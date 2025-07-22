Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Deadline Extended at bankofbardoda.in, Check Application Fees, Eligibility and More

Bank of Baroda LBO Last Date 2025 Extended: The Bank of Baroda has extended the registration deadline for 2500 Local Bank Officer posts on a regular basis. Interested candidates who are yet to apply can submit their applications at bankofbaroda.in. The revised last date to apply for Bank of Baroda LBO 2025 recruitment is August 3. However, candidates can download their application forms till August 18.

Earlier, the deadline for submission of BOB LBO application form was July 24. This recruitment drive is being conducted to recruit 2500 eligible candidates for the Local Bank Officer post, which will be filled in 18 states.

Bank Of Baroda LBO Last Date

The authorities extended the BOB LBO 2025 registration dates. Now, the application deadline is August 3 instead of July 24. The exam date will be released in due course. Candidates must have completed their graduation in any discipline from a recognised University and fall in the age group of 21 to 30 years to apply for the exam.