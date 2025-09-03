Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Out Soon – Download Link, Exam Dates & Shift Details Here

RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Soon: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is all set to release the RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 for the upcoming Group D recruitment exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on September 19 and September 21, 2025. With over 53,749 vacancies across Scheduled and Non-Scheduled areas, the admit card can get released in the first week of September 2025 containing the examination centre details, candidate details, etc.

RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Soon

The RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 is expected to get released shortly on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for Rajasthan Group D Recruitment 2025 will be able to download their admit card by logging into the account with the registration number and password. The RSMSSB Group D exam will be conducted between september 19 and September 21, 2025 in two shifts daily.