UPPSC RO/ARO Cut Off 2025 (Expected): Check Previous Years Cut Offs and Qualifying Marks

UPPSC RO/ARO Cut Off 2025 is expected to be released after the Examination cycle gets over. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has conducted the RO/ARO 2025 Prelims Exam to recruit Review Officers and Assistant Review Officers for various state departments. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check here the expected cut off for 2025 along with the previous years’ category-wise cut offs and the minimum qualifying marks required to proceed to the next stage.

The official UPPSC RO ARO cut off will be released along with the final result after the completion of the entire selection process. Meanwhile, this article provides a helpful estimate of the expected cut off based on paper difficulty, number of vacancies, and previous trends. UPPSC RO/ARO Expected Cut Off 2025 (Category-wise for Prelims)

The UPPSC RO/ARO 2025 Prelims exam has been conducted in a single shift. The candidates can check the cut-off marks here which have been curated based on the past year trends and experts opinion. The cut off will help candidates assess their chances of qualifying for the Mains exam. Category Expected Cut Off (Marks) General (UR) 125-135 EWS 120-130 OBC 120-130 SC 104-110 ST 92-100 PwD 80-90 Female (UR/OBC) 118-125 Minimum Qualifying Marks for UPPSC RO/ARO 2025 UPPSC has set a minimum qualifying percentage that candidates must secure to be considered for further selection stages. These marks are distinct from the cut off marks and are necessary to ensure eligibility. Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) General/OBC/EWS 40% SC/ST 35% PwD 35%

What is the Expected Cut Off for UPPSC RO/ARO 2025 General Category? The expected cut off for General category candidates in the UPPSC RO/ARO 2025 Prelims will be around 125-135. This cut-off has been chosen based on the factors such as paper difficulty, total applicants, and vacancy count influence this value. Candidates scoring above the cut off will be shortlisted for the Mains exam. Also Check: UPPSC RO/ARO Exam Analysis 2025

UPPSC RO/ARO Question Paper 2025

UPPSC RO/ARO Selection Process UPPSC RO/ARO Previous Year Cut Off (Prelims) The previous year cut-off gives an idea about how the current year’s cut-off is going to be. The previous year cut-off marks are very helpful in predicting the trend and the candidates can check whether they are near the qualifying list or not. Here’s a look at the previous years’ cut off marks to understand the trend and help you estimate your chances for the next stage: