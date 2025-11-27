RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
Bihar Vidhan Parishad Vacancy 2025 Out at vidhanparishad.bihar.gov.in, Application Process to Begin Tomorrow for 64 DEO and Other Posts

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 27, 2025, 15:48 IST

Bihar Legislative Council Secretariat Notification 2025 for 65 vacancies has been released at vidhanparishad.bihar.gov.in. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms between November 28 to December 19. Get all the details on Bihar Legislative Council Secretariat Vacancy here.

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Notification 2025 Out: Bihar Legislative Council Secretariat (बिहार विधान परिषद् सचिवालय) has announced its recruitment drive for Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya. A total of 64 vacancies are available for Data Entry Operator, Lower Division Clerk, Personal Assistant, and Stenographer posts. Candidates with qualifications ranging from 12th pass to graduate are eligible to apply. 

The apply online process will begin tomorrow, November 28 at 5 PM and end on December 19. However, the last date to pay the application fee is December 21. Interested candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website, vidhanparishad.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Vacancy 2025 Overview

Bihar Legislative Council Secretariat has released Bihar Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya Notification 2025 PDF for 64 vacancies. The apply online process will commence soon at vidhanparishad.bihar.gov.in. 

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Bihar Legislative Council Secretariat

Post Name

Data Entry Operator, Lower Division Clerk, Personal Assistant, Stenographer

Vacancy

64

Apply Online Start Date

28 November 2025

Last Date

19 December 2025

Official Website

vidhansabha.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya Vacancy 2025

As per the official notification, the officials have announced 64 vacancies for Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya Bharti 2025. These include positions like Data Entry Operator, Lower Division Clerk, Personal Assistant, and Stenographer. Check the category-wise Bihar Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya Vacancy breakdown in the table below.

Post Name

Total

UR

SC

ST

EBC

OBC

OBC (Female)

EWS

Data Entry Operator

35

15

05

00

07

04

01

03

Personal Assistant

07

02

02

00

01

01

00

01

Stenographer

05

05

00

00

01

00

01

Lower Division Clerk

10

04

02

00

01

02

00

01

Total

52

26

14

00

09

08

01

06

How to Apply Online for Bihar Legislative Council Secretariat Recruitment 2025

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Apply Online link will be activated on November 28 at 5 PM. Once released, aspirants can follow the steps mentioned below to submit their applications:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya at vidhansabha.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Search for apply online link on the homepage.

Step 3: Once found, click on it and fill out the application form.

Step 4: Enter your personal, educational and contact details carefully.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Review all the details you have entered and pay the application fee.

Step 7: Download and take a print out for future reference.

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Application Fee 2025

The application fee for Bihar Vidhan Parishad Application Form is Rs 100 for all categories. It must be paid online through UPI, Credit or Debit Cards or other online payment modes.

Category

Application Fee

All Category

Rs. 100/-

