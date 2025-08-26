RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Date 2025 Out: Check CBT 1 Schedule & Timings

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Date 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced 1036 vacancies under Ministerial and Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025.

This is a great opportunity for both graduate and undergraduate aspirants who wish to build a career in the Indian Railways. As per the official notification released on the RRB website rrbcdg.gov.in, the RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories CBT Exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from 10th to 12th September 2025.

The City Intimation Slip containing exam city and date details will be issued 10 days before the exam, while the RRB e-call letters (admit cards) will be available for download 4 days prior to the exam date.

The City Intimation Slip containing exam city and date details will be issued 10 days before the exam, while the RRB e-call letters (admit cards) will be available for download 4 days prior to the exam date.