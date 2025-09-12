[LIVE] SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today at sbi.co.in, Download Prelims Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in, for the SBI Clerk Pre exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on September 20, 21 and 27, 2025. Generally, SBI releases the admit card 7-10 days before the examination.

The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 will contain the details such as name, roll number/registration number, photograph, exam date, shift timings, etc.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: Overview

SBI will release the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in. The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Check the table below for SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights

Feature Detail Recruitment Authority State Bank of India Posts Name SBI Clerk Vacancies 6589 Admit Card Release Date 2nd week of September 2025 Prelims Exam Date September 20, 21 and 27, 2025 Selection Process Prelims Mains Official Website sbi.co.in

How to SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025?

Candidates will be able to download the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 once it gets released officially. Check the step by step procedure below to download the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025

Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

On the homepage, click on the careers button

Now click on the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025

Provide the registration number and password and click on the submit button

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on screen

Verify the details mentioned on it

Download and Print the SBI Clerk Admit Card for future reference.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Download Link (Active Soon)

The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 has not been released yet for the exam scheduled on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025. Once the hall ticket is release, candidates can download their admit card PDF through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in soon.

The admit card contains important details such as exam date, time, venue, and candidate instructions. Applicants are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on the admit card and report any discrepancies immediately.