How Students Can Use NIRF Rankings 2025 to Choose the Right College

NIRF 2026: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), under the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI) has released the NIRF Ranking 2025 on their official website. Students can check the rankings of the universities and colleges across India according to their desired filter and categories at nirfindia.org.
The MHRD launched the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) on September 29, 2015. It provides a national ranking methodology for institutions, based on recommendations from the Minister of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Core Committee.
Categories of NIRF Ranking 2025
The parameters broadly cover:
- Teaching
- Learning and Resources
- Research and Professional Practices
- Graduation Outcomes
- Outreach and Inclusivity
- Perception
During this time, students might choose their desired future institution in accordance with their preferred stream and subject.
Parameters of NIRF Ranking 2025
The rankings are done on the basis of a total of 16 categories, namely
- Overall
- Engineering
- Management
- Pharmacy
- Colleges
- Architecture
- Law
- Medical
- Dental
- Research
- Innovation
- Open University
- Skill University
- Agriculture and Allied Sectors
How to Choose the Best College and Course for Yourself Using NIRF Ranking 2025?
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2025 can help students in significant ways to help find the right college and/or university that can offer a course of your choice, eventually contributing to your success journey.
-
Means to assess the institution’s academic trajectory: the NIRF rankings help students get access to the academic journey of students, providing information on the top ranking institutions of India and their academic chest, including resources, research capacities, and pedagogy.
-
Insight on Institution’s research expertise: Students can get access to the institution’s research infrastructure, which will align to their goals on the basis of the course they're opting for. For students, especially doctoral candidates, this parameter comes handy helping candidates select the institutions that provide significant research opportunities.
-
Access to placement data: Getting placed for your institution is a weighing parameter for the students to choose either desired college. An applicant will choose wisely once they access the placement data of their shortlisted colleges to keep the vision of their future. Through the ranking filters, students get an understanding of the number of students that have passed a particular course and have been awarded degrees, thereby contributing to its placement ratio.
-
Inclusivity of institution: Students can also get insight on the measure of inclusivity of the institution, including how well the institute ranks on providing equal educational opportunities to all. This comes useful to students who hail from economically weaker sections or from other countries or states, the candidates with special needs, etc.
-
Overall identity of the institution: Candidates can also learn the institution's overall achievements, facilities, research infrastructure, culture, and faculty profile from the provided data in NIRF Ranking 2025.
Related Stories
These parameters will help students gain insight into the institution as well as gain confidence on the authority with their future.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation