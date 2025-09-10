CAT 2025 Registration Application Close in 3 Days, Apply at iimcat.ac.in

IIM CAT 2025: Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode will close the CAT 2025 online registration and application process on September 13, 2025. With just three days remaining for the application process to conclude, interested management candidates are advised to complete the registration and application within the given deadline.
This year, IIM CAT 2025 is scheduled for November 30, 2025. The exams will be held across 170 cities in the country. Candidates must note that in order to appear for the exams, it is mandatory to complete the CAT 2025 registration and application process.
CAT 2025 application link is active on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Students registering must have with them a valid email id and mobile number along with all ID proof details.
IIM CAT 2025: Important dates
Candidates can check the upcoming events for national-level IIM CAT exam 2025.
|
CAT 2025
|
Date
|
CAT applications begin
|
August 1, 2025
|
Last date to register
|
September 13, 2025
|
CAT 2025 Admit Card
|
November 5, 2025
|
CAT Exam Date
|
November 30, 2025
|
CAT 2025 Result
|
First week of January
CAT 2025 Application Process
IIM CAT 2025 registration and application has to be completed in the online mode. Follow the steps provided below to register
Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT
Step 2: Click on the CAT 2025 registration link
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload all necessary documents
Step 6: Submit the CAT application fee
Step 7: Save the filled application and click on submit
CAT 2025 Application Fee
Check below the categorywise fee details for IIM CAT 2025
|
Category
|
Earlier fees 2024
|
Revised fee 2025
|
SC, ST, PwD
|
Rs 1,250
|
Rs 1,300
|
All other candidates
|
Rs 2,500
|
Rs 2.600
