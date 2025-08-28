DME Assam NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Starts at dme.assam.gov.in; Direct Link Here

DME Assam NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam has started the Round 2 registration for Assam NEET 2025 counselling on August 27, 2025. Students can register for this round until August 29, 2025.
If students did not register in the first round or did not get a seat in Round 1, they can apply in this second round.
After the registration process is completed, the choice filling for Assam NEET 2025 Round 2 will begin on August 30, 2025. Only those students who complete the registration will be eligible for the choice filling process.
Assam Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule
DME Assam has released the detailed schedule for MBBS counselling 2025. Check the dates below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Registrations
|
August 27 to 29, 2025
|
Choice filling
|
August 30 to September 1, 2025
|
Choice locking
|
September 1, 2025
|
Processing of seat allotment
|
September 2 to 4, 2025
|
Result
|
September 5, 2025
|
Reporting to allotted college
|
September 9 to 10, 2025
How to Register for Assam NEET 2025 Counselling Round 2?
Students who want to join Assam NEET 2025 Counselling Round 2 must complete the registration online. Follow these easy steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website of DME Assam at dme.assam.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the option “Link for NEET UG 2025 Counselling Registration.”
Step 3: Fill in your details like contact number, NEET 2025 details, and academic details.
Step 4: Upload your photograph and signature in the correct size and format.
Step 5: Create a password to complete your login.
Step 6: Pay the registration fee of Rs. 1,000 using credit card, debit card, or net banking.
Step 7: Check all the details carefully and then submit your application form.
Step 8: Save and take a printout of the application form. Keep it safe until the admission process ends.
The seat allotment result for Assam NEET 2025 Round 2 will be announced on September 5, 2025. After that, selected students must report to the allotted institute between September 9 and September 10, 2025.
