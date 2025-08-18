HPCL FTPA Recruitment 2025; Notification Released for Project Associate Posts at hindustanpetroleum.com, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

HPCL FTPA Recruitment 2025 Notification: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has released detailed notification for Fixed Term Project Associate (FTPA)posts on its official website. These positions are available at HP Green R&D Centre, Bengaluru. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 14, 2025.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including MSc/BSc/BE/B.Tech/PG Diploma/Diploma with additional eligibility can apply for these posts. Check all the details regarding the HPCL recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.

HPCL FTPA Recruitment 2025: Overview