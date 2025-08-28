DME Assam NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Starts at dme.assam.gov.in; Direct Link Here

DME Assam NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam has started the Round 2 registration for Assam NEET 2025 counselling on August 27, 2025. Students can register for this round until August 29, 2025.

If students did not register in the first round or did not get a seat in Round 1, they can apply in this second round.

After the registration process is completed, the choice filling for Assam NEET 2025 Round 2 will begin on August 30, 2025. Only those students who complete the registration will be eligible for the choice filling process.

Assam Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule

DME Assam has released the detailed schedule for MBBS counselling 2025. Check the dates below: