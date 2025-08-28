GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
Focus
Quick Links
News

DME Assam NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Starts at dme.assam.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Aayesha Sharma
By Aayesha Sharma
Aug 28, 2025, 10:17 IST

DME Assam NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam has opened Round 2 registration for Assam NEET 2025 counselling from August 27 to 29, 2025. Students who missed Round 1 or did not get a seat can apply. Choice filling begins on August 30. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be released on September 5, followed by reporting on September 9–10.

DME Assam NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Starts at dme.assam.gov.in
DME Assam NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Starts at dme.assam.gov.in
Register for Result Updates

DME Assam NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam has started the Round 2 registration for Assam NEET 2025 counselling on August 27, 2025. Students can register for this round until August 29, 2025.

If students did not register in the first round or did not get a seat in Round 1, they can apply in this second round.

After the registration process is completed, the choice filling for Assam NEET 2025 Round 2 will begin on August 30, 2025. Only those students who complete the registration will be eligible for the choice filling process. 

Assam Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule

DME Assam has released the detailed schedule for MBBS counselling 2025. Check the dates below:

Events

Dates

Registrations

August 27 to 29, 2025

Choice filling

August 30 to September 1, 2025

Choice locking

September 1, 2025

Processing of seat allotment

September 2 to 4, 2025

Result

September 5, 2025

Reporting to allotted college

September 9 to 10, 2025

How to Register for Assam NEET 2025 Counselling Round 2?

Students who want to join Assam NEET 2025 Counselling Round 2 must complete the registration online. Follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of DME Assam at dme.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the option “Link for NEET UG 2025 Counselling Registration.”

Step 3: Fill in your details like contact number, NEET 2025 details, and academic details.

Step 4: Upload your photograph and signature in the correct size and format.

Step 5: Create a password to complete your login.

Step 6: Pay the registration fee of Rs. 1,000 using credit card, debit card, or net banking.

Step 7: Check all the details carefully and then submit your application form.

Step 8: Save and take a printout of the application form. Keep it safe until the admission process ends.

Related Stories

The seat allotment result for Assam NEET 2025 Round 2 will be announced on September 5, 2025. After that, selected students must report to the allotted institute between September 9 and September 10, 2025.

Also read: WBJEE 2025 Counselling Registration Begins Today at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee; Details Here

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News