[Link Active] Telangana TS TET Result 2025 Declared: Check Your Scorecard at tgtet.aptonline.in

The TS TET Result 2025 has been officially released by the Department of School Education, Telangana, on July 22, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their scorecards from the official website tgtet.aptonline.in using their hall ticket number and date of birth. The qualifying marks are 60% for General, 50% for BC, and 40% for SC/ST/PwD candidates. Successful candidates will now get a lifetime-valid TS TET Certificate, making them eligible for teacher recruitment in government and private schools across Telangana

Jul 22, 2025, 12:24 IST
TS TET Result 2025: The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) Result 2025 has been declared today, July 22, 2025, by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their scorecards from the official website tgtet.aptonline.in using their hall ticket number and date of birth.
The TS TET Exam was conducted between June 18 and June 30, 2025. The TS TET Result 2025 determines the eligibility of candidates to apply for teaching positions in government schools, aided schools, and private schools in Telangana.

TS TET Result 2025 OUT

The TS TET Result 2025 has been released by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana. The cutoff mark for general category candidates is 60%, i.e., 90 out of 150 whereas for BC category candidates it is 50% and SC/ST/PwD it is 40%. A direct link is provided below to check the TS TET Result 2025.

TS TET Result 2025 Link Active

The TS TET June 2025 Result link is now active at gtet.aptonline.in. Candidates can check their result by providing their Journal Number / Hall Ticket Number, Applied Exam Paper and Date of Birth. The TS TET Result 2025 contains details such as Qualifying marks, certificate validity, category of candidate, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the TS TET Result 2025.

Active Link

TS TET Final Answer Key 2025

The TS TET Final Answer Key 2025 is also released by the Department of School Education, Telangana, on the official website tgtet.aptonline.in along with the TS TET Result. This final key incorporates all corrections made after reviewing objections raised against the provisional answer key, which was available from July 5 to July 8, 2025. Candidates can now download the final answer key for Paper 1 (Primary Level) and Paper 2 (Upper Primary Level). Click on the direct link below to download the TS TET Final Answer Key 2025.

TS TET Final Answer Key 2025

Click Here

TS TET Result 2025: Overview

The TS TET Result 2025 scorecard and result have been released at tgtet.aptonline.in on July 22, 2025. Candidates can download it by logging into their account. Check the table below for TST TET Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Exam Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025

Conducting Authority

Department of School Education, Government of Telangana

Exam Dates

June 18 to 30, 2025

Result Date

July 22, 2025

Official Website

tgtet.aptonline.in

Qualifying Marks

General: 60% (90/150), BC: 50% (75/150), SC/ST/PwD: 40% (60/150)

Scorecard Details

Name, Roll No., Marks, Qualifying Status, District

Validity of Certificate

Lifetime (as per NCTE guidelines)

How to Check TS TET Result 2025?

Candidates can check their TS TET Result 2025 after clicking on the direct link provided above or by following the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the Official Website, tgtet.aptonline.in.
  • Click on the TS TET Result 2025
  • Provide your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth.
  • Click on the Submit button
  • Your TS TET scorecard will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout for future reference

Details Mentioned on Scorecard

Before downloading the TS TET Result 2025 candidates must check all the details mentioned in the scorecard and in case of any discrepancy, candidates should contact the TS TET helpline at +91 040-23120340. Check the list below for details mentioned in TS TET Scorecard 2025

  • Candidate’s Name
  • Hall Ticket Number
  • Date of Birth
  • Category (General/SC/ST/BC/PwD)
  • Paper Appeared (Paper 1 or 2)
  • Subject-wise Marks
  • Total Marks Obtained
  • Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

TS TET Qualifying Marks 2025

Candidates who score equal to or above these TS TET Qualifying Marks will be eligible for the TS TET Certificate and can apply for teacher recruitment in Telangana government and private schools. Check the table below for TS TET Qualifying Marks 2025.

Category

Minimum Percentage

Minimum Marks (Out of 150)

General (UR)

60%

90 marks

Backward Classes (BC)

50%

75 marks

SC/ST/PwD

40%

60 marks

What after the TS TET Result 2025?

Now after the declaration of TS TET Result 2025 candidates will be able to download their certificate and after that, qualified candidates can apply for teacher recruitment

  • Qualified candidates will receive the TS TET Certificate within a few weeks after the result declaration.
  • The certificate is valid for a lifetime and can be used for teacher recruitment
  • TS TET scores carry 20% weightage in the final teacher selection process, while the remaining 80% depends on the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT)
  • Candidates can apply for teaching positions in government schools, aided schools, and private schools in Telangana.

