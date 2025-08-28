Schools Holiday on 27th August
What is the Difference Between Enquiry and Inquiry?

By Nikhil Batra
Aug 28, 2025, 09:45 IST

Confused between enquiry and inquiry? Learn the simple differences in meaning, usage, and regional preference in British and American English for better understanding.

Language usually creates confusion when there are two words that look and are pronounced quite similarly but they are used in different ways. One of the finest examples are the words “Enquiry” and “Inquiry”. Both of these words are connected to asking questions or seeking information, however their usage is known to be quite different. The major difference arises from how British English and American English treat them. Here is a detailed overview on how these words are used in different contexts. 

What is the Origin of These Words?

Both of these words have the same root from a Latin word known as Quaere and it means “to seek” or “to ask.” The word gradually passed into Middle English and then took two forms which were: “enquiry” and “inquiry.” Since these words have the same root they have almost similar meaning. 

Enquiry vs. Inquiry: Key Differences

At first, both words appear to mean “a question” or “an investigation.” However, in today’s English, their usage depends on geography and formality. Here’s a simple comparison:

Aspect

Enquiry

Inquiry

Origin

From Latin quaere

From Latin quaere

Common in

British English

American English

Usage in UK

Everyday questions or general requests

Formal or official investigations

Usage in US

Rarely used

Used for both general and formal contexts

Example

“She made an enquiry about the course.”

“The government launched an inquiry into the issue.”

Usage in British English

In the UK, there is a difference between how these two words are used here is an overview: 

Enquiry is used for everyday or casual questions whereas Inquiry is used in serious scenarios or official investigations. 

Still, many British writers use them interchangeably, though some prefer to maintain this separation for clarity.

Usage in American English

In the United States, Inquiry is known to be the preferred word for both the general questions and official investigations. The word enquiry is rarely used and is considered a British form.

In conclusion, while both the words “enquiry” and “inquiry” have similar meanings, their usage depends on the level of formality. British English tends to separate them, however, American English uses inquiry in almost all cases.


