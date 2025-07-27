Bank of Baroda LBO Eligibility 2025: The Bank of Baroda has announced 2500 vacancies for the Local Bank Officer posts. Interested aspirants can apply online for these posts till August 3. Before applying, applicants should ensure that they satisfy all the eligibility conditions for the post as on the cutoff date outlined by the authorities. The BOB LBO eligibility criteria cover various aspects such as age limit, relaxation, qualifications, nationality, and other parameters. Aspirants must note that the post-qualification experience of less than 6 months in any organisation, and experience in the Clerical cadre, would not be considered. Those who are found ineligible at any recruitment stage will be disqualified from the further selection process. Further details about Bank of Baroda LBO eligibility are discussed on this page for the candidate’s reference.
Bank of Baroda LBO Eligibility 2025
The Bank of Baroda has released the eligibility requirements for the Local Bank Officer posts in the official notification PDF. Candidates must carefully read the entire advertisement to identify whether they are qualified for the job profile. To be eligible, they must hold a graduation degree in any discipline with 1 year of post-qualification experience. Additionally, they must be at least 21 years old and no older than 30 years when applying for the post. Candidates will have to submit the relevant documents pertaining to category, nationality, age, educational qualifications, work experience, etc, at the time of interview and/or any other selection stage as and when required by the Bank.
Bank of Baroda LBO Age Limit
Age limit is an important component of BOB LBO eligibility criteria. The minimum age of the candidates must be 21 years as of 01.07.2025. Here are the minimum and maximum Bank of Baroda LBO age limits shared below for the candidate’s reference.
|
Minimum Age
|
21 years
|
Maximum Age
|
30 years
Also, check:
BOB LBO Eligibility 2025: Age Relaxation
There shall be relaxation in the upper age limit of the applicants belonging to the different categories, such as Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backwards Classes (Non-Creamy Layer), etc. Here is the category-wise BOB LBO age limit relaxation tabulated below:
|
Category
|
Age Relaxation (years)
|
Scheduled Caste
|
5
|
Scheduled Tribe
|
5
|
Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer)
|
3
|
Persons with Disability
|
Gen/EWS: 10
OBC: 13
SC/ST: 15
|
Ex-servicemen, Commissioned Officers including Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs)/ Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) who have rendered at least 5 years military service and have been released on completion of assignment (including those whose assignment is due to be completed within one year from the last date of receipt of application) otherwise than by way of dismissal or discharge on account of misconduct or inefficiency or physical disability attributable to military service or invalidment
|
Gen/EWS: 5
OBC: 8
SC/ST: 10
|
Persons affected by 1984 riots
|
5
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation