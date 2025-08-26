CDS Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern: Check Subject-Wise Topics & Download PDF

UPSC CDS Syllabus: The Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination, held twice annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Those who qualify the exam will be sent to officer-level training at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers' Training Academy (OTA). The selection process includes a written exam followed by the SSB (Services Selection Board) interview and medical clearance. The written test includes Objective-type papers in English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics (Mathematics is excluded for OTA).

Aspirants who wish to apply for the CDS exam, must start by preparing the CDS Syllabus. The syllabus is an important part of the preparation. The syllabus gives an idea about the requirements of the exam. Candidates must go through the CDS syllabus to make better strategies to approach their exam.