Schools Holiday (8 September)
Focus
Quick Links

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 Out: CBT City Slip and Admit Card Releasing soon at rrbcdg.gov.in - Check Details Here

By Mohd Salman
Sep 8, 2025, 19:34 IST

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 OUT: The RRB Group D exam Date 2025 has been released at rrbcdg.gov.in. The CBT exam will be conducted between November 17 and End of December 2025, The RRB Group D CBT exam will consists of subjects such as General Science, Mathematics, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning and the total duration of exam is 90 minutes. Check here official notice.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025
RRB Group D Admit Card 2025

RRB Group D Exam Date OUT: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 on the official website of RRBs. As per the official notice, the RRB Group D exam will be conducted between November 17 and End of December 2025. The RRB Group D exam city slip will get released 10 days before the examination; however, the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 will get released 4 days after the examination.
This year approximately 1.08 crore candidates have applied for the RRB Group D 2025 examination for various posts in level 1 of 7th cpc pay matrix under cen 08/2024. The total number of notified vacancies for RRB Group D 2025 are 32438.

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: Overview

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 has been released by RRB and the CBT 1 examination is all set to start from November 17, 2025. Candidates who have successfully applied for announced vacancies will be able to download RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 10 days before the conduct of the examination by providing their registration number and password. Check the table below for RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 key highlights.

RRB Group D Exam Date  2025 Details

Particulars

Details

Name of Exam

RRB Group D

Name of the Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Exam Level

National

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025

November 17- End of December 2025

Subjects

General Science, Mathematics, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning

Exam Mode

Online (Computer Based Test)

Exam Duration

90 minutes

Negative Marking

1/3 for each wrong answer

Exam Category

Level 1 of 7th cpc pay matrix under cen 08/2024

Stages of Exam/Selection Process

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 

Document Verification (DV)

Medical Examination

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: Official Notice

The RRB Group D CBT exam dates have been released. The RRB Group D CBT exam will be conducted between November 17- End of December 2025 and the shortlisted candidates physical efficiency test (PET). Check the official Notice below for the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025.

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025

Official Notice

RRB Group 2025: Important Dates

RRB has officially released the RRB Group D 2025 exam schedule under CEN 08/2024 for Level 1 posts in Indian Railways. As per the latest notice, the RRB Group D CBT exam will commence from November 17, 2025, and continue in multiple shifts till the end of December 2025. Approximately, 1 crore candidate are expected to attempt the examination.
Candidates will be able to download their RRB Group D 2025 Exam City Slip 10 days prior to their scheduled exam date, and also the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 link will be activated 4 days before the examination. Check the table below for RRB Group D 2025 Important Dates.

Event Details

Important Date

Notification Release

January 2025 (Under CEN 08/2024 for Level 1 posts)

Application Window

January 23 - February 22, 2025

CBT Exam Dates

November 17 - End of December 2025

Exam City Slip Release

10 days before individual exam date 

Admit Card Release

4 days before individual exam date

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: Shift Timings

The RRB Group D exam will start on November 17 and will continue till End of December 2025. Candidates must alos pay attention to the RRB Group D shift timings to avoid last-minute confusion. As per the latest updates, the RRB Group D CBT exam will be conducted in three shifts daily. Each shift will have a strict reporting and gate-closing time. Shift 1 will start at 9:00 AM, and the reporting time will be 7:30 AM and the gate gets closed at 8:30 AM.
Shift 1 will start at 12:45 PM, and the reporting time will be 11:15 AM while the Shift 2 will start at 5:00 PM, and the reporting time will be 3:30 PM. Candidates will be able to check their exam shift timings in RRB Group D Admit Card 2025.

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: Exam Centres

RRB assigns the RRB Group Exam Centres as per the choices filled by candidates while filling the online application form. However, the final Exam centres allotment is done on the basis of availability and regional preferences. The RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025, will releas 10 days before the exam, and inform candidates about their city of examination so that that they can plan their travel. The exact RRB Group D exam centre address, shift timing, and reporting instructions will be released along with the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025, which will get released 4 days before the exam.

RRB Group D PET 2025 Details

The candidates who will clear the RRB Group D CBT 2025 will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The RRB Group D PET will be conducted to assess the physical fitness and endurance of candidates required for Level 1 posts in Indian Railways. Check the table below for RRB Group D PET Details.

Criteria

Male Candidates

Female Candidates

Weight Carrying

35 kg for 100 meters in 2 minutes

20 kg for 100 meters in 2 minutes

Running (1000 meters)

4 minutes and 15 seconds (one go)

5 minutes and 40 seconds (one attempt)

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News