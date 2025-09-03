Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Out Soon – Download Link, Exam Dates & Shift Details Here

RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Soon: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is all set to release the RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 for the upcoming Group D recruitment exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on September 19 and September 21, 2025. With over 53,749 vacancies across Scheduled and Non-Scheduled areas, the admit card can get released in the first week of September 2025 containing the examination centre details, candidate details, etc.
The RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 is expected to get released shortly on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for Rajasthan Group D Recruitment 2025 will be able to download their admit card by logging into the account with the registration number and password. The RSMSSB Group D exam will be conducted between september 19 and September 21, 2025 in two shifts daily.
RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card 2025: Overview
The RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 will be released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, containing important information such as the date, shift timing, centre address, and candidate credentials. The admit card gets released 7 to 10 days before the examination. Check the table below for Rajasthan RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Overview.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB)
|
Post Name
|
4th Class Employee (Group D)
|
Total Vacancies
|
53,749 (48,199 Non-TSP + 5550 TSP)
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
Expected in 1st week of September 2025
|
Exam Dates
|
19th to 21st September 2025
|
Official Website
|
rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSMSSB 4th Grade Exam Date 2025
The RSMSSB has released the official notice regarding the Group D exam date, which will be conducted between September 19 and September 21, 2025 in multiple sheets. The exam will be conducted in either offline mode using OMR sheets or online as a computer-based test. Candidates are advised to check their admit card for exact shift timing and venue details.
How to Download the RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card 2025?
Candidates will be able to download the RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card by visiting the official website, or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the RSMSSB 4th Grade Admit Card link
- Enter your details, such as registration number and password
- Admit card will be displayed on the screen
- Verify the details and download it for future reference
