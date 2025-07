CSIR NET Exam Centres 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR NET 2025 admit card on its official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates appearing for the exam must download their hall ticket using their application number and date of birth. The admit card includes important details such as the city intimation slip, exam shift timings, and exam centre details. NTA allotted CSIR NET Exam centres to the candidates based on their preferences filled during the application process. It is advised that candidates reach their designated exam centre well in advance to avoid any last-minute inconvenience. As per the official schedule, the CSIR NET 2025 exam will be conducted on July 28, 2025, in two shifts for all five subjects. The morning shift will take place from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while the afternoon shift will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. You can check the complete details about CSIR NET Exam Centres, Shift Timings and Reporting Time here.

CSIR NET Exam Centres 2025

CSIR NET Exam Centres List has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) along with the official notification. The exam will be conducted in 225 cities spread across the country to accommodate candidates from all regions. During the application process, candidates were allowed to select their preferred exam cities. Based on these preferences and the availability of seats, the NTA allocated the exam centres to all successfully registered applicants.

List of CSIR NET Exam Centres

As per the list of CSIR NET Test Centres, this national level exam will be conducted in 225 cities. You can check the complete CSIR NET Exam Centres List 2025 State-wise in the table below.