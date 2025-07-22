School Assembly News Headlines: Need a script to present yourself as the speaker for the news headlines of tomorrow's school assembly? Don’t worry, we have got you covered. All of the important news events that you can address at your school assembly will be covered in this article, with a focus on sports, the national economy, and international politics. This allows you to write your screenplay the day before the school assembly. The news highlights offer valuable information that keeps young minds grounded in reality, ranging from national, international, sports news and awareness days to national education reforms along with adjustments to school policies. Check it out all here

Nayara Energy to invest Rs 70,000 cr in India; says EU sanctions go against India's interests

Iran’s FM says nuclear enrichment will continue, but open to talks

US criticises Israeli airstrikes on Syria, backs the Ahmad al-Sharra regime in Damascus

MiG-21s to retire by September: Journey of the fighter jet that won wars, but was always under accident cloud

Sports News Headlines

Shardul Thakur IN, Karun Nair OUT And Debut For Anshul Kamboj: India's Probable Playing XI For 4th Test

Anshul Kamboj set for Manchester debut as 'multiple chats with Gautam Gambhir, training clues fuel 4th Test speculation

2 sixes and OUT! Vaibhav Suryavanshi fails to fire again in second Youth Test vs England

'Career Sabotage': Administrative blunder mars India’s historic badminton bronze at World University Games

Durand Cup kicks off amid uncertainty in Indian football

Thought Of The Day

"The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing."

This thought, often attributed to Socrates, reminds us that humility is the cornerstone of true learning. It suggests that the more we learn, the more we realise the vastness of what we don't know. Embracing this perspective allows us to remain open to new ideas, continuously seek knowledge, and avoid the pitfalls of overconfidence. It encourages a lifelong journey of curiosity and discovery.