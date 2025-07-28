India's Passport Gets Stronger in 2025: Check Its Latest Rank in Henley Passport Index

India jumped eight spots from 85th to 77th place in the Henley Passport Index 2025, marking its largest-ever jump. With 59 countries offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access, the Indian passport has become more popular worldwide, outperforming neighboring nations like Bangladesh and Pakistan. This is a reflection of the nation's growing international connectedness and diplomatic engagement.
What is Henley Passport Index?
Based on the ability to enter countries without a visa or with a visa upon arrival, the Henley Passport Index is a widely accepted list of the most potent passports in the world. It is updated every three months using statistics from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The index is created by Henley & Partners, an advisory organization with headquarters in London that focuses on global mobility and citizenship.
List of Strongest Passports in the World
Singapore Holds the Strongest Passport in the World in 2025, Allowing Visa-Free or Visa-on-Arrival Access to 193 Destinations. Check Out the Top Countries Below:
|
Rank
|
Country/Countries
|
Visa-Free/Visa-on-Arrival Access
|
1
|
Singapore
|
193 destinations
|
2
|
Japan, South Korea
|
190 destinations
|
3
|
France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Finland, Ireland
|
189 destinations
|
4
|
Austria, Sweden, Portugal, Norway, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Belgium
|
188 destinations
|
5
|
New Zealand, Switzerland, Greece
|
187 destinations
|
6
|
United Kingdom
|
186 destinations
|
7
|
Australia, Poland, Malta, Czech Republic, Hungary
|
185 destinations
|
8
|
UAE, Canada, Estonia
|
184 destinations
India’s Best Ranking
India saw its biggest annual increase, moving up eight spots from 85th to 77th. Indian citizens no longer need a pre-approved visa to enter 59 countries. This development increases India's international mobility, promotes trade and tourism, and represents its expanding diplomatic power.
Indian passport holders can travel easily to many popular Asian destinations. Indians get visa-free entry to countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Maldives, the Philippines, and even Sri Lanka, which has been newly added. For countries like Macau and Myanmar, they can get a visa on arrival, making travel simple and hassle-free.
India has advanced regionally, surpassing Bangladesh, Pakistan, and a number of African nations.
