Language usually creates confusion when there are two words that look and are pronounced quite similarly but they are used in different ways. One of the finest examples are the words “Enquiry” and “Inquiry”. Both of these words are connected to asking questions or seeking information, however their usage is known to be quite different. The major difference arises from how British English and American English treat them. Here is a detailed overview on how these words are used in different contexts. What is the Origin of These Words? Both of these words have the same root from a Latin word known as Quaere and it means “to seek” or “to ask.” The word gradually passed into Middle English and then took two forms which were: “enquiry” and “inquiry.” Since these words have the same root they have almost similar meaning.

Enquiry vs. Inquiry: Key Differences At first, both words appear to mean “a question” or “an investigation.” However, in today’s English, their usage depends on geography and formality. Here’s a simple comparison: Aspect Enquiry Inquiry Origin From Latin quaere From Latin quaere Common in British English American English Usage in UK Everyday questions or general requests Formal or official investigations Usage in US Rarely used Used for both general and formal contexts Example “She made an enquiry about the course.” “The government launched an inquiry into the issue.” Usage in British English In the UK, there is a difference between how these two words are used here is an overview: Enquiry is used for everyday or casual questions whereas Inquiry is used in serious scenarios or official investigations.