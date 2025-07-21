Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Uniraj Admit Card 2025 OUT at univraj.org; Direct Link to Download UG NEP Hall Ticket PDF

Rajasthan University Admit Card 2025: The University of Rajasthan has released the NEP admit cards for various UG courses on its official website- univraj.org. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Uniraj UG NEP admit card 2025.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 21, 2025, 11:23 IST
Get the direct link to download the University of Rajasthan Admit Card 2025 PDF here.
Get the direct link to download the University of Rajasthan Admit Card 2025 PDF here.

University of Rajasthan Admit Card 2025: The University of Rajasthan has released the Uniraj NEP admit cards for the various UG courses like BCom, BSc, BA, BBA, BCA, and other exams. The Rajasthan University admit card 2025 has been released online on the official website- univraj.org. The examinations are scheduled to start in the fourth week of June 2025. All prospective students can check and download their admit cards using the direct link provided below. To access the Rajasthan University admit card PDF, students need to enter their registration ID and password.

University of Rajasthan UG Admit Card 2025

As per the latest update, the University of Rajasthan has released the admit cards for the UG NEP exams. The students can download their admit cards from the official website- univraj.org

Uniraj UG NEP Admit Card 2025

Click here

How to Download Uniraj UG NEP Admit Card PDF.

Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the Uniraj admit card 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- univraj.org

Step 2: Click on the “Theory Exam Admit Card” link.

Step 3: Fill in all the details and click on “Proceed”.

Step 4: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the admit card PDF.

Details Mentioned on Rajasthan University Hall Ticket

The Rajasthan University admit card 2025 will contain the student's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.

  • Name of the Candidates
  • Examination Name
  • Registration Number 
  • Photograph and Signature of Candidate
  • Roll Number 
  • Father Name
  • Examination Centre 
  • Examination Date and Time
  • Gender

University of Rajasthan: Highlights

University of Rajasthan, popularly known as Uniraj, located in  Jaipur, Rajasthan, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1947.

University of Rajasthan offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments the faculty of arts, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of eng & tech, faculty of fine arts, faculty of science, faculty of social science, faculty of mgmt, faculty of law.

University of Rajasthan: Highlights

University Name

University of Rajasthan

Established

1947

Location

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Uniraj admit card direct link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News