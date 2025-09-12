The current highest paid MLB player is Shohei Ohtani with the annual salary of $70 Million. Baseball has always been America’s pastime, but in today’s era, it’s also one of the most lucrative sports in the world. With billion-dollar TV rights deals, sponsorships, and long-term contracts, Major League Baseball (MLB) players are now among the highest-paid athletes globally. From record-breaking free agent signings to franchise-defining extensions, the salaries of top MLB stars reflect both their talent and the league’s financial strength.

List of Top 10 Highest Paid MLB Players 2025

Below, we break down the highest paid MLB players in 2025, based on salary data from MLB and Spotrac, which tracks official player contracts.