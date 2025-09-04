School Holiday on 5th September 2025: Check States Wise List are Closed on Eid Milad un-Nabi

School Holiday tomorrow: Schools across different states and cities in India will be shut tomorrow, September 5, 2025 in the light of Eid-e-Milad, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Schools in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu will be closed, providing a much needed break from vigorous studies, allowing students to take a break and enjoy the weekend with their families. It is also expected that the festival may coincide with Indrajatra in northeastern Indian states like Sikkim and Manipur, expecting a long weekend across these states for the school students.
Eid-e-Milad Holiday Tomorrow
The festival of Eid-e-Milad is a gazetted holiday, officially recognised by the central government, which is celebrated across multiple states and cities, especially in northern India. Its status is recognized as a holiday by multiple states. The schools, colleges, and government offices usually remain closed across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. However in other states, its status remains variable to the state discretion. Parents of school students and college students are required to contact their respective authorities to learn the intricacies of the holidays.
Teacher’s Day Holiday Tomorrow
September 5 is celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India. On this day, school students organise events and activities to honour their teachers. There are possibilities that schools may shut or wrap up the school before usual timings for the teachers to enjoy their day. Parents and/or guardians of school students and college students are advised to keep up with their respective authorities to learn more.
LATEST NEWS | How Students Can Use NIRF Rankings 2025 to Choose the Right College
September 2025 Holidays
The month of September is studded with festivals, offering holidays and leaves for students and working professionals. Check out the following comprehensive table carrying the complete list of holidays with dates and festival names:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Event
|
September 7, 2025
|
Sunday
|
September 11, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Mahalakshmi fast begins and Radha Ashtami is celebrated
|
September 14, 2025
|
Sunday
|
September 16/17, 2025
|
Tuesday/Wednesday
|
Vishwakarma Puja
|
September 21, 2025
|
Sunday
|
September 22, 2025
|
Monday
|
Navratri begins
|
September 28, 2025
|
Sunday
Related Stories
Students and parents can also check the following state-wise concerned holidays schedule for September 2025:
|
Date(s)
|
Region/State(s)
|
Holiday
|
September 12, 2025
|
Jammu and Srinagar
|
Friday after Eid
|
September 22, 2025
|
Rajasthan
|
Navratna Sthapana
|
September 23, 2025
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary
|
September 29 - 30, 2025
|
West Bengal
Assam
Tripura
Odisha
|
Durga Puja
|
Navratri (9 consecutive days)
|
Some states
|
Navratri
To celebrate the festival of Navratri, in some states, schools and colleges close for nine consecutive days. However, no official information has been released so far, urging people to contact their local authorities for direct official intimation.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation