Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

School Assembly News Headlines Today 23rd July, 2025: Get National, International, Sports and Other Important News Updates Here

School Assembly: The purpose of the morning school assemblies is to educate, motivate, and engage students in the latest global events. Every day, several important announcements and events occur that all students need to be aware of. Check the important news headlines for today.

Akshita Jolly
ByAkshita Jolly
Jul 22, 2025, 17:23 IST
School Assembly News Headlines Today 23rd July, 2025
School Assembly News Headlines Today 23rd July, 2025

School Assembly News Headlines: Need a script to present yourself as the speaker for the news headlines of tomorrow's school assembly? Don’t worry, we have got you covered.  All of the important news events that you can address at your school assembly will be covered in this article, with a focus on sports, the national economy, and international politics. This allows you to write your screenplay the day before the school assembly. The news highlights offer valuable information that keeps young minds grounded in reality, ranging from national, international, sports news and awareness days to national education reforms along with adjustments to school policies. Check it out all here

Check: Thought of the Day

Word Of The Day

Question Of The Day

National News Headlines For School Assembly

  • ‘Very sad’: Shashi Tharoor expresses concern over Dhankhar's health after resignation as Vice President

  • Parliament Monsoon Session Day 2: Both Houses of Parliament adjourned till tomorrow amid Opposition protests

  • 2006 train blasts case: Supreme Court to hear Maharashtra’s plea against Bombay HC verdict on July 24

  • MiG-21s to retire by September: Journey of the fighter jet that won wars, but was always under accident cloud

  • ‘Milestone moment’: Army gets 3 Apache attack helicopters after 16-month wait

International News Headlines

  • Zelensky: Ukraine and Russia to hold peace talks on Wednesday

  • Japan elections: The post-Abe consensus has fractured

  • US criticises Israeli airstrikes on Syria, backs the Ahmad al-Sharra regime in Damascus

  • Indian-American economist Gita Gopinath to leave IMF to rejoin Harvard University faculty

  • Iran’s FM says nuclear enrichment will continue, but open to talks

  • Nayara Energy to invest Rs 70,000 cr in India; says EU sanctions go against India's interests

Sports News Headlines

  • Shardul Thakur IN, Karun Nair OUT And Debut For Anshul Kamboj: India's Probable Playing XI For 4th Test

  • Anshul Kamboj set for Manchester debut as 'multiple chats with Gautam Gambhir, training clues fuel 4th Test speculation

  • 2 sixes and OUT! Vaibhav Suryavanshi fails to fire again in second Youth Test vs England

  • 'Career Sabotage': Administrative blunder mars India’s historic badminton bronze at World University Games

  • Durand Cup kicks off amid uncertainty in Indian football

Thought Of The Day

"The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing."

This thought, often attributed to Socrates, reminds us that humility is the cornerstone of true learning. It suggests that the more we learn, the more we realise the vastness of what we don't know. Embracing this perspective allows us to remain open to new ideas, continuously seek knowledge, and avoid the pitfalls of overconfidence. It encourages a lifelong journey of curiosity and discovery.

Other Related Links

50+ Daily Use English Sentences with Hindi Meaning

English Tenses Chart PDF: 12 Tenses With Rules, Uses & Examples

Active and Passive Voice All Tenses Rules with Examples

50+ School Conversation Dialogues in English for Students and Teachers



Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News