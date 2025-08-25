CBSE Class 10th English (Communicative) Sample Paper 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

CBSE Class 10th English (Communicative) Sample Paper 2025-26: CBSE has made available the sample paper for class 10th for the academic year 2025-26. Students can check the complete English (Communicative) sample paper here, along with a detailed marking scheme. The marking scheme outlines step-wise mark allocation, suggested answers, and guidelines for students to follow while writing responses in the board exams.
CBSE Class 10 English (Communicative) Sample Paper 2025-26: Highlights
To help students prepare effectively for the upcoming board and half-yearly exams, the CBSE has released subject-wise sample papers along with their corresponding marking schemes. Below are the key details you need to know:
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Released by
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
For Academic Session
|
2025-26
|
Applicable for
|
CBSE Class 10 Half-Yearly, Pre-Board & Board Exams in 2025-26
|
Subjects Covered
|
English (Communicative)
|
Medium
|
English and Hindi (for selected subjects)
|
Includes
|
Sample Question Paper + Detailed Marking Scheme
|
Availability
|
Downloadable in PDF format
-
Time allowed: 3 Hours
-
Maximum Marks: 80
General Instructions:
Read the following instructions carefully and follow them:
i. This question paper has 12 questions. All questions are compulsory. ii. This question paper contains three sections: Section A: Reading Skills, Section B: Writing Skills, Section C: Grammar, and Section D: Literature.
iii. Attempt all questions based on specific instructions for each part. Write the correct question number and part thereof in your answer sheet.
iv. Separate instructions are given with each question/part, wherever necessary.
v. Adhere to the prescribed word limit while answering the questions.
CBSE Class 10 English (Communicative) Sample Paper 2025-26
We are providing the sample paper below:
SECTION A: READING SKILLS (22 marks)
Read the passage carefully and answer the questions that follow:
|
1
|
Remote, icy and mostly pristine, Greenland plays an outsized role in the daily weather
|
experienced by billions of people, and in the climate changes taking shape all over the
|
planet. Think of Greenland as an open refrigerator door or thermostat for a warming world,
|
and it’s in a region that is warming four times faster than the rest of the globe, said New York
|
University climate scientist David Holland.
|
2
|
Locked inside are valuable, rare earth minerals needed for telecommunications, as well as uranium, billions of untapped barrels of oil and a vast supply of natural gas that used to be
|
inaccessible but is becoming less so. Many of the same minerals are currently being
|
supplied mostly by an Asian country, so other countries are interested. But more than the oil,
|
gas or minerals, there’s ice — a “ridiculous” amount, said climate scientist Eric Rignot. If that
|
ice melts, it would reshape coastlines across the globe and potentially shift weather patterns
|
in a dramatic manner. Greenland holds enough ice that if it all melts, the world’s seas would
|
rise by 24 feet.
|
3
|
Since 1992, Greenland has lost about 182 billion tons of ice each year, with losses hitting 489 billion tons a year in 2019. Greenland will be ‘a key focus point’ through the 21st
|
century because of the effect its melting ice sheet will have on sea levels, said Mark
|
Serreze, director of the National Snow and Ice Data Center. “It will likely become a bigger
|
contributor in the future.” That impact is perhaps unstoppable. Greenland is also changing
|
colour as it melts from the white of ice, which reflects sunlight, heat and energy away from
|
the planet, to the blue and green of the ocean and land, which absorb much more energy.
To get the full sample paper, students can check the PDF below from the link that they can access for FREE,
Direct Link:
|
CBSE Class 10th English (Communicative) Sample Paper 2025-26: Download FREE PDF
CBSE Class 10 English (Communicative) Sample Paper 2025-26 Answer Key
Students can check the important instructions and the answers below.
-
The marking scheme provides only suggested value points for the answers. These are like Guidelines only and do not constitute the complete answer. Students can express themselves freely, and if their expression is correct, they should receive the due marks accordingly.
-
If a student has attempted an extra question, the answer of the question deserving more marks should be retained and the other answer scored out with a note “Extra Question”.
-
If more than one option is mentioned in the answer to multiple-choice questions, then no marks are awarded.
|
SECTION A: READING SKILLS (22 MARKS)
|
1
|
Answer the following questions, based on the passage above.
|
12
|
I
|
c) It plays a critical role in influencing global weather and climate patterns.
|
1
|
II
|
an unusually large impact or importance
|
1
|
III
|
These resources are essential for industries like telecommunications and energy. Additionally, reliance on a single major supplier (the Asian country), makes diversifying resource acquisition crucial for economic and geopolitical stability.
|
2
|
IV
|
b) vast and overwhelming in quantity
[Option a) is obviously incorrect. Options c) and d) are plausible but incorrect: Option c) implies a limitation in scientific measurement, which isn't suggested in the passage. Option d) suggests difficulty in understanding the concept, whereas the passage emphasises the sheer magnitude of the ice, not the inability to comprehend it.]
|
1
|
V
|
a) vault, emphasising security and value
[Option a) is correct because it conveys immense worth and inaccessibility. Option b) does not convey the sense of immense value and security. Option c) also lacks the connotation of security and exclusivity. Option d) only suggests easy accessibility and bulk storage, which contrasts with the idea of resources being difficult to obtain.
|
1
|
VI
|
d) Greenland’s Melting Ice: A Growing Concern for the 21st Century
[ Option d) is the best choice because it comprehensively reflects the paragraph's focus on ice melt, rising sea levels, changing energy absorption, and the long-term global implications, making it the most fitting title.
Option a) is too broad and doesn’t specifically focus on the main issues discussed in the paragraph. While Option b) captures part of the paragraph’s focus, it misses the critical detail about Greenland’s changing colour and its effect on energy
|
1
|
absorption, making it incomplete.
Option c) focuses only on the energy absorption aspect, neglecting the significant discussion about rising sea levels and the long-term impact of ice melt.
|
VII
|
engine and on/off switch
|
1
|
VIII
|
warning
[The option ‘speculative’ is incorrect in this context because Jennifer Francis’s statement in paragraph 4 is not a guess or assumption without evidence. The option ‘viewpoint’ is also incorrect as it typically reflects a personal opinion or belief, which may not necessarily be based on factual or scientific evidence. Jennifer’s statement highlights a potential outcome which is not merely her viewpoint but a scientifically supported cautionary message. Thus, ‘warning’ is the correct choice because it highlights the cautionary and predictive nature of her statement.]
|
1
|
IX
|
Holland uses ‘eye-watering’ metaphorically to convey the overwhelming beauty and grandeur of Greenland. While it may not literally reduce him to tears, the phrase suggests the emotional intensity and awe-inspiring nature of the experience. It highlights how Greenland's landscapes and wildlife leave a profound visual impact that is hard to fully capture.
|
2
To get the full answer key, students can check the PDF below from the link that they can access for FREE,
Direct Link:
|
CBSE Class 10th English (Communicative) Sample Paper Answer Key 2025-26: Download FREE PDF
