Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Deadline Extended at bankofbardoda.in, Check Application Fees, Eligibility and More

Bank of Baroda LBO Last Date 2025 Extended: The Bank of Baroda has extended the registration deadline for 2500 Local Bank Officer posts on a regular basis. Interested candidates who are yet to apply can submit their applications at bankofbaroda.in. The revised last date to apply for Bank of Baroda LBO 2025 recruitment is August 3. However, candidates can download their application forms till August 18.
Earlier, the deadline for submission of BOB LBO application form was July 24. This recruitment drive is being conducted to recruit 2500 eligible candidates for the Local Bank Officer post, which will be filled in 18 states.
Bank Of Baroda LBO Last Date
The authorities extended the BOB LBO 2025 registration dates. Now, the application deadline is August 3 instead of July 24. The exam date will be released in due course. Candidates must have completed their graduation in any discipline from a recognised University and fall in the age group of 21 to 30 years to apply for the exam.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Bank of Baroda LBO Notification 2025
|
3rd July 2025
|
Apply Online Starts
|
4th July 2025
|
Last date for Submission of Application
|
3rd August 2025
|
Last Date to pay the application fee
|
3rd August 2025
|
Last Date of printing the application
|
18th August 2025
Bank Of Baroda LBO Apply Online 2025 Link
The exam conducting authority commenced the online application process for the BOB LBO 2025 exam on July 4 and the deadline for the same has been extended till August 3. Candidates can apply online for the Bank of Baroda LBO exam via the direct link provided below.
Bank of Baroda LBO Apply Online - Direct Link
Steps to Apply for BOB LBO 2025 Exam
1. Visit the official website at bankofbaroda.in or click on the direct apply online link provided here.
2. Go to Careers and click on “Current Opportunities”
3. Find the LBO recruitment notification and click ‘Apply Online’.
4. Register with your name, mobile number, and email ID.
5. Log in and fill out the application form with accurate details.
6. Upload the required documents.
7. Review your application before submission.
8. Pay the application fee through online mode.
9. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
Bank Of Baroda LBO Application Fee
The application fee for Bank Of Baroda LBO form must be paid online via debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, or EWS category must pay Rs 850 plus applicable taxes. While other candidates need to pay Rs 175, plus applicable taxes.
|
Category
|
Application Fees
|
General, EWS & OBC candidates
|
Rs. 850/- (Inclusive of GST) + Payment Gateway Charges
|
SC, ST, PWD, ESM (Ex-Servicemen) & Women
|
Rs.175/- (Inclusive of GST) + Payment Gateway Charges
