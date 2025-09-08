RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 Out: CBT City Slip and Admit Card Releasing soon at rrbcdg.gov.in - Check Details Here

RRB Group D Exam Date OUT: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 on the official website of RRBs. As per the official notice, the RRB Group D exam will be conducted between November 17 and End of December 2025. The RRB Group D exam city slip will get released 10 days before the examination; however, the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 will get released 4 days after the examination.

This year approximately 1.08 crore candidates have applied for the RRB Group D 2025 examination for various posts in level 1 of 7th cpc pay matrix under cen 08/2024. The total number of notified vacancies for RRB Group D 2025 are 32438. RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: Overview RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 has been released by RRB and the CBT 1 examination is all set to start from November 17, 2025. Candidates who have successfully applied for announced vacancies will be able to download RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 10 days before the conduct of the examination by providing their registration number and password. Check the table below for RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 key highlights.

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 Details Particulars Details Name of Exam RRB Group D Name of the Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exam Level National RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 November 17- End of December 2025 Subjects General Science, Mathematics, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning Exam Mode Online (Computer Based Test) Exam Duration 90 minutes Negative Marking 1/3 for each wrong answer Exam Category Level 1 of 7th cpc pay matrix under cen 08/2024 Stages of Exam/Selection Process Computer-Based Test (CBT) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Document Verification (DV) Medical Examination RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: Official Notice The RRB Group D CBT exam dates have been released. The RRB Group D CBT exam will be conducted between November 17- End of December 2025 and the shortlisted candidates physical efficiency test (PET). Check the official Notice below for the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025.

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 Official Notice RRB Group 2025: Important Dates RRB has officially released the RRB Group D 2025 exam schedule under CEN 08/2024 for Level 1 posts in Indian Railways. As per the latest notice, the RRB Group D CBT exam will commence from November 17, 2025, and continue in multiple shifts till the end of December 2025. Approximately, 1 crore candidate are expected to attempt the examination.

Candidates will be able to download their RRB Group D 2025 Exam City Slip 10 days prior to their scheduled exam date, and also the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 link will be activated 4 days before the examination. Check the table below for RRB Group D 2025 Important Dates. Event Details Important Date Notification Release January 2025 (Under CEN 08/2024 for Level 1 posts) Application Window January 23 - February 22, 2025 CBT Exam Dates November 17 - End of December 2025 Exam City Slip Release 10 days before individual exam date Admit Card Release 4 days before individual exam date

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: Shift Timings The RRB Group D exam will start on November 17 and will continue till End of December 2025. Candidates must alos pay attention to the RRB Group D shift timings to avoid last-minute confusion. As per the latest updates, the RRB Group D CBT exam will be conducted in three shifts daily. Each shift will have a strict reporting and gate-closing time. Shift 1 will start at 9:00 AM, and the reporting time will be 7:30 AM and the gate gets closed at 8:30 AM.

Shift 1 will start at 12:45 PM, and the reporting time will be 11:15 AM while the Shift 2 will start at 5:00 PM, and the reporting time will be 3:30 PM. Candidates will be able to check their exam shift timings in RRB Group D Admit Card 2025. RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: Exam Centres RRB assigns the RRB Group Exam Centres as per the choices filled by candidates while filling the online application form. However, the final Exam centres allotment is done on the basis of availability and regional preferences. The RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025, will releas 10 days before the exam, and inform candidates about their city of examination so that that they can plan their travel. The exact RRB Group D exam centre address, shift timing, and reporting instructions will be released along with the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025, which will get released 4 days before the exam.