Current Affairs Quiz 28 July 2025: World Hepatitis Day 2025

Here is the Current Affairs Quiz 28 July 2025, designed for competitive exam aspirants and informed readers. This quiz includes questions related to World Nature Conservation Day 2025, the new CEO of Sansad TV, Tuticorin Airport, and more based on the week’s most important current events. 1. What is the approximate cost of developing the new terminal at Tuticorin (Thoothukudi) Airport? A) ₹300 crore

B) ₹450 crore

C) ₹600 crore

D) ₹800 crore Answer: B) ₹450 crore

On 26 July 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal building at Tuticorin Airport. This terminal is a major infrastructure upgrade in southern Tamil Nadu and has been developed at a cost of approximately ₹450 crore. It aims to improve regional connectivity and provide better facilities to tourists and traders. 2. According to a recent report by WHO and UNODC, how many people have died from contaminated medicines over the past 90 years?

A) 500

B) 1,300

C) 2,500

D) 900 Answer: B) 1,300

A recent joint report by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) revealed that contaminated medicines have caused 1,300 deaths over the last 90 years. The report raises serious concerns about global drug safety. UNODC was formed in 1997 through the merger of the United Nations Drug Control Programme and the Centre for International Crime Prevention. 3. Who has been appointed as the new CEO of Sansad TV? A) Rajiv Kumar

B) Anil Kumar Singh

C) Utpal Kumar Singh

D) Ajay Kumar Bhalla Answer: C) Utpal Kumar Singh

Utpal Kumar Singh, the current Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha and a former IAS officer, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sansad TV. He will hold this position as an additional charge, succeeding Rajit Punhani. Singh began his civil service career in the 1986 batch from the Uttarakhand cadre.