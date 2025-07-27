Bank of Baroda LBO Eligibility 2025: The Bank of Baroda has announced 2500 vacancies for the Local Bank Officer posts. Interested aspirants can apply online for these posts till August 3. Before applying, applicants should ensure that they satisfy all the eligibility conditions for the post as on the cutoff date outlined by the authorities. The BOB LBO eligibility criteria cover various aspects such as age limit, relaxation, qualifications, nationality, and other parameters. Aspirants must note that the post-qualification experience of less than 6 months in any organisation, and experience in the Clerical cadre, would not be considered. Those who are found ineligible at any recruitment stage will be disqualified from the further selection process. Further details about Bank of Baroda LBO eligibility are discussed on this page for the candidate’s reference.

Bank of Baroda LBO Eligibility 2025

The Bank of Baroda has released the eligibility requirements for the Local Bank Officer posts in the official notification PDF. Candidates must carefully read the entire advertisement to identify whether they are qualified for the job profile. To be eligible, they must hold a graduation degree in any discipline with 1 year of post-qualification experience. Additionally, they must be at least 21 years old and no older than 30 years when applying for the post. Candidates will have to submit the relevant documents pertaining to category, nationality, age, educational qualifications, work experience, etc, at the time of interview and/or any other selection stage as and when required by the Bank.

Bank of Baroda LBO Age Limit

Age limit is an important component of BOB LBO eligibility criteria. The minimum age of the candidates must be 21 years as of 01.07.2025. Here are the minimum and maximum Bank of Baroda LBO age limits shared below for the candidate’s reference.