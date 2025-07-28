This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 28 July

Every day has a story behind it. Could July 28 be any different? We don't often pause to reflect on what happened on each significant date in history. But every date has shaped our world in meaningful ways. So what happened on July 28?
In 1868, the Fourteenth Amendment was added to the U.S. Constitution, affirming equal rights and due process for all citizens. On this day in 1914, Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia, marking the beginning of World War I.
In 1932, President Herbert Hoover sent troops to evict the "Bonus Army" of World War I veterans in Washington, D.C.
The next major event came in 1943 when Allied bombing caused a firestorm over Hamburg, killing tens of thousands. In 1945, a U.S. B‑25 bomber crashed into the Empire State Building, killing 14 people.
In this article, we'll take a look at thes and other events on July 28. We'll cover notable births, disasters, political moments, and more.
What Happened on this Day – July 28?
Here's what happened in history on July 28:
1868 – 14th Amendment Adopted
- The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was officially adopted.
- It granted citizenship and equal protection under the law to all persons born or naturalised in the U.S.
- A major milestone in civil rights and justice.
1914 – Austria-Hungary Declares War on Serbia
- One month after Archduke Franz Ferdinand was assassinated.
- Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia on July 28, 1914.
- This marked the official beginning of World War I.
- Sparked a global conflict that involved many nations.
1932 – Bonus Marchers Evicted by U.S. Army
- Thousands of World War I veterans camped in Washington, D.C., asking for early cash bonuses.
- President Herbert Hoover ordered the U.S. Army to force them out.
- Troops under General Douglas MacArthur used tear gas and burned their camps.
- The event shocked many Americans and hurt Hoover's public image.
1942 – Stalin Issues Order No. 227
- Soviet leader Joseph Stalin issued Order No. 227 during World War II.
- It said, "Not one step back," banning any unauthorised retreats.
- Soldiers who disobeyed could face harsh punishment or death.
- Aimed to boost morale and stop desertions.
1943 – Firestorm Over Hamburg, Germany
- Allied bombers launched a massive attack on Hamburg during World War II.
- The bombing caused a deadly firestorm on July 28.
- More than 40,000 civilians were killed.
- One of the deadliest air raids in history.
1945 – Plane Crashes Into Empire State Building
- A U.S. B-25 bomber crashed into the Empire State Building in New York City.
- It struck the 79th floor, causing a massive fire.
- Fourteen people died in the crash.
- Despite the damage, the building remained standing.
1965 – More Troops Sent to Vietnam
- President Lyndon B. Johnson announced an increase in U.S. troops in Vietnam.
- Troop levels rose from 75,000 to 125,000.
- Monthly draft calls increased to meet military needs.
- Marked a deeper U.S. involvement in the war.
1968 – American Indian Movement (AIM) was Founded
- Hundreds of Native Americans gathered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
- They formed the American Indian Movement (AIM) on July 28.
- AIM fought for civil rights, treaty protections, and an end to police abuse.
- Inspired the Red Power movement.
1975 – Grizzly Bear Becomes a "Threatened" Species
- The grizzly bear was listed as a threatened species.
- Gained protection under the Endangered Species Act.
- Once widespread, its numbers had greatly declined.
- The move helped focus efforts on conservation.
1976 – Earthquake Destroys Tangshan, China
- A massive earthquake struck Tangshan, a city of approximately 1 million people.
- It happened at 3:42 a.m., when most people were asleep.
- Measured between 7.8 and 8.2 in magnitude.
- Over 240,000 people were killed.
- One of the deadliest earthquakes in modern history.
1978 – "Animal House" Hits Theatres
- The comedy film "National Lampoon's Animal House" was released.
- Starred John Belushi as a wild fraternity member.
- Became a classic in American comedy.
- Helped shape college movie culture.
1996 – Kennewick Man Discovered
- Two men found a skull in a Washington state park.
- The skeleton turned out to be over 9,000 years old.
- Named Kennewick Man, one of the oldest in North America.
- Sparked a long legal debate over scientific study vs. Native burial rights.
- He was finally reburied in 2017 with Native American honours.
2016 – Hillary Clinton Makes History
- Hillary Clinton accepted the Democratic Party's nomination for president.
- Became the first woman to lead a major U.S. political party.
- Marked 95 years since women gained the right to vote.
- A major moment in U.S. political and gender equality history.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on July 28?
July 28 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – July 28
Beatrix Potter (1866–1943)
- English author and illustrator.
- Best known for "The Tale of Peter Rabbit".
- Used her success to support land conservation.
Terry Fox (1958–1981)
- Canadian athlete and cancer research activist.
- Started the "Marathon of Hope" with a prosthetic leg.
- Became a national hero and symbol of courage.
Jim Davis (1945– )
- Creator of the comic strip "Garfield".
- His lazy, lasagna-loving cat became world famous.
- One of the most widely distributed comic strips in history.
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (1929–1994)
- Born into a prominent family in New York.
- Became First Lady of the U.S. as John F. Kennedy's wife.
- Remembered for her style, grace, and historical preservation work.
Notable Deaths on July 28
- Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750): Baroque composer of Mass in B minor and more.
- Antonio Vivaldi (1678–1741): Italian composer of The Four Seasons concertos.
- Maximilien de Robespierre (1758–1794): French Revolution leader executed by guillotine on July 28, 1794.
- Thomas Cromwell (c.1485–1540): Chief minister to Henry VIII, executed on July 28, 1540.
- Francis Crick (1916–2004): Co-discoverer of DNA's double-helix structure; died on July 28, 2004.
- Frank Loesser (1910–1969): Broadway composer of Guys and Dolls; died July 28, 1969.
- Eileen Brennan (1932–2013): Actress known for Private Benjamin; died July 28, 2013.
