Bihar Vidhan Parishad Vacancy 2025 Out at vidhanparishad.bihar.gov.in, Application Process to Begin Tomorrow for 64 DEO and Other Posts

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Notification 2025 Out: Bihar Legislative Council Secretariat (बिहार विधान परिषद् सचिवालय) has announced its recruitment drive for Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya. A total of 64 vacancies are available for Data Entry Operator, Lower Division Clerk, Personal Assistant, and Stenographer posts. Candidates with qualifications ranging from 12th pass to graduate are eligible to apply. The apply online process will begin tomorrow, November 28 at 5 PM and end on December 19. However, the last date to pay the application fee is December 21. Interested candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website, vidhanparishad.bihar.gov.in. Bihar Vidhan Parishad Vacancy 2025 Overview Bihar Legislative Council Secretariat has released Bihar Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya Notification 2025 PDF for 64 vacancies. The apply online process will commence soon at vidhanparishad.bihar.gov.in.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Bihar Legislative Council Secretariat Post Name Data Entry Operator, Lower Division Clerk, Personal Assistant, Stenographer Vacancy 64 Apply Online Start Date 28 November 2025 Last Date 19 December 2025 Official Website vidhansabha.bihar.gov.in Bihar Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya Vacancy 2025 As per the official notification, the officials have announced 64 vacancies for Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya Bharti 2025. These include positions like Data Entry Operator, Lower Division Clerk, Personal Assistant, and Stenographer. Check the category-wise Bihar Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya Vacancy breakdown in the table below. Post Name Total UR SC ST EBC OBC OBC (Female) EWS Data Entry Operator 35 15 05 00 07 04 01 03 Personal Assistant 07 02 02 00 01 01 00 01 Stenographer — 05 05 00 00 01 00 01 Lower Division Clerk 10 04 02 00 01 02 00 01 Total 52 26 14 00 09 08 01 06

How to Apply Online for Bihar Legislative Council Secretariat Recruitment 2025 Bihar Vidhan Parishad Apply Online link will be activated on November 28 at 5 PM. Once released, aspirants can follow the steps mentioned below to submit their applications: Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya at vidhansabha.bihar.gov.in. Step 2: Search for apply online link on the homepage. Step 3: Once found, click on it and fill out the application form. Step 4: Enter your personal, educational and contact details carefully. Step 5: Upload the necessary documents. Step 6: Review all the details you have entered and pay the application fee. Step 7: Download and take a print out for future reference. Bihar Vidhan Parishad Application Fee 2025 The application fee for Bihar Vidhan Parishad Application Form is Rs 100 for all categories. It must be paid online through UPI, Credit or Debit Cards or other online payment modes.