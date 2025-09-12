Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
India Hits 250 GW Clean Energy Milestone, Eyes 500 GW by 2030

By Vidhee Tripathi
Sep 12, 2025, 19:03 IST

Discover India’s achievement of reaching 250 GW non-fossil fuel power capacity, marking a big step towards clean energy. Explore key sources like solar, wind, hydro, biomass, and nuclear, the 2030 target of 500 GW, free electricity scheme for 20 lakh households, and more.

India's declared achievement of 250 GW of non-fossil fuel electricity generation capacity is a significant turning point in the nation's efforts to transition to sustainable, low-carbon energy. Pralhad Joshi, the Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, made the statement on September 11, 2025, in New Delhi at the State Review Meeting on Renewable Energy.

In line with its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement, India now ranks among the top countries in clean energy capacity and is moving closer to the 500 GW renewable energy target set for 2030.

Non-fossil Fuel Options

The non-fossil fuel capacity of 250 GW consists of

  • Wind energy

  • Solar energy

  • Hydroelectricity

  • Energy from biomass

  • Nuclear power

This number represents a paradigm shift in India's energy landscape away from fossil fuel-based generation and toward clean, sustainable power sources, in addition to being a statistical accomplishment.

Clean Energy by 2030 

In keeping with India's energy security plan and climate targets, Minister Joshi reiterated the government's commitment to reaching 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

This goal is challenging but doable in light of the nationwide mobilization of state-level engagement, investments, and policy momentum.

Free Electricity to 20 Lakh Households

The government's success in giving free electricity to 20 lakh people using a utility-led solar model, a program intended for homes without rooftop ownership or infrastructure, was a noteworthy policy accomplishment.

Swachh Bharat and Swachh Energy

Citing Swachh Bharat and Swachh Energy as Prime Minister Modi's top priorities, the minister emphasized the connection between clean energy and clean ecosystems. In addition to addressing climate change, promoting clean electricity also lowers pollution, enhances public health, and makes energy more accessible to the underprivileged.

The minister also discussed the NEXT GEN GST reforms, claiming that they will boost GDP growth and indirectly help the renewable energy industry by streamlining compliance for clean tech companies and improving investment frameworks.

