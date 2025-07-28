Bihar Board Exam 2026: BSEB Released Dummy Registration Cards for Class 10th, 12th; Download here

Bihar Board Exam 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the dummy registration cards for the 2026 Annual Intermediate (Class 12) and Matriculation (Class 10) Examinations. The official BSEB websites are now offering these cards for download. It is highly recommended that students carefully check their fictitious registration cards to make sure all of their academic and personal information is correct.

Information like the candidate's name, parents' names, birthdate, gender, and photo should be given special consideration. Students have until August 9, 2025, to request changes for any mistakes or inconsistencies. It is crucial to remember that students can only seek adjustments if their registration information was submitted within the allotted time. Before the final admit cards are distributed, students can correct any errors on the fake registration card, which acts as a provisional document. Issues during the board exams might be avoided with prompt verification and repair.