Rajasthan High Court Group D Syllabus 2025: The Rajasthan High Court has announced a total of 5670 vacancies for Class 4/Peon posts. Selection for these posts will be based on a written examination followed by an interview. To excel in the recruitment process, candidates must thoroughly review the Rajasthan High Court Group D syllabus. The syllabus outlines the key section-wise topics from General Hindi, General English, and Rajasthani Culture and Dialects. It comprises a list of section-wise topics important for the exam. The syllabus is divided into three subjects: General Hindi, General English, and Rajasthani Culture and Dialects. Candidates will be required to attempt a total of 85 questions within a 2-hour exam period. Therefore, they must improve their familiarity with the Rajasthan High Court Peon exam pattern and syllabus for a successful exam strategy.
Rajasthan High Court Group D Syllabus 2025 Highlights
The Rajasthan High Court has released the syllabus and exam pattern for the Peon post in the official notification PDF. Aspirants must carefully read the notification to understand the exam requirements and align their strategy accordingly. Here are the key highlights of the Rajasthan High Court peon syllabus shared below for reference purposes.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan High Court
|
Post Name
|
Class 4/Peon
|
Vacancies
|
5670
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam & Interview
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Question Type
|
Objective
|
Number of Questions
|
85
|
Negative Marking
|
No
Rajasthan High Court Peon Exam Pattern 2025
Aspirants must review the Rajasthan High Court Peon exam pattern to discover the exam mode, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and many other details. The written exam will be conducted through an OMR Answer Sheet. It comprises a total of 85 objective-type questions for 85 marks, with an exam duration of 2 hours. There shall be no negative marking for incorrect answers. Based on the marks obtained in the written exam, candidates will be shortlisted for the interview round, which carries 15 marks. Here is the latest exam pattern for the Rajasthan High Court Peon shared below.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
General Hindi
|
50
|
50
|
General English
|
10
|
10
|
Rajasthani Culture and dialects
|
25
|
25
|
Total
|
85
|
85
Rajasthan High Court Group D Syllabus 2025 PDF
Candidates must download and integrate the Rajasthan High Court syllabus for the Peon post to simplify their exam preparation journey. This can help them prepare strategically for the written exam with unlimited practice and focused revision. Get the direct link to download the syllabus for all the subjects on this page.
Rajasthan High Court Peon Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics
The Rajasthan High Court Peon exam syllabus is divided into three subjects, i.e. General Hindi, General English, and Rajasthani Culture and dialects. The level of questions will be based on the Matriculation standard. Thus, candidates must master all the chapters associated with every subject to strengthen their foundation and improve their chances of success in the exam. Check the subject-wise syllabus below.
Rajasthan High Court Peon Syllabus for General Hindi
The General Hindi section aims to assess candidates’ knowledge of Hindi grammar, vocabulary skills, and other related terms. It includes nouns, pronouns, synonyms, antonyms, etc. Given below are the important topics for this section:
- Noun
- Verb
- Pronoun
- Sentence Correction
- Synonyms
- Antonyms
- Tenses
- Idioms
- Adjective
- Conjunction
- Compound
- Word Correction
- Proverbs, etc
Rajasthan High Court Peon Syllabus for General English
The General English section is designed to evaluate test-takers' understanding of grammar, comprehension skills, and vocabulary. Some of the key topics for this section are shared below.
- Active & Passive Voice
- Tenses
- Direct & Indirect Speech
- Articles
- Synonyms
- Antonyms
- Verb
- One Word
- Adjective
- Sentence Arrangement
- Vocabulary
- Modals, etc
Rajasthan High Court Peon Syllabus for Rajasthani Culture and Dialects
Given below are the important topics for the Rajasthani Culture and dialects section to simplify the candidate’s preparation.
- Rajasthani Idioms
- Rajasthani Proverbs
- Geography of Rajasthan
- History of Rajasthan
- Rajasthani Culture, Dress, Costumes, Festivals, etc
- Rajasthani Dialects
- Rajasthan Folk Songs and Folk Dances
- Poets and Authors of Rajasthan
- Religious Places of Rajasthan, etc
How to Cover the Rajasthan High Court Peon Syllabus 2025
The candidate must build a unique exam strategy to cover the massive syllabus in less time and allocate the remaining time to solving and revising essential topics. Here are the preparation tips to ace the written exam with flying colours:
- Review the Rajasthan High Court peon syllabus to identify section-wise important topics.
- Formulate a study plan based on learning preference, daily commitments, and subject knowledge.
- Practice past papers and mocks to elevate your question-solving speed and accuracy.
- Create short notes to revise and master all the fundamentals.
Best Books for Rajasthan High Court Peon Syllabus
There is a wide range of books available for the preparation of the RHC Peon written exam. You must pick those books that explain topics in simple language and have unlimited practice questions. The list of best books for preparation is as follows.
- General Hindi by Arihant
- Objective General English by S.P. Bakshi
- Rajasthani Dialects: An Introduction by Ram Karan Asopa
- Rajasthan: Culture and Heritage by M.S. Tankha
