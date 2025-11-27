EMRS City Intimation Slip 2025 (Tomorrow) at nests.tribal.gov.in, Check Exam City and Admit Card Here

EMRS City Intimation Slip 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) is all set to release the City Intimation Slip on November 27 for the written exam for the Eklavya Model Residential Schools Staff Selection Examination (ESSE) -2025. The written exam for these posts including Principal, PGT, Hostel Warden, and Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) is scheduled to be held from December 13 to 21, 2025. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their City slip after using their login credentials at the official website-https://nests.tribal.gov.in. According to the official notice, the details of examination city allotted to candidates will be displayed in their application login, 15 days before examination. Candidates can download their city slip the citiester using their login credentials. You can download the same directly through the link given below-

EMRS City Intimation Slip 2025 NESTS will activate the city slip downoad link before 15 days of the commencement of the exam. The written exam for Eklavya Model Residential Schools Staff Selection Examination (ESSE) -2025 is scheduled from December 13, 2025 onwards. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card and city slip along with a valid photo ID on exam day. EMRS City Intimation Slip 2025 Direct Link (Active Soon) EMRS City Intimation Slip 2025 Overview Earlier the EMRS Notification 2025 was released to recruit eligible candidates for 7267 vacancies for posts such as PGT, TGT, hostel warden, staff nurse, accountant, and more. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same Feature Details Organization National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) Exam Name EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE)-2025 Total Vacancies 7,267 Posts Posts Name Principal, PGT, TGT, Hostel Warden, Staff Nurse, Accountant, Clerk etc. Exam Dates December 13 to 21, 2025 Official Website emrs.tribal.gov.in Selection Process Written Exam, Skill Test/Interview, Document Verification

How to Download EMRS City Intimation Slip 2025? Candidates can download EMRS City Intimation Slip 2025 after following the steps given below. Step 1:Visit the website of NESTS-https://nests.tribal.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link -Eklavya Model Residential Schools Staff Selection Examination (ESSE) -2025 on the home page.

Step 3: Now you have to provide your login credentials to the link.

Step 4: Now download the city slip and check all the entries.

Step 5: Download the same for future reference. EMRS Admit Card 2025 The admit card with examination centre details will be displayed in candidates' application login, 2 days before examination. At that time, admit cards maybe downloaded by the candidates according to the posts applied using their login credentials. Candidates should keep their application number ready as it will be required to download the EMRS Admit Card. The admit card will contain all the relevant and necessary information about the exam, including the exam date, exam time, exam centre, and candidate details. The admit card for these posts will be released soon on the official website.

EMRS Admit Card vs City Slip – What’s the Difference? The EMRS City Intimation Slip 2025 will be released shortly by the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) for the exam scheduled on 13th to 21th, December 2025. Candidates appearing in the Eklavya Model Residential Schools Staff Selection Examination (ESSE) -2025 exam should note that there is a major difference between both the documents released by the concerned authority for a particular exam. The city intimation slip displays the city where the test centre or venue is situated, especially the city and locations. This will assist them in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance so that they can plan for their exam venue comfortably. On the other hand, the admit card will be released usually prior to the exam date and can be downloaded from the official website. It provides you with all the crucial details including your roll number, exam venue, exam shift time, reporting time, documents to be carried at the exam venue and others.