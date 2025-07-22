CBSE 10th Compartment Exam 2025 Ends: Check When Board Announce Class 10th Result, Expected Date and Time

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education has concluded the CBSE 10th compartment exam 2025 today. Candidates who have appeared for the exams are now eagerly awaiting the CBSE 10th supplementary result 2025 date. With the exams concluding today, it is expected that the board will announce the CBSE class 10 compartment result 2025 by the first week of August 2025.

The CBSE 10th compartment result 2025 will be announced on the official result portal of the board. To check the results, students are required to visit the official website and login using their registration number and date of birth. Students clearing their CBSE 10th supplementary exam 2025 will be eligible to continue their class 11 admissions.

CBSE Class 10 compartment result 2025 will be available on the official website - cbse.gov.in. Candidates will also be provided with the compartment result 2025 link on the official result portal - cbseresults.nic.in