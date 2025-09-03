Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Out Soon – Download Link, Exam Dates & Shift Details Here

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Sep 3, 2025, 13:06 IST

RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 will be released soon at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download it using their registration number and password. The Group D exam is scheduled between September 19 and 21, 2025. Admit card will contain the exam date, shift, centre details, and candidate information.

RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card 2025
RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card 2025

RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Soon: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is all set to release the RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 for the upcoming Group D recruitment exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on September 19 and September 21, 2025. With over 53,749 vacancies across Scheduled and Non-Scheduled areas, the admit card can get released in the first week of September 2025 containing the examination centre details, candidate details, etc.

RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Soon

The RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 is expected to get released shortly on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for Rajasthan Group D Recruitment 2025 will be able to download their admit card by logging into the account with the registration number and password. The RSMSSB Group D exam will be conducted between september 19 and September 21, 2025 in two shifts daily.

RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card 2025: Overview

The RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 will be released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, containing important information such as the date, shift timing, centre address, and candidate credentials. The admit card gets released 7 to 10 days before the examination. Check the table below for Rajasthan RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Overview.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB)

Post Name

4th Class Employee (Group D)

Total Vacancies

53,749 (48,199 Non-TSP + 5550 TSP)

Admit Card Release Date

Expected in 1st week of September 2025

Exam Dates

19th to 21st September 2025

Official Website

rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB 4th Grade Exam Date 2025

The RSMSSB has released the official notice regarding the Group D exam date, which will be conducted between September 19 and September 21, 2025 in multiple sheets. The exam will be conducted in either offline mode using OMR sheets or online as a computer-based test. Candidates are advised to check their admit card for exact shift timing and venue details.

How to Download the RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card 2025?

Candidates will be able to download the RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card by visiting the official website, or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card link
  • Enter your details, such as registration number and password
  • Admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Verify the details and download it for future reference

