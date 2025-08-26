CDS Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern: Check Subject-Wise Topics & Download PDF

UPSC CDS Syllabus: The Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination, held twice annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Those who qualify the exam will be sent to officer-level training at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers' Training Academy (OTA). The selection process includes a written exam followed by the SSB (Services Selection Board) interview and medical clearance. The written test includes Objective-type papers in English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics (Mathematics is excluded for OTA).
Aspirants who wish to apply for the CDS exam, must start by preparing the CDS Syllabus. The syllabus is an important part of the preparation. The syllabus gives an idea about the requirements of the exam. Candidates must go through the CDS syllabus to make better strategies to approach their exam.
UPSC CDS Overview and Highlights
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
|
Post Name
|
Officer-level through CDS (IMA/INA/AFA/OTA)
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam → SSB Interview → Medical Exam
|
Question Type
|
Objective-type (Multiple Choice Questions)
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (Pen-and-paper)
|
Language
|
English & Hindi (except English paper)
|
Frequency
|
Twice a year
CDS Syllabus Download PDF
Candidates are encouraged to download the official CDS Syllabus PDF from UPSC official website to ensure clarity and easy reference. The PDF typically includes detailed breakdowns of topics, exam format, and marking scheme.
|
CDS Syllabus PDF
|
Download PDF
UPSC CDS Subject-Wise Syllabus
Candidates are required to go through the CDS subject-wise syllabus to prepare for the exam well. The subjects include General English, General Knowledge, and Mathematics. The subject-wise breakdown of the syllabus has been given below.
CDS English Syllabus
This assesses use of English at a graduation level- common Indian University expectation. Key topics include:
-
Reading comprehension
-
Spotting errors
-
Synonyms & antonyms
-
Idioms & phrases
-
Fill in the blanks
-
Sentence arrangement, correction, improvement, and word ordering
UPSC CDS General Knowledge Syllabus
Designed for general awareness, covering fundamental topics:
-
Current affairs (including defence, awards, national and international events)
-
Indian history
-
Geography
-
Polity and Political Science
-
Economics
-
Environment & ecology
-
General science (basic understanding expected)
CDS Syllabus for Elementary Mathematics (Not for OTA)
Comprises basic high-school level mathematics including:
-
Number system and elementary number theory (divisibility, factors)
-
Arithmetic: percentages, profit & loss, simple/compound interest, ratio & proportion, time & work, time & distance
-
Algebra and geometry (lines, triangles, circles, etc.)
-
Trigonometry, mensuration, statistics
Download the UPSC CDS Previous Year Question Papers
How to Cover the CDS Syllabus 2025-26
To cover the CDS syllabus, candidates must make a proper study plan according to their time. The study plan helps to cover all the areas of the syllabus effectively.
-
Download the official CDS Syllabus PDF.
-
Create a proper study schedule, be it daily or weekly, according to your strengths and weaknesses.
-
For English: Practice comprehension, grammar, and error spotting.
-
For GK: Stay current with events, revise static topics regularly.
-
For Maths (for eligible candidates): Build fundamentals with regular practice.
-
Solve UPSC CDS Previous Year Papers under timed conditions to refine speed and accuracy.
-
Note the recurring question types and make short revision notes.
UPSC CDS Exam Pattern 2025
Understanding the exam structure is vital for effective preparation.
For IMA, INA, and AFA
For IMA, INA, and AFA the exam pattern includes subjects like English, General Knowledge and Mathematics.
|
Sections
|
Duration
|
Marks
|
English
|
2 Hours
|
100
|
General Knowledge
|
2 Hours
|
100
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
2 Hours
|
100
|
Total
|
6 Hours
|
300
For OTA
For OTA, the exam pattern includes subjects like English and General Knowledge excluding Mathematics.
|
Sections
|
Duration
|
Marks
|
English
|
2 Hours
|
100
|
General Knowledge
|
2 Hours
|
100
|
Total
|
4 Hours
|
200
