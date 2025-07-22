[Link Active] Telangana TS TET Result 2025 Declared: Check Your Scorecard at tgtet.aptonline.in

TS TET Result 2025: The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) Result 2025 has been declared today, July 22, 2025, by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their scorecards from the official website tgtet.aptonline.in using their hall ticket number and date of birth.

The TS TET Exam was conducted between June 18 and June 30, 2025. The TS TET Result 2025 determines the eligibility of candidates to apply for teaching positions in government schools, aided schools, and private schools in Telangana. TS TET Result 2025 OUT The TS TET Result 2025 has been released by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana. The cutoff mark for general category candidates is 60%, i.e., 90 out of 150 whereas for BC category candidates it is 50% and SC/ST/PwD it is 40%. A direct link is provided below to check the TS TET Result 2025.

TS TET Result 2025 Link Active The TS TET June 2025 Result link is now active at gtet.aptonline.in. Candidates can check their result by providing their Journal Number / Hall Ticket Number, Applied Exam Paper and Date of Birth. The TS TET Result 2025 contains details such as Qualifying marks, certificate validity, category of candidate, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the TS TET Result 2025. TS TET Result 2025 Active Link TS TET Final Answer Key 2025 The TS TET Final Answer Key 2025 is also released by the Department of School Education, Telangana, on the official website tgtet.aptonline.in along with the TS TET Result. This final key incorporates all corrections made after reviewing objections raised against the provisional answer key, which was available from July 5 to July 8, 2025. Candidates can now download the final answer key for Paper 1 (Primary Level) and Paper 2 (Upper Primary Level). Click on the direct link below to download the TS TET Final Answer Key 2025.

TS TET Final Answer Key 2025 Click Here TS TET Result 2025: Overview The TS TET Result 2025 scorecard and result have been released at tgtet.aptonline.in on July 22, 2025. Candidates can download it by logging into their account. Check the table below for TST TET Result 2025 Key Highlights. Exam Particulars Details Exam Name Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025 Conducting Authority Department of School Education, Government of Telangana Exam Dates June 18 to 30, 2025 Result Date July 22, 2025 Official Website tgtet.aptonline.in Qualifying Marks General: 60% (90/150), BC: 50% (75/150), SC/ST/PwD: 40% (60/150) Scorecard Details Name, Roll No., Marks, Qualifying Status, District Validity of Certificate Lifetime (as per NCTE guidelines)

How to Check TS TET Result 2025? Candidates can check their TS TET Result 2025 after clicking on the direct link provided above or by following the simple steps listed below Visit the Official Website, tgtet.aptonline.in.

Click on the TS TET Result 2025

Provide your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth.

Click on the Submit button

Your TS TET scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference Details Mentioned on Scorecard Before downloading the TS TET Result 2025 candidates must check all the details mentioned in the scorecard and in case of any discrepancy, candidates should contact the TS TET helpline at +91 040-23120340. Check the list below for details mentioned in TS TET Scorecard 2025 Candidate’s Name

Hall Ticket Number

Date of Birth

Category (General/SC/ST/BC/PwD)

Paper Appeared (Paper 1 or 2)

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks Obtained

Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)