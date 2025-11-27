Magma vs Lava: Know the Differences Here!

There has been a recent volcanic eruption in Hayli Gubbi, Ethiopia, that has spread volcanic ash as far as India. This volcano erupted after 12000 years. Now, when we say 'volcano,' two words come to mind: magma and lava.

Many people think that both lava and magma are the same. Technically, they are of the same kind, but there are differences between them. In this article, we will be learning about the differences between lava and magma.

What Is Magma?

Magma is molten rock present in the interior of the Earth. Magma is formed by high pressure and heat beneath Earth's crust.

What is Lava?

Lava is referred to as the hot molten rock that comes out of a volcano during an eruption. It is also called liquid magma.