's name, parents' names, birthdate, gender, and photo should be given special consideration. Students have until August 9, 2025, to request changes for any mistakes or inconsistencies. It is crucial to remember that students can only seek adjustments if their registration information was submitted within the allotted time. Before the final admit cards are distributed, students can correct any errors on the fake registration card, which acts as a provisional document. Issues during the board exams might be avoided with prompt verification and repair.
How To Check and Correct BSEB 10th 12th Dummy Registration Card 2026 Online?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the BSEB 10th 12th Dummy Registration Card 2026 Online:
Step 1: Go to seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com, the official BSEB Intermediate portal (for Class 12).
Step 2: Log in using the BSEB-provided institution credentials.
Step 3: Download the student's fictitious registration card.
Step 4: Confirm all personal information, including name, date of birth, gender, parent's name, and photo.
Step 5: Before the correction deadline, make the required online corrections via the school administrator if any mistakes are discovered.
BSEB 10th 12th Dummy Registration Card 2026: Details Mentioned
Candidates can see the details given below that are mentioned in the BSEB 10th 12th Dummy Registration Card 2026:
Name of Student
Father’s & Mother’s Name
Date of Birth
Gender
Religion / Caste Category
Subject Group (Arts, Science, Commerce)
Subject Names
Photo and Signature
Dummy Registration Cards Available On Official Websites
Students in Class 10 can get their dummy registration cards at secondary.biharboardonline.com, while those in Class 12 can view their cards on the official website, seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. By using the appropriate portals, school administrators have the authority to update their students' registration information as needed.
Only minor corrections, such as misspellings of names, photos, and other personal information, may be made using this feature. Both students and school administrators should make sure that all information is valid because inaccurate information could have an impact on admit card issuing and subsequent testing procedures.
