Rajasthan High Court Group D Syllabus 2025 is released along with the official notification. Candidates can download the detailed syllabus PDF and check the latest exam pattern, subject-wise topics, and marking scheme to plan their preparation effectively for the Rajasthan High Court Peon exam. The exam will include 85 objective-type questions from General Hindi, General English, and Rajasthani Culture and dialects. Scroll on to learn the latest Rajasthan High Court Peon Syllabus.

Rajasthan High Court Group D Syllabus 2025: The Rajasthan High Court has announced a total of 5670 vacancies for Class 4/Peon posts. Selection for these posts will be based on a written examination followed by an interview. To excel in the recruitment process, candidates must thoroughly review the Rajasthan High Court Group D syllabus. The syllabus outlines the key section-wise topics from General Hindi, General English, and Rajasthani Culture and Dialects. It comprises a list of section-wise topics important for the exam. The syllabus is divided into three subjects: General Hindi, General English, and Rajasthani Culture and Dialects. Candidates will be required to attempt a total of 85 questions within a 2-hour exam period. Therefore, they must improve their familiarity with the Rajasthan High Court Peon exam pattern and syllabus for a successful exam strategy.

Rajasthan High Court Group D Syllabus 2025 Highlights The Rajasthan High Court has released the syllabus and exam pattern for the Peon post in the official notification PDF. Aspirants must carefully read the notification to understand the exam requirements and align their strategy accordingly. Here are the key highlights of the Rajasthan High Court peon syllabus shared below for reference purposes. Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Rajasthan High Court Post Name Class 4/Peon Vacancies 5670 Selection Process Written Exam & Interview Exam Mode Offline Question Type Objective Number of Questions 85 Negative Marking No

Also, check: Rajasthan High Court Peon Vacancy Rajasthan High Court Peon Exam Pattern 2025 Aspirants must review the Rajasthan High Court Peon exam pattern to discover the exam mode, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and many other details. The written exam will be conducted through an OMR Answer Sheet. It comprises a total of 85 objective-type questions for 85 marks, with an exam duration of 2 hours. There shall be no negative marking for incorrect answers. Based on the marks obtained in the written exam, candidates will be shortlisted for the interview round, which carries 15 marks. Here is the latest exam pattern for the Rajasthan High Court Peon shared below. Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks General Hindi 50 50 General English 10 10 Rajasthani Culture and dialects 25 25 Total 85 85

Rajasthan High Court Group D Syllabus 2025 PDF Candidates must download and integrate the Rajasthan High Court syllabus for the Peon post to simplify their exam preparation journey. This can help them prepare strategically for the written exam with unlimited practice and focused revision. Get the direct link to download the syllabus for all the subjects on this page. Rajasthan High Court Peon Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics The Rajasthan High Court Peon exam syllabus is divided into three subjects, i.e. General Hindi, General English, and Rajasthani Culture and dialects. The level of questions will be based on the Matriculation standard. Thus, candidates must master all the chapters associated with every subject to strengthen their foundation and improve their chances of success in the exam. Check the subject-wise syllabus below.

Rajasthan High Court Peon Syllabus for General Hindi The General Hindi section aims to assess candidates’ knowledge of Hindi grammar, vocabulary skills, and other related terms. It includes nouns, pronouns, synonyms, antonyms, etc. Given below are the important topics for this section: Noun

Verb

Pronoun

Sentence Correction

Synonyms

Antonyms

Tenses

Idioms

Adjective

Conjunction

Compound

Word Correction

Proverbs, etc Rajasthan High Court Peon Syllabus for General English The General English section is designed to evaluate test-takers' understanding of grammar, comprehension skills, and vocabulary. Some of the key topics for this section are shared below. Active & Passive Voice

Tenses

Direct & Indirect Speech

Articles

Synonyms

Antonyms

Verb

One Word

Adjective

Sentence Arrangement

Vocabulary

Modals, etc

Rajasthan High Court Peon Syllabus for Rajasthani Culture and Dialects Given below are the important topics for the Rajasthani Culture and dialects section to simplify the candidate’s preparation. Rajasthani Idioms

Rajasthani Proverbs

Geography of Rajasthan

History of Rajasthan

Rajasthani Culture, Dress, Costumes, Festivals, etc

Rajasthani Dialects

Rajasthan Folk Songs and Folk Dances

Poets and Authors of Rajasthan

Religious Places of Rajasthan, etc How to Cover the Rajasthan High Court Peon Syllabus 2025 The candidate must build a unique exam strategy to cover the massive syllabus in less time and allocate the remaining time to solving and revising essential topics. Here are the preparation tips to ace the written exam with flying colours: