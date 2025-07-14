RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2025: In-hand Pay Structure, Benefits, and Job Profile

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) recruits candidates for various roles under the Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MISC) in Indian Railways. These roles include clerical jobs, stenographers, technical positions, and other administrative posts. Many applicants are drawn to these positions for their strong job security, steady career growth, and attractive salary packages. This article will explain the complete RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2025 to help candidates understand what to expect. RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2025 The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2025 is calculated as per the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. The exact salary depends on the post level, location of posting, and applicable allowances. Selected candidates receive various benefits and perks along with the base pay. It makes these jobs highly attractive in the Indian Railways.

Candidates who are selected will also receive extra benefits such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance, and other Railway-permitted allowances. These additional perks make the overall pay package even more attractive. RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2025 Overview Check the salary and important details for RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories recruitment 2025 in the table below: Details Information Recruitment Board Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exam Name RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Posts Offered Junior Translator (Hindi), Staff & Welfare Inspector, Chief Law Assistant, Laboratory Assistant (School), Librarian, Teaching Staff, and others Total Vacancies 1036 Initial Pay Range ₹19,900 to ₹47,600 Mode of Application Online Mode of Exam Online Selection Process Single Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Stenography Skill Test (SST) / Translation Test (TT) / Performance Test (PT) / Teaching Skill Test (TST) (as applicable)

Document Verification

Medical Examination Official Website rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary Structure 2025 The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2025 is based on the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). The salary differs for each post. It depends on the pay level and job profile. The following is the detailed post-wise salary structure to help you understand the pay scale better: Post Name Pay Level Initial Pay (₹) Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) Level 8 47,600 Scientific Supervisor (Ergonomics and Training) Level 7 44,900 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) Level 7 44,900 Chief Law Assistant Level 7 44,900 Public Prosecutor Level 7 44,900 Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) Level 7 44,900 Scientific Assistant/Training Level 6 35,400 Junior Translator (Hindi) Level 6 35,400 Senior Publicity Inspector Level 6 35,400 Staff and Welfare Inspector Level 6 35,400 Librarian Level 6 35,400 Music Teacher (Female) Level 6 35,400 Primary Railway Teacher (PRT) Level 6 35,400 Assistant Teacher (Female) (Junior School) Level 6 35,400 Laboratory Assistant/School Level 4 25,500 Lab Assistant Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist) Level 2 19,900

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Benefits and Allowances The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2025 recruitment just a good salary and several attractive allowances and benefits. Selected candidates can expect a well-rounded package that ensures financial stability and a comfortable lifestyle. The following are the main allowances and benefits available to candidates: Pension plan for post-retirement security

Paid holidays and leave benefits

Government accommodation (as per availability)

Transport facilities for commuting

Regular salary increments

Work-from-home options (where applicable)

Parental leave for family needs

Job training to build skills

Access to Railway medical facilities

Fixed personal pay as per rules

Opportunities for professional development

Health insurance coverage

Child safety measures in Railway facilities

Leave and travel concessions (LTC) for travel within India

These benefits make RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories jobs an excellent choice for those seeking job security and work-life balance in Indian Railways.

Transcribing speeches and assisting senior officials with speech writing

Attending press conferences, recording details, and contributing to press releases

Supporting scientists and technologists during lab experiments and research work