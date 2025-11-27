Bihar Vidhan Parishad Vacancy 2025 Out at vidhanparishad.bihar.gov.in, Application Process to Begin Tomorrow for 64 DEO and Other Posts

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Notification 2025 Out: Bihar Legislative Council Secretariat (बिहार विधान परिषद् सचिवालय) has announced its recruitment drive for Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya. A total of 64 vacancies are available for Data Entry Operator, Lower Division Clerk, Personal Assistant, and Stenographer posts. Candidates with qualifications ranging from 12th pass to graduate are eligible to apply.
The apply online process will begin tomorrow, November 28 at 5 PM and end on December 19. However, the last date to pay the application fee is December 21. Interested candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website, vidhanparishad.bihar.gov.in.
Bihar Vidhan Parishad Vacancy 2025 Overview
Bihar Legislative Council Secretariat has released Bihar Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya Notification 2025 PDF for 64 vacancies. The apply online process will commence soon at vidhanparishad.bihar.gov.in.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Bihar Legislative Council Secretariat
|
Post Name
|
Data Entry Operator, Lower Division Clerk, Personal Assistant, Stenographer
|
Vacancy
|
64
|
Apply Online Start Date
|
28 November 2025
|
Last Date
|
19 December 2025
|
Official Website
|
vidhansabha.bihar.gov.in
Bihar Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya Vacancy 2025
As per the official notification, the officials have announced 64 vacancies for Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya Bharti 2025. These include positions like Data Entry Operator, Lower Division Clerk, Personal Assistant, and Stenographer. Check the category-wise Bihar Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya Vacancy breakdown in the table below.
|
Post Name
|
Total
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
EBC
|
OBC
|
OBC (Female)
|
EWS
|
Data Entry Operator
|
35
|
15
|
05
|
00
|
07
|
04
|
01
|
03
|
Personal Assistant
|
07
|
02
|
02
|
00
|
01
|
01
|
00
|
01
|
Stenographer
|
—
|
05
|
05
|
00
|
00
|
01
|
00
|
01
|
Lower Division Clerk
|
10
|
04
|
02
|
00
|
01
|
02
|
00
|
01
|
Total
|
52
|
26
|
14
|
00
|
09
|
08
|
01
|
06
How to Apply Online for Bihar Legislative Council Secretariat Recruitment 2025
Bihar Vidhan Parishad Apply Online link will be activated on November 28 at 5 PM. Once released, aspirants can follow the steps mentioned below to submit their applications:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya at vidhansabha.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Search for apply online link on the homepage.
Step 3: Once found, click on it and fill out the application form.
Step 4: Enter your personal, educational and contact details carefully.
Step 5: Upload the necessary documents.
Step 6: Review all the details you have entered and pay the application fee.
Step 7: Download and take a print out for future reference.
Bihar Vidhan Parishad Application Fee 2025
The application fee for Bihar Vidhan Parishad Application Form is Rs 100 for all categories. It must be paid online through UPI, Credit or Debit Cards or other online payment modes.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
All Category
|
Rs. 100/-
