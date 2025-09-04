NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
School Holiday on 5th September 2025: Check States Wise List are Closed on Eid Milad un-Nabi

Sep 4, 2025, 13:31 IST

School Holiday on September 5th: Schools in several Indian states and cities, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, will be closed on September 5, 2025, for Eid-e-Milad. This closure will give students a long weekend, especially in northeastern states like Sikkim and Manipur, where the festival might coincide with Indrajatra.

School Holiday Tomorrow, Check the details on School Holiday on 5th September 2025 here.
School Holiday Tomorrow, Check the details on School Holiday on 5th September 2025 here.
School Holiday tomorrow: Schools across different states and cities in India will be shut tomorrow, September 5, 2025 in the light of Eid-e-Milad, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Schools in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu will be closed, providing a much needed break from vigorous studies, allowing students to take a break and enjoy the weekend with their families. It is also expected that the festival may coincide with Indrajatra in northeastern Indian states like Sikkim and Manipur, expecting a long weekend across these states for the school students.

Eid-e-Milad Holiday Tomorrow

The festival of Eid-e-Milad is a gazetted holiday, officially recognised by the central government, which is celebrated across multiple states and cities, especially in northern India. Its status is recognized as a holiday by multiple states. The schools, colleges, and government offices usually remain closed across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. However in other states, its status remains variable to the state discretion. Parents of school students and college students are required to contact their respective authorities to learn the intricacies of the holidays. 

Teacher’s Day Holiday Tomorrow

September 5 is celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India. On this day, school students organise events and activities to honour their teachers. There are possibilities that schools may shut or wrap up the school before usual timings for the teachers to enjoy their day. Parents and/or guardians of school students and college students are advised to keep up with their respective authorities to learn more. 

LATEST NEWS | How Students Can Use NIRF Rankings 2025 to Choose the Right College

September 2025 Holidays

The month of September is studded with festivals, offering holidays and leaves for students and working professionals. Check out the following comprehensive table carrying the complete list of holidays with dates and festival names:

Date

Day

Event

September 7, 2025

Sunday

  

September 11, 2025

Wednesday

Mahalakshmi fast begins and Radha Ashtami is celebrated

September 14, 2025

Sunday

  

September 16/17, 2025

Tuesday/Wednesday 

Vishwakarma Puja

September 21, 2025

Sunday

  

September 22, 2025

Monday

Navratri begins

September 28, 2025

Sunday

  

Students and parents can also check the following state-wise concerned holidays schedule for September 2025: 

Date(s)

Region/State(s)

Holiday

September 12, 2025

Jammu and Srinagar

Friday after Eid

September 22, 2025

Rajasthan

Navratna Sthapana

September 23, 2025

Jammu and Kashmir

Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary

September 29 - 30, 2025

West Bengal

Assam

Tripura

Odisha

Durga Puja

Navratri (9 consecutive days)

Some states

Navratri

To celebrate the festival of Navratri, in some states, schools and colleges close for nine consecutive days. However, no official information has been released so far, urging people to contact their local authorities for direct official intimation.

