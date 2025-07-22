CBSE 10th Compartment Exam 2025 Ends: Check When Board Announce Class 10th Result, Expected Date and Time

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education has concluded the CBSE 10th compartment exam 2025 today. Candidates who have appeared for the exams are now eagerly awaiting the CBSE 10th supplementary result 2025 date. With the exams concluding today, it is expected that the board will announce the CBSE class 10 compartment result 2025 by the first week of August 2025.
The CBSE 10th compartment result 2025 will be announced on the official result portal of the board. To check the results, students are required to visit the official website and login using their registration number and date of birth. Students clearing their CBSE 10th supplementary exam 2025 will be eligible to continue their class 11 admissions.
CBSE Class 10 compartment result 2025 will be available on the official website - cbse.gov.in. Candidates will also be provided with the compartment result 2025 link on the official result portal - cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 Date and Time
The CBSE 10th compartment result 2025 will be announced by board officials on the official website. As per reports, the CBSE 10th compartment result 2025 are expected to be announced by the first week of August 2025. A confirmation on the date and time for the release of the CBSE Class 10 supplementary result 2025 will be made by board officials soon.
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025: Where to Check
The class 10 CBSE compartment result 2025 will be announced by the official on the website of the board. Students are required to use their login credentials to download the online marksheet. The websites to check the CBSE 10th supplementary result 2025 is given below
- cbse.gov.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
How to Download CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 Marksheet
The CBSE 10th compartment result 2025 will be announced by board officials on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided below to download the marksheet
Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE
Step 2: Click on the CBSE 10th compartment result link
Step 3: Login using the registration number and date of birth
Step 4: The 10th compartment 2025 marksheet will be displayed
Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference
