ICAI Exam 2025: CA Final and Intermediate Postponed in Jammu & Punjab Regions Due to Heavy Rains and Floods

News

ICAI CA Exams 2025: The ICAI has postponed the CA Intermediate and Final exams scheduled for September 3 and 4, 2025, in several cities in Punjab and Jammu due to severe floods and heavy rain. The decision impacts the following centers: Jammu City, Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Pathankot, Patiala, and Sangrur. On the ICAI website, updated dates will be posted.

ICAI CA Exams 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA Intermediate and Final exams that were supposed to take place in many Punjabi and Jammu cities on September 3rd and 4th, 2025, due to heavy rains and flooding. Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Pathankot, Patiala, and Sangrur are among the Punjabi cities that are impacted. According to the ICAI's official statement, the decision was taken "in view of the incessant rainfall and flood situation." An updated timetable for the rescheduled tests will be released shortly. For the most recent information on the revised exam dates, students are encouraged to often visit the official ICAI website, icai.org. Only the designated cities will be impacted by this postponement; all other tests will continue as scheduled.

ICAI CA Exams 2025: Impact of Floods The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed its CA Intermediate and Final exams for 2025 in parts of Punjab and Jammu due to devastating floods. Group 1 papers were due on September 4, 7, and 9, and Group 2 papers were due on September 11, 13, and 15. The initial dates for the CA Intermediate exams were September 4–15. In a similar vein, Group 1's CA Final exams were scheduled for September 3, 6, and 8, while Group 2's were scheduled for September 10, 12, and 14. As both areas struggle with a serious natural disaster, the decision was made. In Punjab, the state administration has declared all 23 districts to be flood-hit after floods killed 30 people and displaced over 3.5 lakh others. On September 2, the governor and state chief minister Bhagwant Mann paid a visit to the impacted areas. Meanwhile, severe rains, flash floods, and cloudbursts have killed over 110 people in Jammu and elsewhere. The updated exam schedule will be made public when it is ready.