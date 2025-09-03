IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
UPSC NDA 2 2025 Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at upsc.gov.in, Download September 14th Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 3, 2025, 12:13 IST

UPSC is soon going to release the UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2025 at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download their admit cards anytime soon from the official website of UPSC using their registration number and date of birth. Check the steps to download the admit card, exam dates and more in this article.

Download the UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to release the admit card anytime soon for the UPSC NDA 2 exam. The candidates who have successfully completed the registration process will only be able to download their admit card at upsc.gov.in. As soon as the Commission releases the admit card, we will provide the download link here.

As per the schedule, UPSC NDA 2 exam is scheduled to be held on 14th September 2025. Candidates can download their admit card from upsc.gov.in by using their registration number. The UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card contains the details like the candidate’s name, date of birth, roll number, scanned photograph, signatures, exam centre, etc.

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2025

The Union Public Service Commission will anytime soon release the UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card on its official website. The NDA 2 admit card is a vital document which ensures a candidate’s eligibility to appear for the exam. Candidates are required to carry the admit card along with them to the examination centre, without which there will be no entry allowed.

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2025 Release Date

It is expected that the Union Public Service Commission will release the UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card anytime in the upcoming days, as the NDA 2 exam is scheduled to be held on 14 September 2025. Candidates must keep a tab on the official website for the admit card download link.

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card Download

Candidates who have successfully applied for the NDA 2 exam and have completed the registration process in entirety, can download the UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card by following the simple steps given below:

  • Visit the official website of UPSC.

  • Look for the ‘E-admit card National Defence Academy Examination,’ link on the homepage.

  • You will be redirected to a new page. Read the instructions carefully before proceeding.

  • Check the terms and conditions box.

  • You can either opt for registration number or roll number to download the UPSC NDA 2 admit card.

  • Click the submit button and your e-admit card will appear on the screen.

  • Take a printout of the admit card.


Download the UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card Here

