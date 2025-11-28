CTET 2026 Application Form
Focus
Quick Links

CAT VARC Syllabus 2025: Check IIM CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Important Topics, Download PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Nov 28, 2025, 11:16 IST

CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus 2025: Check the complete CAT VARC syllabus along with the best books, important topics, preparation tips, and section-wise weightage here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CAT VARC Syllabus 2025
CAT VARC Syllabus 2025

CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus 2025: The prospective candidates of the CAT 2025 exam must have a comprehensive understanding of the CAT VARC syllabus. The CAT syllabus contains three subjects: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). The CAT VARC syllabus is the most important subject in the CAT exam. Get the complete information about the CAT 2025 Syllabus for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension here.

Also check,

How to Manage Sectional Time in CAT 2025

CAT 2025 Reading Comprehension Questions with Answers

What Are the Top 5 Passage Themes in VARC for CAT 2025

CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus 2025

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) is one of the three sections of the CAT 2025 exam. This section contains 24 multiple-choice questions (MCQ) and Type in the Answer (TITA) questions based on Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. All the aspirants of the CAT 2025 exam are advised to go through the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension syllabus to excel in this section. All the topics CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension syllabus are provided below:

  • Para Jumbles

  • Para Summary

  • Sentence Completion

  • Odd Sentence Out

  • Antonyms and Synonyms

  • Error Detection

  • Idioms and Phrases

  • Cloze Test

  • One word substitution

  • Sentence correction

  • Reading Comprehension

  • Critical Analysis of RC Passage

  • Themes of the RC passage

Also check,

List of Top 5 MBA Entrance Exams Other than CAT in India

How to Use Previous Year Papers for CAT 2025 Preparation

CAT Previous Year Cut off: Check Qualifying and Final Cutoff for IIMs and Top MBA Colleges

CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus 2025: Key Point

The CAT VARC section contains two sub-sections- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. This section has 24 questions, and the candidates get 40 minutes to solve them. The CAT VARC  section consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQ) and Type in the Answer (TITA) type of questions. Check the following table to know about the CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section exam pattern. 

CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Exam Pattern

Section 

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

Total Number of Questions

24

Maximum Marks

72

Time Allotted

40 minutes

Type of Questions

  • Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

  • Type in the Answer (TITA)

Marking scheme

  • +3 for every correct answer

  • -1 for every incorrect answer

  • TITA has no negative marking

CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus 2025: Weightage

The Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section contains 24 questions out of a total of 66 questions. These 24 questions are further divided into Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. Here, we provide the subsection-wise weightage for 2022 and 2021. This will help you understand the importance of Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension separately.

Sub Topic

Weightage in 2024 

Weightage in 2023 

(No. of Questions)

Marks

(No. of Questions)

Marks

Verbal Ability

8

24

8

24

Reading Comprehension

16

48

16

48

How to Prepare the CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus 2025?

The CAT Exam is the most reputed management entrance exam in the country. It demands dedication, discipline, and an effective preparation strategy. The VARC section has maximum weightage, so it is extremely important to score well in this section. Here, you can find some tips that should be kept in mind while preparing for CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension.

  • Brush up on your grammar rules and practice a lot of questions related to sentence correction, para jumbles, and para completions.

  • Enhance your vocabulary to excel in this section. Learn 5-10 new word and their usage daily. 

  • Develop a habit of reading books, newspapers, and magazines to improve your comprehension skills.

  • Allocate sufficient time to each topic of the VARC syllabus as per your strengths and weaknesses.

  • Solve previous year’s CAT question papers to understand the exam pattern and get familiar with the types of questions asked. This will also improve your time management skills.

How to approach the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension questions of CAT?

In the CAT exam, the purpose of the VARC section is to check the reading comprehension skills and basic knowledge of English grammar and vocabulary. So the candidates need to follow a strategic approach to solve the VARC questions.

  • In the reading comprehension portion, you have to read lengthy passages in a short time. So read fast and note down the key points simultaneously to save time.

  • Analyse the passage and summarise it in key points.

  • In the Verbal Ability section, you find some questions where you can eliminate options that do not fit grammatically or contextually, which will help you narrow down your choices and improve your chances of selecting the correct answer.

  • Read and understand the question carefully to find your answers quickly and accurately.

  • If you stack on any question, do not spend too much time on it.

  • Read long questions till the end, and do not make assumptions after reading the first half of the question.

Best Books to Prepare for the CAT VARC Syllabus 

Choosing the right study material plays a vital role in cracking the CAT exam. Here we are providing a list of some highly recommended books for the CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section.

Book Name

Author

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension

Ajay Singh

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension for CAT

Nishit K Sinha

How to Prepare for VARC for CAT

Arun Sharma and Meenakshi Upadhyay

Word Power Made Easy

Norman Lewis

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News