CAT 2025 Registration Application Close in 3 Days, Apply at iimcat.ac.in

IIM CAT 2025: Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode will close the CAT 2025 online registration and application process on September 13, 2025. With just three days remaining for the application process to conclude, interested management candidates are advised to complete the registration and application within the given deadline.

This year, IIM CAT 2025 is scheduled for November 30, 2025. The exams will be held across 170 cities in the country. Candidates must note that in order to appear for the exams, it is mandatory to complete the CAT 2025 registration and application process.

CAT 2025 application link is active on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Students registering must have with them a valid email id and mobile number along with all ID proof details.

