India Hits 250 GW Clean Energy Milestone, Eyes 500 GW by 2030

India's declared achievement of 250 GW of non-fossil fuel electricity generation capacity is a significant turning point in the nation's efforts to transition to sustainable, low-carbon energy. Pralhad Joshi, the Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, made the statement on September 11, 2025, in New Delhi at the State Review Meeting on Renewable Energy.

In line with its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement, India now ranks among the top countries in clean energy capacity and is moving closer to the 500 GW renewable energy target set for 2030.

Non-fossil Fuel Options

The non-fossil fuel capacity of 250 GW consists of

Wind energy

Solar energy

Hydroelectricity

Energy from biomass

Nuclear power

This number represents a paradigm shift in India's energy landscape away from fossil fuel-based generation and toward clean, sustainable power sources, in addition to being a statistical accomplishment.