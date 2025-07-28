RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon
India's Passport Gets Stronger in 2025: Check Its Latest Rank in Henley Passport Index

India has achieved its best-ever rank in the Henley Passport Index 2025, jumping from 85th to 77th place. With access to 59 countries visa-free or with visa-on-arrival, the Indian passport is now stronger than ever, reflecting the country’s growing global influence and improved international mobility.

Jul 28, 2025, 00:10 IST

India jumped eight spots from 85th to 77th place in the Henley Passport Index 2025, marking its largest-ever jump. With 59 countries offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access, the Indian passport has become more popular worldwide, outperforming neighboring nations like Bangladesh and Pakistan. This is a reflection of the nation's growing international connectedness and diplomatic engagement.

What is Henley Passport Index?

Based on the ability to enter countries without a visa or with a visa upon arrival, the Henley Passport Index is a widely accepted list of the most potent passports in the world. It is updated every three months using statistics from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The index is created by Henley & Partners, an advisory organization with headquarters in London that focuses on global mobility and citizenship.

List of Strongest Passports in the World

Singapore Holds the Strongest Passport in the World in 2025, Allowing Visa-Free or Visa-on-Arrival Access to 193 Destinations. Check Out the Top Countries Below:

Rank

Country/Countries

Visa-Free/Visa-on-Arrival Access

1

Singapore

193 destinations

2

Japan, South Korea

190 destinations

3

France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Finland, Ireland

189 destinations

4

Austria, Sweden, Portugal, Norway, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Belgium

188 destinations

5

New Zealand, Switzerland, Greece

187 destinations

6

United Kingdom

186 destinations

7

Australia, Poland, Malta, Czech Republic, Hungary

185 destinations

8

UAE, Canada, Estonia

184 destinations

India’s Best Ranking 

India saw its biggest annual increase, moving up eight spots from 85th to 77th. Indian citizens no longer need a pre-approved visa to enter 59 countries. This development increases India's international mobility, promotes trade and tourism, and represents its expanding diplomatic power. 

Indian passport holders can travel easily to many popular Asian destinations. Indians get visa-free entry to countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Maldives, the Philippines, and even Sri Lanka, which has been newly added. For countries like Macau and Myanmar, they can get a visa on arrival, making travel simple and hassle-free.

India has advanced regionally, surpassing Bangladesh, Pakistan, and a number of African nations.

