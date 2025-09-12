Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
[LIVE] SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today at sbi.co.in, Download Prelims Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Sep 12, 2025, 14:05 IST

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025, SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: SBI will activate the admit card link on its official website for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on September 20, 21 and 27, 2025. The admit card contains the candidate's information as well as examination centre details.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025

HIGHLIGHTS

  • SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 is expected to be released in the second week of September 2025 on the official website, sbi.co.in
  • SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: The admit card is a crucial document that candidates must carry to the exam centre along with valid ID.
  • The SBI Clerk admit card will contain important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, photograph, exam date, shift timings, reporting time, and the address of the examination centre.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in, for the SBI Clerk Pre exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on September 20, 21 and 27, 2025. Generally, SBI releases the admit card 7-10 days before the examination. 

The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 will contain the details such as name, roll number/registration number, photograph, exam date, shift timings, etc. 

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: Overview

SBI will release the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in. The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Check the table below for SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Detail

Recruitment Authority

State Bank of India

Posts Name

SBI Clerk

Vacancies

6589

Admit Card Release Date

2nd week of September 2025

Prelims Exam Date

September 20, 21 and 27, 2025

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains 

Official Website

sbi.co.in

How to SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025?

Candidates will be able to download the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 once it gets released officially. Check the step by step procedure below to download the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025

  • Visit the official website, sbi.co.in
  • On the homepage, click on the careers button
  • Now click on the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025
  • Provide the registration number and password and click on the submit button
  • SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on screen
  • Verify the details mentioned on it
  • Download and Print the SBI Clerk Admit Card for future reference.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Download Link (Active Soon)

The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 has not been released yet for the exam scheduled on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025. Once the hall ticket is release, candidates can download their admit card PDF through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in soon.

The admit card contains important details such as exam date, time, venue, and candidate instructions. Applicants are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on the admit card and report any discrepancies immediately.

LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Sep 12, 2025, 13:45 IST

    SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: Documents to Carry to the Examination Centre

    Candidates going to attempt the SBI Clerk examination 2025 must carry the important documents along with the admit card. Check the list below for documents to carry to the examination centre

    • Printed copy of the admit card
    • Valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.)
    • Passport-size photograph (same as uploaded during registration)
  • Sep 12, 2025, 13:13 IST

    SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 LIVE: How to Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF

    Candidates will be able to download the SBI Clerk Admit card from the official website once it get released officially by following the simple steps listed below 

    • Visit the official SSC website — sbic.co.in
    • On the homepage, click on the careers button
    • Now click on SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card link 
    • Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth/Password.
    • Click on Submit.
    • Your SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.
    • Download and take a printout for future reference.
  • Sep 12, 2025, 12:57 IST

    SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Official Website to Download Hall Ticket

    The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 will be released for the exam scheduled on September 20, 21 and 27, 2025. Candidates can download their hall ticket pdf at sbi.co.in.

  • Sep 12, 2025, 12:21 IST

    SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: Details Mentioned

    SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 contains the important details that a candidate must verify before downloading it from official website

    • Candidate's name (as per application)
    • Registration & roll number
    • Exam date, shift timing, and reporting time
    • Exam center address with venue code
    • Photograph and signature (pre-uploaded)
    • Important exam day instructions
  • Sep 12, 2025, 12:20 IST

    SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: What are common mistakes to avoid when taking the exam?

    Candidates attempting the exam must, which candidates should avoid while taking the examination. Some of the common mistakes are listed below

    • Not Reading Instructions Carefully
    • Poor Time Management
    • Guessing the answers
    • Panicking During the Exam
    • Over-focusing on One Subject
  • Sep 12, 2025, 11:58 IST

    SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Live: When the exam will be conducted?

    The SBI Clerk Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on September 20, 21 and 27, 2025. The SBI Clerk exam will be conducted in three shifts daily.

The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 will get released in the second week of September 2025. Candidates going to attempt the examination must bring a printed admit card, a valid original photo ID, and a photocopy. Also, any kind of electronic gadgets and study materials are prohibited in the examination hall. 

