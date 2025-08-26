RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Date 2025 Out: Check CBT 1 Schedule & Timings

Schools Holiday on 27th August
By Mridula Sharma
Aug 26, 2025, 16:04 IST

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Date 2025: The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam 2025 will be held from 10th to 12th September 2025 for 1036 vacancies. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) is the first stage, followed by skill tests, document verification, and medical examination. Candidates must download their admit card 4 days before the exam and keep track of city intimation slips.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Date 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced 1036 vacancies under Ministerial and Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025. 

This is a great opportunity for both graduate and undergraduate aspirants who wish to build a career in the Indian Railways. As per the official notification released on the RRB website rrbcdg.gov.in, the RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories CBT Exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from 10th to 12th September 2025.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Exam Date 2025 for the Computer-Based Test (CBT). The exam will be conducted from 10th to 12th September 2025. 

The City Intimation Slip containing exam city and date details will be issued 10 days before the exam, while the RRB e-call letters (admit cards) will be available for download 4 days prior to the exam date.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Date 2025 Overview

The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from 10th to 12th September 2025, followed by skill tests, document verification, and medical examination. Candidates can check the overview in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Board

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Exam Name

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025

Posts

Junior Stenographer

Junior Translator

Staff & Welfare Inspector

Chief Law Assistant

Cook

PGT

TGT

Physical Training Instructor (Male & Female)

Assistant Mistress (Jr. School)

Music Mistress

Dance Mistress

Laboratory Assistant (School)

Head Cook

Fingerprint Examiner

Total Vacancies

1036

Category

Govt. Jobs

Exam Date

10th to 12th September 2025

Mode of Exam

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Selection Process

CBT + Stenography/Translation/Performance/Teaching Skill Test (as applicable) + Document Verification + Medical Examination

Official Website

rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2025 Important Dates

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the official schedule for the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025. Candidates planning to apply must keep track of all important dates to avoid missing any step in the process. Candidates can check important dates for RRB MI 2025 below.

Events

Dates

Official Notification Release

6 January 2025

Online Application Form Starts

7 January 2025

Last Date to Submit Application (Extended)

28 February 2025

Last Date to Pay Application Fee

1 & 2 March 2025

Correction Window (without fee)

3 to 12 March 2025

Correction Window (with fee)

13 to 22 March 2025

Application Status

12 July 2025

City Intimation

10 days before exam date

Admit Card Release

4 days before exam date

CBT Exam Date

10 to 12 September 2025

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2025 Selection Process

The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025 follows a detailed selection process to ensure only the most deserving candidates are chosen. Candidates must clear every stage to secure their final selection. The following are the stages of the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories selection process:

  1. Computer-Based Test (CBT)

  2. Stenography Skill Test (SST)/ Translation Test (TT)/ Performance Test (PT)/ Teaching Skill Test (TST) (as applicable),

  3. Document Verification

  4. Medical Examination

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2025 Exam Pattern

Candidates should understand the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Pattern 2025 for effective preparation. The Computer-Based Test will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The duration of the test is 90 minutes. Each correct answer carries one mark, while one-third mark will be deducted for every wrong response.

The distribution of questions and marks is given in the table below:

Section

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Professional Ability

50

50

General Awareness

15

15

General Intelligence and Reasoning

15

15

Mathematics

10

10

General Science

10

10

Total

100

100

