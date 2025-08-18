HPCL FTPA Recruitment 2025; Notification Released for Project Associate Posts at hindustanpetroleum.com, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
 HPCL FTPA Recruitment 2025: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited online application for Fixed Term Project Associate (FTPA)posts. These positions are available at HP Green R&D Centre, Bengaluru. Check all details here. 

ByManish Kumar
Aug 18, 2025, 16:03 IST

HPCL FTPA Recruitment 2025 Notification: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has released detailed notification for Fixed Term Project Associate (FTPA)posts on its official website. These positions are available at HP Green R&D Centre, Bengaluru. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 14, 2025.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including MSc/BSc/BE/B.Tech/PG Diploma/Diploma with additional eligibility can apply for these posts. Check all the details regarding the HPCL recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.

HPCL FTPA Recruitment 2025: Overview 

Organization     Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) 
Post Name     Fixed Term Project Associate (FTPA)
Notification Number  CIN NO: L23201MH1952GOI008858
Educational Qualification  MSc/BSc/BE/B.Tech/PG Diploma/Diploma with additional eligibility
Registration Close On   September 14, 2025
Official Website     https://www.hindustanpetroleum.com/
Category     Govt Jobs

HPCL FTPA Recruitment 2025 Educational Qualification

Below are the details of the disciplines wise educational qualification for the posts-

Disciplines  Experience
MSc

a) Chemistry

b) Chemistry -Material Science

c) Polymer Science

d) Microbiology/ Biosciences/ Biotechnology
BSc

a) Chemistry
b) Chemistry -Material Science

c) Polymer Science

d) Microbiology/ Biosciences/ Biotechnology
BE/B.Tech

a) Chemical Engineering/Chemical Technology/Petroleum Refining

b) Polymer/Plastic Technology

c) Mechanical Engineering/ Automobile Engineering (Candidates with experience of running Test Benches, Chassis Dyno, Transient Dyno, Eddy Current Dyno, Emission Systems, BS VI Systems, Utilities for the Transient Dyno and Chassis Dyno are desirable).
PG Diploma

a) Chemical Engineering/Chemical Technology/Petroleum Refining

b) Polymer/Plastic Technology

c) Mechanical Engineering/ Automobile Engineering (Candidates with experience of running Test Benches, Chassis Dyno, Transient Dyno, Eddy Current Dyno, Emission Systems, BS VI Systems, Utilities for the Transient Dyno and Chassis Dyno are desirable).
Diploma

a) Chemical Engineering/Chemical Technology/Petroleum Refining

b) Polymer/Plastic Technology

c) Mechanical Engineering/ Automobile Engineering (Candidates with experience of running Test Benches, Chassis Dyno, Transient Dyno, Eddy Current Dyno, Emission Systems, BS VI Systems, Utilities for the Transient Dyno and Chassis Dyno are desirable)

How to Apply For HPCL Jobs 2025? 

  • Login to http://hindustanpetroleum.com/hpcareers and click on current openings.
  • Visit Fixed Term Project Associates, R&D Centre, Bengaluru.
  • Go through the  instructions given on the website carefully.
  • Candidates should keep scanned copy of Passport size photo (in jpg/gif format lessthan 50 kb) and Soft copy of the detailed CV (including brief description of PhD topic in case of PhD candidates) ready before filling online application form.

