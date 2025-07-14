Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2025: In-hand Pay Structure, Benefits, and Job Profile

The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2025 is determined by the 7th Pay Commission and varies by post and pay level. Selected candidates receive attractive allowances, job security, and growth opportunities along with a competitive salary ranging from ₹19,900 to ₹47,600. Candidates can learn about benefits, job roles, and career progression in Indian Railways through this article.

Mridula Sharma
ByMridula Sharma
Jul 14, 2025, 12:32 IST
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2025
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2025

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) recruits candidates for various roles under the Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MISC) in Indian Railways. 

These roles include clerical jobs, stenographers, technical positions, and other administrative posts. Many applicants are drawn to these positions for their strong job security, steady career growth, and attractive salary packages. This article will explain the complete RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2025 to help candidates understand what to expect.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2025

The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2025 is calculated as per the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. The exact salary depends on the post level, location of posting, and applicable allowances. Selected candidates receive various benefits and perks along with the base pay. It makes these jobs highly attractive in the Indian Railways.

Candidates who are selected will also receive extra benefits such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance, and other Railway-permitted allowances. These additional perks make the overall pay package even more attractive.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2025 Overview

Check the salary and important details for RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories recruitment 2025 in the table below:

Details

Information

Recruitment Board

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Exam Name

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories

Posts Offered

Junior Translator (Hindi), Staff & Welfare Inspector, Chief Law Assistant, Laboratory Assistant (School), Librarian, Teaching Staff, and others

Total Vacancies

1036

Initial Pay Range

₹19,900 to ₹47,600

Mode of Application

Online

Mode of Exam

Online

Selection Process

  • Single Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT)

  • Stenography Skill Test (SST) / Translation Test (TT) / Performance Test (PT) / Teaching Skill Test (TST) (as applicable)

  • Document Verification

  • Medical Examination

Official Website

rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary Structure 2025

The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2025 is based on the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). The salary differs for each post. It depends on the pay level and job profile. The following is the detailed post-wise salary structure to help you understand the pay scale better:

Post Name

Pay Level

Initial Pay (₹)

Post Graduate Teachers (PGT)

Level 8

47,600

Scientific Supervisor (Ergonomics and Training)

Level 7

44,900

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT)

Level 7

44,900

Chief Law Assistant

Level 7

44,900

Public Prosecutor

Level 7

44,900

Physical Training Instructor (English Medium)

Level 7

44,900

Scientific Assistant/Training

Level 6

35,400

Junior Translator (Hindi)

Level 6

35,400

Senior Publicity Inspector

Level 6

35,400

Staff and Welfare Inspector

Level 6

35,400

Librarian

Level 6

35,400

Music Teacher (Female)

Level 6

35,400

Primary Railway Teacher (PRT)

Level 6

35,400

Assistant Teacher (Female) (Junior School)

Level 6

35,400

Laboratory Assistant/School

Level 4

25,500

Lab Assistant Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist)

Level 2

19,900

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Benefits and Allowances

The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2025 recruitment just a good salary and several attractive allowances and benefits. Selected candidates can expect a well-rounded package that ensures financial stability and a comfortable lifestyle.

The following are the main allowances and benefits available to candidates:

  • Pension plan for post-retirement security

  • Paid holidays and leave benefits

  • Government accommodation (as per availability)

  • Transport facilities for commuting

  • Regular salary increments

  • Work-from-home options (where applicable)

  • Parental leave for family needs

  • Job training to build skills

  • Access to Railway medical facilities

  • Fixed personal pay as per rules

  • Opportunities for professional development

  • Health insurance coverage

  • Child safety measures in Railway facilities

  • Leave and travel concessions (LTC) for travel within India

These benefits make RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories jobs an excellent choice for those seeking job security and work-life balance in Indian Railways.

Also Check:

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Eligibility Criteria 2025

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus 2025

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Pattern 2025

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Job Profile

Candidates who clear the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Cut Off should understand the expected job roles before applying. Selected candidates will be assessed during the probation period based on their performance in tasks such as:

  • Analyzing, documenting, and preserving fingerprints for criminal investigations

  • Transcribing speeches and assisting senior officials with speech writing

  • Attending press conferences, recording details, and contributing to press releases

  • Supporting scientists and technologists during lab experiments and research work

Knowing the job profile helps candidates prepare for the responsibilities they will handle once selected.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Career Growth and Promotion

Jobs under the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories offer strong career growth prospects. Selected candidates receive the following:

  • Annual salary increments and bonuses boost their standard of living

  • Regular training sessions to improve skills and knowledge

  • Opportunities for promotion to higher posts over time

This structured career path makes working with Indian Railways a stable and rewarding choice for candidates looking to build a long-term career.


Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News