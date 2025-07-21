Uniraj Admit Card 2025 OUT at univraj.org; Direct Link to Download UG NEP Hall Ticket PDF

University of Rajasthan Admit Card 2025: The University of Rajasthan has released the Uniraj NEP admit cards for the various UG courses like BCom, BSc, BA, BBA, BCA, and other exams. The Rajasthan University admit card 2025 has been released online on the official website- univraj.org. The examinations are scheduled to start in the fourth week of June 2025. All prospective students can check and download their admit cards using the direct link provided below. To access the Rajasthan University admit card PDF, students need to enter their registration ID and password. University of Rajasthan UG Admit Card 2025 As per the latest update, the University of Rajasthan has released the admit cards for the UG NEP exams. The students can download their admit cards from the official website- univraj.org

Uniraj UG NEP Admit Card 2025 Click here How to Download Uniraj UG NEP Admit Card PDF. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the Uniraj admit card 2025: Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- univraj.org Step 2: Click on the “Theory Exam Admit Card” link. Step 3: Fill in all the details and click on “Proceed”. Step 4: The Admit Card will appear on the screen. Step 5: Download and print the admit card PDF. Details Mentioned on Rajasthan University Hall Ticket The Rajasthan University admit card 2025 will contain the student's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates. Name of the Candidates

Examination Name

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Roll Number

Father Name

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Gender