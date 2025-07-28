This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 28 July

Every day has a story behind it. Could July 28 be any different? We don't often pause to reflect on what happened on each significant date in history. But every date has shaped our world in meaningful ways. So what happened on July 28?

In 1868, the Fourteenth Amendment was added to the U.S. Constitution, affirming equal rights and due process for all citizens. On this day in 1914, Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia, marking the beginning of World War I.

In 1932, President Herbert Hoover sent troops to evict the "Bonus Army" of World War I veterans in Washington, D.C.

The next major event came in 1943 when Allied bombing caused a firestorm over Hamburg, killing tens of thousands. In 1945, a U.S. B‑25 bomber crashed into the Empire State Building, killing 14 people.

In this article, we'll take a look at thes and other events on July 28. We'll cover notable births, disasters, political moments, and more.