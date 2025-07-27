In-motion optical illusions are visual phenomena that trick the brain into perceiving motion where none exists. These illusions use clever patterns, colour contrasts, and shapes arranged in specific ways to stimulate motion detectors in our visual cortex. When you look at a static image, certain parts of the image may appear to swirl, drift, or pulse. This happens due to rapid eye movements (called microsaccades) and how the brain processes contrasting colours and edges. In-motion illusions reveal how the brain interprets visual signals and tries to make sense of complex patterns. They are commonly used in art, psychology experiments, and brain teasers to demonstrate the fascinating gap between perception and reality in human vision. Are you ready for this motion optical illusion test? Okay, in today’s optical illusion, it is a cleverly designed shape and perception. It appears to be a motion optical illusion. This is specifically a radial or "hypnotic" optical illusion. So, can you prove you have a 140+ IQ level with 20/20 vision? Then find out which word is hidden in this motion optical illusion—within just 5 seconds!

Must Try: Are You a Brilliant Chess Master? Then, using your hawk-eye with 20/20 vision, find the number of horses in chess Using Your Sharp Hawk-Eye Vision with 6/6 Eyesight, Find Out Which Word is Hidden in this Motion Optical Illusion So, are you ready to take the challenge of the optical illusion? Okay, before starting the challenge, let’s briefly review the image. This image serves as a fun visualteaserwitha unique visual word hidden. In today’s optical illusion challenge, it will be your test of your perception. At first glance, this optical illusion image appears to be a motion optical illusion, specifically a radial or "hypnotic" illusion. Although the image is entirely static, it appears to pulsate, spin, or move outward from the centre like a hollow cylindrical optical illusion. The challenge is to find out which word is hidden in this motion optical illusion. So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your Detective Hawk-Vision, try to find out which word is hidden in this motion optical illusion in 5 seconds.

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge. So, almost ready! Then set the timer on your clock for 5 seconds Ready… Get… Set… Go… Yes, observe the image very carefully. Use your sharp IQ skills. Hurry up! Time is ending… 3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up! So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted which word is hidden in this motion optical illusion in 5 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. Okay, now those who were not able to spot which word is hidden in this motion optical illusion in 5 seconds, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.