Magma vs Lava: Know the Differences Here!

There has been a recent volcanic eruption in Hayli Gubbi, Ethiopia, that has spread volcanic ash as far as India. This volcano erupted after 12000 years. Now, when we say 'volcano,' two words come to mind: magma and lava.
Many people think that both lava and magma are the same. Technically, they are of the same kind, but there are differences between them. In this article, we will be learning about the differences between lava and magma.
What Is Magma?
Magma is molten rock present in the interior of the Earth. Magma is formed by high pressure and heat beneath Earth's crust.
What is Lava?
Lava is referred to as the hot molten rock that comes out of a volcano during an eruption. It is also called liquid magma.
Magma vs Lava: What are the Differences?
Let us now look at the differences between magma and lava. We will study the different parameters that distinguish lava and magma.
Origin of the Term
Magma originated from the Greek word mágma (μάγμα), which means "thick unguent" or "kneaded mass".
Lava originates from the Italian word lavare which means to wash.
Location
Magma forms underground when rocks melt under high pressure and in the presence of radioactive minerals.
Lava is the molten rock that erupts from a volcano and is expelled to the surface of the Earth.
Storage
Magma is stored in magma chambers within the Earth's crust.
Lava is not stored in any chamber; instead, it is expelled from the eruption of a volcano or from a vent.
Temperature
Magma is hotter in temperature than lava because it is present inside the Earth's surface, where pressure is much higher than outside the surface. Magma temperature ranges from 1200 to 2400 °F.
Lava is comparatively cooler than magma as it is exposed to the air present at the surface. Lava has a temperature ranging from 800 to 2200 °F. The temperature of lava is dependent on the type of constituent magma.
Flow
Magma doesn’t flow as it is restricted inside the magma chambers. The closed space inside magma chambers restricts movements.
Lava, on the other hand, has a free-flowing nature, which has caused extensive damage to property whenever large amounts are released during volcanic eruptions.
To conclude, magma is molten rock inside the Earth, while lava is molten rock that comes out onto the Earth's surface. They may seem similar, but their location and properties make them different.
