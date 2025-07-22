Current Affairs Quiz 22 July 2025: National Mango Day 2025

Current Affairs Quiz 22 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz covers questions related to Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation, Atal Innovation Mission, and National Mango Day. 1. Under which Article of the Constitution did Jagdeep Dhankhar submit his resignation? A) Article 52

B) Article 74

C) Article 67(a)

D) Article 356 1. C) Article 67(a) India’s Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned from his post with immediate effect. In his letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, he cited health reasons and invoked Article 67(a) of the Constitution for his resignation. The post of Vice President is explicitly mentioned under Article 63 of the Indian Constitution. 2. The Maharashtra Government recently signed an important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with which institute?

A) Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune

B) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai

C) Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur

D) National School of Drama (NSD), Delhi 2. A) Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune) The Maharashtra Government and FTII, Pune have signed an MoU to provide new opportunities for rural and emerging talents in the state. This MoU aims to strengthen the creative economy by offering training and opportunities in film and television to rural areas and budding talents. 3. Who has been appointed as the new Mission Director of the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM)? A) Dr. Chintan Vaishnav

B) Amitabh Kant

C) Deepak Bagla

D) Arvind Panagariya 3. C) Deepak Bagla Deepak Bagla officially took charge as the new Mission Director of the Atal Innovation Mission on 21 July 2025. He succeeds Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, who led AIM successfully for four years. Under Dr. Vaishnav’s leadership, AIM established over 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs and improved India’s Global Innovation Index ranking from 86 to 39 — a remarkable achievement.