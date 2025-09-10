SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
CAT 2025 Registration Application Close in 3 Days, Apply at iimcat.ac.in

Sep 10, 2025, 16:44 IST

IIM CAT 2025 Registration and Application process close on September 13. Eligible canddiates must submit their applications before the given deadline at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2025 Registration, Applications Open till September 13
IIM CAT 2025: Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode will close the CAT 2025 online registration and application process on September 13, 2025. With just three days remaining for the application process to conclude, interested management candidates are advised to complete the registration and application within the given deadline. 

This year, IIM CAT 2025 is scheduled for November 30, 2025. The exams will be held across 170 cities in the country. Candidates must note that in order to appear for the exams, it is mandatory to complete the CAT 2025 registration and application process. 

CAT 2025 application link is active on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Students registering must have with them a valid email id and mobile number along with all ID proof details. 

CAT 2025 Applications - Click Here

IIM CAT 2025: Important dates

Candidates can check the upcoming events for national-level IIM CAT exam 2025.

CAT 2025

Date

CAT applications begin

August 1, 2025

Last date to register

September 13, 2025

CAT 2025 Admit Card

November 5, 2025

CAT Exam Date

November 30, 2025

CAT 2025 Result

First week of January

CAT 2025 Application Process

IIM CAT 2025 registration and application has to be completed in the online mode. Follow the steps provided below to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT

Step 2: Click on the CAT 2025 registration link

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the CAT application fee

Step 7: Save the filled application and click on submit

CAT 2025 Application Fee

Check below the categorywise fee details for IIM CAT 2025

Category 

Earlier fees 2024

Revised fee 2025

SC, ST, PwD

Rs 1,250

Rs 1,300

All other candidates

Rs 2,500

Rs 2.600

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more at Jagran Josh 

 

