BPSC Admit Card 2025: Download BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Admit Card 2025 PDF at bpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially released the BPSC Admit Card 2025 for the 71st BPSC Prelims Exam. Candidates who have applied for the notified BPSC Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Vacancies can now download the BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Admit Card 2025 from the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, by logging in with their registration number and password. The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. BPSC Admit Card 2025 OUT The 71st BPSC Admit Card 2025 has been released, marking the crucial milestone for candidates preparing for the Combined Competitive Examination in Bihar. The admit card is mandatory to get entry to the examination centre. Candidates must download their BPSC 71st Admit Card 2025 well in advance to avoid last-minute technical glitches.

BPSC Admit Card 2025 Active Link BPSC has activated the link to download the BPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025 on its official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. This year the exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 13 in a single shift. The admit card contains important information such as the candidate name, roll number, exam centre, reporting time, and shift schedule. Click on the direct link below to download the BPSC CCE Admit Card 2025. BPSC Admit Card 2025 Direct Link BPSC Admit Card 2025: Overview The BPSC Admit Card 2025 has been released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates must download their hall ticket using their registration number and password. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 2025. Check the table below for the BPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025. Particulars Details Name of the Commission Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Exam Name 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) Exam Date September 13, 2025 Admit Card Release Date September 6, 2025 Exam Centre Code Release Date September 11, 2025 Official Website bpsc.bih.nic.in, bpsconline.bihar.gov.in Credentials Required Registration/Username, Password Total Vacancies 1298 Selection Process Prelims, Mains, Interview

How to Download the BPSC Admit Card 2025? Candidates can download the 71st BPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025 from the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below Visit the official BPSC website: bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link titled. BPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2025”

Now enter your registration number and password.

Fill in the Captcha code accurately.

Click “Submit” to view your admit card.

Verify the details printed on it, download the PDF and take multiple printout for examination day Details Mentioned on BSPC Admit Card 2025 Before downloading, the candidates must ensure that all the details mentioned in the admit card are correct; in case of any discrepancy, the candidate must contact to the helpline number. Check the list below for the details

Candidate’s Name, Roll Number, Registration ID

Photograph and Signature

Exam Centre Address

Reporting Time and Session Details

Instructions for Exam Day Documents to carry with BSPC Admit Card 2025 to Exam Centre Candidate must carry all the documents along with the BPSC Admit Card. Check the list below for document need to be carried to the examination centre. Copy of any one along with original Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Voter ID

Driving License

Passport BSPC Admit Card 2025: Exam Shift Timings The BPSC 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 2025 (Saturday) and will be conducted in single shifts between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM. The exact reporting time and examination centre details are mentioned in the admit card. BSPC 71 Admit Card 2025 - Exam Day Guideline