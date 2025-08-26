RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Date 2025 Out: Check CBT 1 Schedule & Timings

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Date 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced 1036 vacancies under Ministerial and Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025.
This is a great opportunity for both graduate and undergraduate aspirants who wish to build a career in the Indian Railways. As per the official notification released on the RRB website rrbcdg.gov.in, the RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories CBT Exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from 10th to 12th September 2025.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Exam Date 2025 for the Computer-Based Test (CBT). The exam will be conducted from 10th to 12th September 2025.
The City Intimation Slip containing exam city and date details will be issued 10 days before the exam, while the RRB e-call letters (admit cards) will be available for download 4 days prior to the exam date.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Date 2025 Overview
The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from 10th to 12th September 2025, followed by skill tests, document verification, and medical examination. Candidates can check the overview in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment Board
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Exam Name
|
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025
|
Posts
|
Junior Stenographer
Junior Translator
Staff & Welfare Inspector
Chief Law Assistant
Cook
PGT
TGT
Physical Training Instructor (Male & Female)
Assistant Mistress (Jr. School)
Music Mistress
Dance Mistress
Laboratory Assistant (School)
Head Cook
Fingerprint Examiner
|
Total Vacancies
|
1036
|
Category
|
Govt. Jobs
|
Exam Date
|
10th to 12th September 2025
|
Mode of Exam
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Selection Process
|
CBT + Stenography/Translation/Performance/Teaching Skill Test (as applicable) + Document Verification + Medical Examination
|
Official Website
|
rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2025 Important Dates
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the official schedule for the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025. Candidates planning to apply must keep track of all important dates to avoid missing any step in the process. Candidates can check important dates for RRB MI 2025 below.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Official Notification Release
|
6 January 2025
|
Online Application Form Starts
|
7 January 2025
|
Last Date to Submit Application (Extended)
|
28 February 2025
|
Last Date to Pay Application Fee
|
1 & 2 March 2025
|
Correction Window (without fee)
|
3 to 12 March 2025
|
Correction Window (with fee)
|
13 to 22 March 2025
|
Application Status
|
12 July 2025
|
City Intimation
|
10 days before exam date
|
Admit Card Release
|
4 days before exam date
|
CBT Exam Date
|
10 to 12 September 2025
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2025 Selection Process
The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025 follows a detailed selection process to ensure only the most deserving candidates are chosen. Candidates must clear every stage to secure their final selection. The following are the stages of the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories selection process:
-
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
-
Stenography Skill Test (SST)/ Translation Test (TT)/ Performance Test (PT)/ Teaching Skill Test (TST) (as applicable),
-
Document Verification
-
Medical Examination
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2025 Exam Pattern
Candidates should understand the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Pattern 2025 for effective preparation. The Computer-Based Test will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The duration of the test is 90 minutes. Each correct answer carries one mark, while one-third mark will be deducted for every wrong response.
The distribution of questions and marks is given in the table below:
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Professional Ability
|
50
|
50
|
General Awareness
|
15
|
15
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
15
|
15
|
Mathematics
|
10
|
10
|
General Science
|
10
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
100
