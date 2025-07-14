RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2025: In-hand Pay Structure, Benefits, and Job Profile

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) recruits candidates for various roles under the Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MISC) in Indian Railways.
These roles include clerical jobs, stenographers, technical positions, and other administrative posts. Many applicants are drawn to these positions for their strong job security, steady career growth, and attractive salary packages. This article will explain the complete RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2025 to help candidates understand what to expect.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2025
The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2025 is calculated as per the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. The exact salary depends on the post level, location of posting, and applicable allowances. Selected candidates receive various benefits and perks along with the base pay. It makes these jobs highly attractive in the Indian Railways.
Candidates who are selected will also receive extra benefits such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance, and other Railway-permitted allowances. These additional perks make the overall pay package even more attractive.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2025 Overview
Check the salary and important details for RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories recruitment 2025 in the table below:
|
Details
|
Information
|
Recruitment Board
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Exam Name
|
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories
|
Posts Offered
|
Junior Translator (Hindi), Staff & Welfare Inspector, Chief Law Assistant, Laboratory Assistant (School), Librarian, Teaching Staff, and others
|
Total Vacancies
|
1036
|
Initial Pay Range
|
₹19,900 to ₹47,600
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
|
Official Website
|
rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary Structure 2025
The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2025 is based on the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). The salary differs for each post. It depends on the pay level and job profile. The following is the detailed post-wise salary structure to help you understand the pay scale better:
|
Post Name
|
Pay Level
|
Initial Pay (₹)
|
Post Graduate Teachers (PGT)
|
Level 8
|
47,600
|
Scientific Supervisor (Ergonomics and Training)
|
Level 7
|
44,900
|
Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT)
|
Level 7
|
44,900
|
Chief Law Assistant
|
Level 7
|
44,900
|
Public Prosecutor
|
Level 7
|
44,900
|
Physical Training Instructor (English Medium)
|
Level 7
|
44,900
|
Scientific Assistant/Training
|
Level 6
|
35,400
|
Junior Translator (Hindi)
|
Level 6
|
35,400
|
Senior Publicity Inspector
|
Level 6
|
35,400
|
Staff and Welfare Inspector
|
Level 6
|
35,400
|
Librarian
|
Level 6
|
35,400
|
Music Teacher (Female)
|
Level 6
|
35,400
|
Primary Railway Teacher (PRT)
|
Level 6
|
35,400
|
Assistant Teacher (Female) (Junior School)
|
Level 6
|
35,400
|
Laboratory Assistant/School
|
Level 4
|
25,500
|
Lab Assistant Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist)
|
Level 2
|
19,900
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Benefits and Allowances
The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2025 recruitment just a good salary and several attractive allowances and benefits. Selected candidates can expect a well-rounded package that ensures financial stability and a comfortable lifestyle.
The following are the main allowances and benefits available to candidates:
-
Pension plan for post-retirement security
-
Paid holidays and leave benefits
-
Government accommodation (as per availability)
-
Transport facilities for commuting
-
Regular salary increments
-
Work-from-home options (where applicable)
-
Parental leave for family needs
-
Job training to build skills
-
Access to Railway medical facilities
-
Fixed personal pay as per rules
-
Opportunities for professional development
-
Health insurance coverage
-
Child safety measures in Railway facilities
-
Leave and travel concessions (LTC) for travel within India
These benefits make RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories jobs an excellent choice for those seeking job security and work-life balance in Indian Railways.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Job Profile
Candidates who clear the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off should understand the expected job roles before applying. Selected candidates will be assessed during the probation period based on their performance in tasks such as:
-
Analyzing, documenting, and preserving fingerprints for criminal investigations
-
Transcribing speeches and assisting senior officials with speech writing
-
Attending press conferences, recording details, and contributing to press releases
-
Supporting scientists and technologists during lab experiments and research work
Knowing the job profile helps candidates prepare for the responsibilities they will handle once selected.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Career Growth and Promotion
Jobs under the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories offer strong career growth prospects. Selected candidates receive the following:
-
Annual salary increments and bonuses boost their standard of living
-
Regular training sessions to improve skills and knowledge
-
Opportunities for promotion to higher posts over time
This structured career path makes working with Indian Railways a stable and rewarding choice for candidates looking to build a long-term career.
