How Students Can Use NIRF Rankings 2025 to Choose the Right College

NIRF 2026: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), under the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI) has released the NIRF Ranking 2025 on their official website. Students can check the rankings of the universities and colleges across India according to their desired filter and categories at nirfindia.org.

The MHRD launched the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) on September 29, 2015. It provides a national ranking methodology for institutions, based on recommendations from the Minister of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Core Committee.

Categories of NIRF Ranking 2025

The parameters broadly cover:

Teaching

Learning and Resources

Research and Professional Practices

Graduation Outcomes

Outreach and Inclusivity

Perception

During this time, students might choose their desired future institution in accordance with their preferred stream and subject.