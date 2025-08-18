CBSE Class 10th English (Language & Literature) Sample Paper 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

CBSE Class 10th English (Language & Literature) Sample Paper 2025-26: CBSE has made available the sample paper for class 10th for the academic year 2025-26. Students can check the complete English (Language & Literature) sample paper here, along with a detailed marking scheme. The marking scheme outlines step-wise mark allocation, suggested answers, and guidelines for students to follow while writing responses in the board exams. CBSE Class 10 English (Language & Literature) Sample Paper 2025-26: Highlights To help students prepare effectively for the upcoming board and half-yearly exams, the CBSE has released subject-wise sample papers along with their corresponding marking schemes. Below are the key details you need to know: Feature Details Released by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) For Academic Session 2025-26 Applicable for CBSE Class 10 Half-Yearly, Pre-Board & Board Exams in 2025-26 Subjects Covered English (Language & Literature) Medium English and Hindi (for selected subjects) Includes Sample Question Paper + Detailed Marking Scheme Availability Downloadable in PDF format

CBSE Class 10 English (Language & Literature) Sample Paper 2025-26 Students can download the sample paper PDF for free from the link provided below: Time allowed: 3 Hrs. Maximum Marks: 80 General Instructions: Read the instructions carefully and follow them: 1. This question paper comprises 11 questions. All questions are compulsory. 2. The question paper contains THREE sections – Section A: Reading Skills

Section – B: Grammar and Creative Writing Skills

Section – C: Literature Textbook 3. Attempt questions based on specific instructions for each Part. 1 Read the following passage. 10 1 The growing preference for indigenous craft items is a welcome trend in today’s globalised world, where mass-produced goods often dominate markets. These handcrafted products, rooted in the cultural and artistic traditions of their regions, offer more than just aesthetic appeal. They symbolise sustainability, support local economies, and preserve the heritage of diverse communities. 2 One of the primary reasons for choosing indigenous crafts is their eco-friendliness. Unlike factory-made products, most traditional crafts are created using natural, locally sourced materials. Artisans often employ time-tested methods that minimise waste and avoid harmful industrial processes. For example, pottery made from local clay, handwoven textiles using organic dyes, and bamboo-based crafts all have a much lower environmental footprint compared to their machine-made counterparts. By opting for these items, consumers indirectly contribute to reducing pollution and promoting sustainable practices. 3 Supporting indigenous crafts also strengthens local economies. Many artisans depend solely on their craft for livelihood, often working in small communities where opportunities for other forms of employment are limited. When people purchase their products, it provides a direct income to these artisans, empowering them and encouraging their craftsmanship. Initiatives like fair trade further ensure that artisans receive fair wages, fostering economic stability within their communities. 4 Moreover, indigenous craft items help preserve cultural heritage. Every handcrafted product carries a story—a glimpse into the traditions, beliefs, and skills passed down through generations. In India, whether it’s paintings, terracotta jewellery, sculptures, athangudi tiles, mud work frames or many others, each item reflects the unique identity of its region. By choosing these crafts, people not only appreciate the artistry but also help keep these traditions alive in an era where cultural homogenisation threatens diversity.