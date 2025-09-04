School Holiday on 5th September 2025: Check States Wise List are Closed on Eid Milad un-Nabi

News

School Holiday on September 5th: Schools in several Indian states and cities, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, will be closed on September 5, 2025, for Eid-e-Milad. This closure will give students a long weekend, especially in northeastern states like Sikkim and Manipur, where the festival might coincide with Indrajatra.

School Holiday tomorrow: Schools across different states and cities in India will be shut tomorrow, September 5, 2025 in the light of Eid-e-Milad, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Schools in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu will be closed, providing a much needed break from vigorous studies, allowing students to take a break and enjoy the weekend with their families. It is also expected that the festival may coincide with Indrajatra in northeastern Indian states like Sikkim and Manipur, expecting a long weekend across these states for the school students. Eid-e-Milad Holiday Tomorrow The festival of Eid-e-Milad is a gazetted holiday, officially recognised by the central government, which is celebrated across multiple states and cities, especially in northern India. Its status is recognized as a holiday by multiple states. The schools, colleges, and government offices usually remain closed across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. However in other states, its status remains variable to the state discretion. Parents of school students and college students are required to contact their respective authorities to learn the intricacies of the holidays.

Teacher’s Day Holiday Tomorrow September 5 is celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India. On this day, school students organise events and activities to honour their teachers. There are possibilities that schools may shut or wrap up the school before usual timings for the teachers to enjoy their day. Parents and/or guardians of school students and college students are advised to keep up with their respective authorities to learn more. LATEST NEWS | How Students Can Use NIRF Rankings 2025 to Choose the Right College September 2025 Holidays The month of September is studded with festivals, offering holidays and leaves for students and working professionals. Check out the following comprehensive table carrying the complete list of holidays with dates and festival names: Date Day Event September 7, 2025 Sunday September 11, 2025 Wednesday Mahalakshmi fast begins and Radha Ashtami is celebrated September 14, 2025 Sunday September 16/17, 2025 Tuesday/Wednesday Vishwakarma Puja September 21, 2025 Sunday September 22, 2025 Monday Navratri begins September 28, 2025 Sunday