What is Aura Farming? List of Top 5 Viral Gen Z Slangs

Ever heard Gen Z talk about "farming their aura"? It's the latest slang blowing up online. But what exactly is it?

Essentially, it's all about curating your vibe, energy, and overall online presence to be consistently positive and attractive. Think less about actual crops and more about growing your digital glow-up.

This trend likely sprouted from the constant pressure to present your "best self" on social media. People began to view their online persona as something they could actively cultivate, much like a garden.

Short-form video platforms like TikTok were the perfect soil for it to go viral. Suddenly, everyone was sharing tips on how to boost their "aura". In this article, we'll take a look at the roots of aura farming, its impact on Gen Z culture, and how you can actually "farm" your positive vibes.