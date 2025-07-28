India's Passport Gets Stronger in 2025: Check Its Latest Rank in Henley Passport Index

India jumped eight spots from 85th to 77th place in the Henley Passport Index 2025, marking its largest-ever jump. With 59 countries offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access, the Indian passport has become more popular worldwide, outperforming neighboring nations like Bangladesh and Pakistan. This is a reflection of the nation's growing international connectedness and diplomatic engagement.

What is Henley Passport Index?

Based on the ability to enter countries without a visa or with a visa upon arrival, the Henley Passport Index is a widely accepted list of the most potent passports in the world. It is updated every three months using statistics from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The index is created by Henley & Partners, an advisory organization with headquarters in London that focuses on global mobility and citizenship.