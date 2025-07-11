RRB Ministerial And Isolated Categories Exam Pattern 2025, Check Exam Structure, Minimum Qualifying Marks, and More

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Pattern 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam 2025 to hire qualified candidates for roles such as Translator, Teacher, Clerk, and others. Candidates preparing for these exams should know the complete exam pattern and selection process. This article will provide all the details about the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories exam structure, marking scheme, and skill test pattern for different posts. RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Pattern 2025 The RRB MI Categories Exam is held for non-technical and non-NTPC roles in Indian Railways. These roles include clerical jobs, paramedical staff, teaching positions, and legal posts. The selection process involves the following steps: A Computer-Based Test (CBT) to evaluate general knowledge and subject-specific skills.

Skill Tests that are specific to the post you apply for (like typing or translation tests).

Document Verification to confirm eligibility.

Candidates must understand this exam pattern to plan preparation effectively and improve chances of success. RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Pattern 2025 Overview The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam 2025 includes a computer-based test, skill tests for specific posts, and document verification. Candidates can check the overview of the exam pattern and structure: Component Details Exam Name RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam 2025 Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Posts Covered Translator, Teacher, Clerk, Paramedical Staff, Law Assistant, etc. Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Question Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Total Questions 100 Total Marks 100 Duration 90 Minutes Subjects Covered General Awareness, General Intelligence, Reasoning, Mathematics, Subject Knowledge Negative Marking Yes (1/3rd mark deducted for each wrong answer) Selection Process CBT

Skill Test (if applicable)

Document Verification

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Pattern for CBT The Computer-Based Test (CBT) is the first and most important stage of the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories recruitment process 2025. This test checks general aptitude and professional knowledge of a candidate needed for various posts like Clerk, Translator, Teacher, and others. The following are the key highlights of RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Pattern for CBT: The exam is conducted online.

It includes 100 multiple-choice questions.

Each question carries 1 mark.

There is a negative marking of 1/3 mark for every wrong answer.

The duration of the exam is 90 minutes. The time is 120 minutes for PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) candidates.

The question paper is available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and regional languages as per the candidate’s choice.

The CBT is common for all posts and evaluates your General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Mathematics, General Science, and Professional Ability. Candidates can check the table below for the number of questions and maximum marks for each section: Section No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Professional Ability 50 50 90 Minutes (120 Minutes for PwBD Candidates) General Awareness 15 15 General Intelligence and Reasoning 15 15 Mathematics 10 10 General Science 10 10 Total 100 100 RRB MI Categories CBT Minimum Qualifying Marks Candidates must achieve at least the following minimum qualifying marks based on their category to pass the CBT: Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) UR/EWS 40% OBC/SC 30% ST 25%

Candidates should prepare carefully for each section following the official RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories syllabus. The CBT acts as a screening test to shortlist candidates for post-specific skill or aptitude tests in the next stages of selection. RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Pattern Many posts under the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories require candidates to take a Skill Test After clearing the Computer-Based Test (CBT). This stage helps the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) evaluate the practical skills, subject knowledge, and communication ability of a candidate. The marks from these tests may also contribute to the final merit list. These marks depend on the posts. RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Translation Test for Junior Translator (Hindi) Candidates applying for the Junior Translator (Hindi) post need to clear both the CBT and a qualifying Translation Test. The CBT assesses language skills in Hindi and English, with 50% of the questions focusing on language knowledge (30% on Hindi, 20% on English).

The remaining questions cover General Knowledge, General Intelligence, Simple Arithmetic, and Basic Computer Knowledge. Candidates up to 10 times the number of vacancies (based on merit and reservation) are shortlisted for the Translation Test after CBT. The Translation Test is qualifying only. Candidates need at least 60% marks to pass.

Marks from the Translation Test do not count toward the final merit list. Selection is based entirely on CBT scores, but only those who pass the Translation Test are considered for appointment. Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test for Teacher Posts Candidates applying for teaching roles such as Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Physical Training Instructors (PTIs), and Primary Teachers (PRTs) go through a two-stage process: The following are the key highlights of exam pattern for Teacher Posts:

The selection process includes a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and a Teaching Skill Test.

The CBT carries 85% weightage in the final merit.

The Skill Test carries 15% weightage.

The CBT is for 100 marks and tests academic knowledge. Skill test evaluates teaching ability, subject knowledge, methodology, communication, classroom management, problem-solving, decision-making, and leadership skills. Candidates are asked to teach a topic assigned on the spot using PowerPoint or other teaching aids. The test lasts 15–30 minutes and is marked out of 150. There is no minimum qualifying score. The test score accounts for 15% of the final merit. The test may be video-recorded for assessment. Also Check: RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Eligibility Criteria 2025 Exam Pattern for Music, Craft, and Drawing Teachers