Fact of the Day: 10 Important Facts About the Neolithic Age

Fact of the Day: In today's series of the daily facts, we will discuss and explore about the Neolithic Age, which is one of the important age in the Stone age. In this age only, agriculture, domestication of animals and rise of permanent settlements is begins.

About Neolithic Age The Neolithic Age is one of the important age in transformation of human history, when early communities and people who use to migrants and they are now wandering lifestyle to settled down for living at one place, rather then migrating. This era witnessed the rise of agriculture, the domestication of animals, polished stone tools, pottery, weaving, and permanent homes. As people learned to cultivate crops and tame livestock, they created stable food supplies that supported growing populations. Villages emerged, social roles expanded, and trade networks slowly developed. From the Fertile Crescent to the Indus and Ganges valleys, these advancements laid the foundation for organised society, shaping the earliest roots of civilisation and human progress. 10 Important Facts About the Neolithic Age

1. The Birth of Agriculture The Neolithic Age is best known for the beginning of farming. Early humans learned to cultivate wheat, barley, rice, and pulses, creating dependable food sources. This shift from hunting-gathering to cultivation laid the economic foundation for future civilisations. 2. Domestication of Animals In the Neolithic Age, domestication of animal are also started and usually they usually keep Goats, sheep, cattle, and pigs. These animals helps them to get milk, meat, wool, and these animal helps them in reducing dependence on unpredictable wild resources and strengthening permanent settlement life. 3. Rise of Permanent Settlements When, the people of the Neolithic Age got sufficient food production, then these people move forward for long-lasting houses instead of temporary shelters or migrating anywhere.

Neolithic homes, often made of mud, thatch, and wood, formed the earliest villages known in human history. 4. Advanced Stone Tool Technology Neolithic communities mastered grinding, polishing, and pecking techniques to produce strong stone tools. Many advance tools were also they made like Axes, sickles, and blades, which were more supporting in farming, carpentry, and for daily tasks. 5. Invention of Pottery Handmade and later wheel-made pottery became a hallmark of this age. Pots were used for cooking, storing grain, and preserving food. Distinctive patterns and textures also reveal early artistic expression. 6. Development of Weaving and Spinning Neolithic people learned to spin fibres and weave cloth, marking the beginning of textile technology. Clothing became more sophisticated, and specialised craft skills started emerging within communities.

7. Formation of Social Structures Sedentary life encouraged the growth of organised social groups. Families, clans, and early tribal systems took shape. Ownership of land and livestock led to new social responsibilities and economic roles. 8. Early Rituals and Burials In Neolithic age, there is a strong belief of many rituals in which many sites of this period contain graves within homes or settlements. Animal burials and figurines suggest faith in spirits, fertility, and nature worship. 9. Regional Neolithic Cultures in India From Neolithic age only, India has witnessed many traditions, from Mehrgarh in the northwest, Burzahom in Kashmir, Koldihwa in Uttar Pradesh, Chirand in Bihar, and other than this, many sites across South India, which shows the unique practises in various field of human toward development.