CBSE Class 10th English (Communicative) Sample Paper 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

CBSE Class 10th English (Communicative) Sample Paper 2025-26: CBSE has made available the sample paper for class 10th for the academic year 2025-26. Students can check the complete English (Communicative) sample paper here, along with a detailed marking scheme. The marking scheme outlines step-wise mark allocation, suggested answers, and guidelines for students to follow while writing responses in the board exams. CBSE Class 10 English (Communicative) Sample Paper 2025-26: Highlights To help students prepare effectively for the upcoming board and half-yearly exams, the CBSE has released subject-wise sample papers along with their corresponding marking schemes. Below are the key details you need to know: Feature Details Released by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) For Academic Session 2025-26 Applicable for CBSE Class 10 Half-Yearly, Pre-Board & Board Exams in 2025-26 Subjects Covered English (Communicative) Medium English and Hindi (for selected subjects) Includes Sample Question Paper + Detailed Marking Scheme Availability Downloadable in PDF format

Time allowed: 3 Hours

Maximum Marks: 80 General Instructions: Read the following instructions carefully and follow them: i. This question paper has 12 questions. All questions are compulsory. ii. This question paper contains three sections: Section A: Reading Skills, Section B: Writing Skills, Section C: Grammar, and Section D: Literature. iii. Attempt all questions based on specific instructions for each part. Write the correct question number and part thereof in your answer sheet. iv. Separate instructions are given with each question/part, wherever necessary. v. Adhere to the prescribed word limit while answering the questions. CBSE Class 10 English (Communicative) Sample Paper 2025-26 We are providing the sample paper below: SECTION A: READING SKILLS (22 marks) Read the passage carefully and answer the questions that follow:

1 Remote, icy and mostly pristine, Greenland plays an outsized role in the daily weather experienced by billions of people, and in the climate changes taking shape all over the planet. Think of Greenland as an open refrigerator door or thermostat for a warming world, and it’s in a region that is warming four times faster than the rest of the globe, said New York University climate scientist David Holland. 2 Locked inside are valuable, rare earth minerals needed for telecommunications, as well as uranium, billions of untapped barrels of oil and a vast supply of natural gas that used to be inaccessible but is becoming less so. Many of the same minerals are currently being supplied mostly by an Asian country, so other countries are interested. But more than the oil, gas or minerals, there’s ice — a “ridiculous” amount, said climate scientist Eric Rignot. If that ice melts, it would reshape coastlines across the globe and potentially shift weather patterns in a dramatic manner. Greenland holds enough ice that if it all melts, the world’s seas would rise by 24 feet. 3 Since 1992, Greenland has lost about 182 billion tons of ice each year, with losses hitting 489 billion tons a year in 2019. Greenland will be ‘a key focus point’ through the 21st century because of the effect its melting ice sheet will have on sea levels, said Mark Serreze, director of the National Snow and Ice Data Center. “It will likely become a bigger contributor in the future.” That impact is perhaps unstoppable. Greenland is also changing colour as it melts from the white of ice, which reflects sunlight, heat and energy away from the planet, to the blue and green of the ocean and land, which absorb much more energy.

To get the full sample paper, students can check the PDF below from the link that they can access for FREE, Direct Link: CBSE Class 10th English (Communicative) Sample Paper 2025-26: Download FREE PDF CBSE Class 10 English (Communicative) Sample Paper 2025-26 Answer Key Students can check the important instructions and the answers below. The marking scheme provides only suggested value points for the answers. These are like Guidelines only and do not constitute the complete answer. Students can express themselves freely, and if their expression is correct, they should receive the due marks accordingly.

If a student has attempted an extra question, the answer of the question deserving more marks should be retained and the other answer scored out with a note “Extra Question”.

If more than one option is mentioned in the answer to multiple-choice questions, then no marks are awarded.