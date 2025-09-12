MPPTCL Admit Card 2025 Released at mptransco.in, Download Junior Engineer, Substation Attendant and Other Posts Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

MPPTCL Admit Card 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Ltd (MPPTCL) has released the hall ticket for AE, JE and others posts on its official website. The MPPTCL is all set to conduct the written exam for the posts of Assistant Engineer Transmission, Junior Engineer, Surveyor Attendant and others on September 22 to 24, 2025 across the state. The MPPTCL has activated the exam hall ticket download link for these posts on its official website. Candidates registered successfully for the various Class II, Class-III and Class-IV posts can download their hall ticket through the official website- https://www.mptransco.in, once released. We will provide here the hall ticket download link below- MPPTCL Admit Card 2025 Download Candidates can check all the details regarding the MPPTCL exam such as date, venue and time on the MPPTCL Admit Card . Candidates can download MPPTCL Admit Card 2025 by providing their application number and date of birth through the link given below-

MPPTCL Admit Card 2025 Download Link MPPTCL Exam 2025 - Shift Timings The written exam for various posts including Assistant Engineer Transmission, Junior Engineer, Surveyor Attendant and others on September 22 to 24, 2025 across the state. Please check the table given below for details of the exam schedule- Post Name Number of Shifts Date Shift Time Assistant Engineer Transmission (Class II) 1 22nd Sept 2025 S1 09:00 AM to11:00 AM Junior Engineer (Class-III) 2 22nd Sept 2025 S2 & S3 01:00 PM to 03:00 PM & 05:00 PM to 07:00PM Junior Engineer (CIVIL) (Class-III) 1 23rd Sept 2025 S1 09:00 AM to11:00 AM Substation Attendant (Class-IV) 2 23rd Sept 2025 S2 & S3 01:00 PM to 03:00 PM & 05:00 PM to 07:00 PM Surveyor Attendant (Class-IV) 1 24th Sept 2025 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM How to download MPPTCL Admit Card 2025?

You can download the MPPTCL Admit Card 2025 after following the steps given below Visit the official website www.mppgcl.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link Carrers (New)

Now Click on, “PLEASE CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR THE POST OF AE/JE and others”

You will be redirected to new pagewhere you need to click on ‘Services’ Section

Now click on “Click Here”, given against various posts.

Login into your account

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the MPPTCL Admit Card 2025 admit card and save it for future reference. Important Instructions For MPPTCL Admit Card 2025? Candidates who are going to appear in the exam on September 22 and September 24, 2025 should ensure that they have gone through the exam day guidelines before attempting the examination. You should reach the exam centre before the reporting time in order to complete all the requirements of the exam. Candidates should adhere to these instructions and ensure a smooth and hassle-free exam experience-

Hall Ticket and ID Proof: You are advised to carry your admit cards and a valid photo ID i.e. (Voter ID, Aadhar, Driving Licence, Passport etc)

You are advised to carry your admit cards and a valid photo ID i.e. (Voter ID, Aadhar, Driving Licence, Passport etc) Avoid Prohibited Items: You should avoid items which are not allowed in exam centers including Mobile phone, smartwatches, earphones with other equipment.

You should avoid items which are not allowed in exam centers including Mobile phone, smartwatches, earphones with other equipment. OMR Instructions: Follow the proper guidelines during filling the OMR sheet in the same manner as mentioned in the instructions.

Follow the proper guidelines during filling the OMR sheet in the same manner as mentioned in the instructions. Seating Arrangement: Don't occupy the other seats in exam hall and sit only the assigned seat as your roll number/registration number. Details Mentioned on MPPTCL Admit Card 2025 Candidates who have to appear in the written exam scheduled from September 22 and September 24, 2025 are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-