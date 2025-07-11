Bank of Baroda LBO Salary: The Bank of Baroda has announced 2500 vacancies for the recruitment of Local Bank Officers under the JMG/S-I grade. It is a promising opportunity for experienced graduates willing to build a successful career in the banking industry. The selection will be made based on their performance in the written test, followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview. Initially, the basic pay of the BOB Local Bank Officers post will be Rs 48480 per month. Along with this, they will also receive various benefits and allowances as part of their monthly salary. The exam authorities have also released the roles and responsibilities associated with the post for the candidate’s reference. Further details about BOB LBO salary and job profile are shared on this page. Bank of Baroda LBO Salary 2025

Aspirants must improve their familiarity with the BOB LBO salary structure and job profile as released by the exam authorities in the official notification. The salary is based on the pay scale of Rs 48,480- Rs 2,000 (7 increments)- Rs 62,480- Rs 2,340 (2 increments)- Rs 67,160- Rs 2,680 (7 increments)- Rs 85,920. Appointees will remain posted in their applied state for the first 12 years or until promoted to SMGS-IV Grade, whichever is earlier. A local bank officer at BOB will be responsible for carrying out various tasks, including customer acquisition, lead conversion, generating new business, cross-selling bundled products, and performing many other tasks. Bank of Baroda LBO Salary Structure The BOB LBO salary structure ensures that all employees are fairly rewarded for their work with regular annual increments. This makes the compensation package more competitive and appealing for employees. The salary structure covers various components like pay scale, basic pay, net salary, gross salary, etc. Here is the full breakdown of the Bank of Baroda LBO salary structure tabulated below:

Bank of Baroda LBO Salary In-Hand The BOB LBO salary in hand follows a structured pay scale starting at Rs 48,480, with increments of Rs 2,000 for 7 years, which increases the basic pay to Rs 62,480. This is followed by 2 increments of Rs 2,340, reaching Rs 67,160. Thereafter, there shall be 7 further increments of Rs 2,680, which takes the basic pay to Rs 85,920. One advance increment shall be given to the selected aspirants for work experience of one year or more as an Officer in a Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as specified in the Second Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India. However, previous experience will not be taken into consideration for any service seniority. BOB LBO Salary: Perks & Allowances The selected candidates will also be entitled to numerous perks, allowances, and benefits, along with basic pay based on the prescribed guidelines. These allowances enhance the overall attractiveness of the salary package. The list of perks and allowances included in the Bank of Baroda LBO salary is as follows:

Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

City Compensatory Allowance (CCA)

Other Admissible Allowances Bank of Baroda LBO Service Bond The candidates selected for the Bank of Baroda LBO post will be required to compulsorily execute a Service Bond. The service bond specifies that they will have to serve for at least 3 years in the Bank after joining the services, or will have to pay Rs 5 Lakhs plus applicable taxes to the bank as per Government rules if they leave the Bank before completion of 3 years of active service. Bank of Baroda LBO Probation Period As per the official notification, the selected candidate will undergo probation for a period of 12 months (1 year) of active service from the date of joining the Bank. Bank of Baroda LBO Job Profile The primary roles and responsibilities of the Bank of Baroda LBO post have been specified in the official notification. Aspirants should carefully review the work profile to identify whether their qualifications and skill sets match the job requirements. The list of duties included in the BOB LBO job profile is as follows: