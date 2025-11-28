CAT VARC Syllabus 2025: Check IIM CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Important Topics, Download PDF

CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus 2025: The prospective candidates of the CAT 2025 exam must have a comprehensive understanding of the CAT VARC syllabus. The CAT syllabus contains three subjects: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). The CAT VARC syllabus is the most important subject in the CAT exam. Get the complete information about the CAT 2025 Syllabus for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension here.
CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus 2025
Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) is one of the three sections of the CAT 2025 exam. This section contains 24 multiple-choice questions (MCQ) and Type in the Answer (TITA) questions based on Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. All the aspirants of the CAT 2025 exam are advised to go through the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension syllabus to excel in this section. All the topics CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension syllabus are provided below:
Para Jumbles
Para Summary
Sentence Completion
Odd Sentence Out
Antonyms and Synonyms
Error Detection
Idioms and Phrases
Cloze Test
One word substitution
Sentence correction
Reading Comprehension
Critical Analysis of RC Passage
Themes of the RC passage
CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus 2025: Key Point
The CAT VARC section contains two sub-sections- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. This section has 24 questions, and the candidates get 40 minutes to solve them. The CAT VARC section consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQ) and Type in the Answer (TITA) type of questions. Check the following table to know about the CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section exam pattern.
CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Exam Pattern
Section
Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)
Total Number of Questions
24
Maximum Marks
72
Time Allotted
40 minutes
Type of Questions
Marking scheme
CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus 2025: Weightage
The Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section contains 24 questions out of a total of 66 questions. These 24 questions are further divided into Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. Here, we provide the subsection-wise weightage for 2022 and 2021. This will help you understand the importance of Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension separately.
Sub Topic
Weightage in 2024
Weightage in 2023
(No. of Questions)
Marks
(No. of Questions)
Marks
Verbal Ability
8
24
8
24
Reading Comprehension
16
48
16
48
How to Prepare the CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus 2025?
The CAT Exam is the most reputed management entrance exam in the country. It demands dedication, discipline, and an effective preparation strategy. The VARC section has maximum weightage, so it is extremely important to score well in this section. Here, you can find some tips that should be kept in mind while preparing for CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension.
-
Brush up on your grammar rules and practice a lot of questions related to sentence correction, para jumbles, and para completions.
-
Enhance your vocabulary to excel in this section. Learn 5-10 new word and their usage daily.
-
Develop a habit of reading books, newspapers, and magazines to improve your comprehension skills.
-
Allocate sufficient time to each topic of the VARC syllabus as per your strengths and weaknesses.
-
Solve previous year’s CAT question papers to understand the exam pattern and get familiar with the types of questions asked. This will also improve your time management skills.
How to approach the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension questions of CAT?
In the CAT exam, the purpose of the VARC section is to check the reading comprehension skills and basic knowledge of English grammar and vocabulary. So the candidates need to follow a strategic approach to solve the VARC questions.
-
In the reading comprehension portion, you have to read lengthy passages in a short time. So read fast and note down the key points simultaneously to save time.
-
Analyse the passage and summarise it in key points.
-
In the Verbal Ability section, you find some questions where you can eliminate options that do not fit grammatically or contextually, which will help you narrow down your choices and improve your chances of selecting the correct answer.
-
Read and understand the question carefully to find your answers quickly and accurately.
-
If you stack on any question, do not spend too much time on it.
-
Read long questions till the end, and do not make assumptions after reading the first half of the question.
Best Books to Prepare for the CAT VARC Syllabus
Choosing the right study material plays a vital role in cracking the CAT exam. Here we are providing a list of some highly recommended books for the CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section.
Book Name
Author
Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension
Ajay Singh
Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension for CAT
Nishit K Sinha
How to Prepare for VARC for CAT
Arun Sharma and Meenakshi Upadhyay
Word Power Made Easy
Norman Lewis
