CAT VARC Syllabus 2025: Check IIM CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Important Topics, Download PDF

CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus 2025: The prospective candidates of the CAT 2025 exam must have a comprehensive understanding of the CAT VARC syllabus. The CAT syllabus contains three subjects: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). The CAT VARC syllabus is the most important subject in the CAT exam. Get the complete information about the CAT 2025 Syllabus for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension here.

Also check,

CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus 2025

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) is one of the three sections of the CAT 2025 exam. This section contains 24 multiple-choice questions (MCQ) and Type in the Answer (TITA) questions based on Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. All the aspirants of the CAT 2025 exam are advised to go through the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension syllabus to excel in this section. All the topics CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension syllabus are provided below: