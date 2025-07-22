Tamil Nadu School Holiday: (Kanyakumari District) Schools Closed For July 24 to Celebrate Aadi Amavasai

TN School Holidays: A holiday has been announced for educational institutions in certain districts of Tamil Nadu for July 23, 24 and 28, 2025. Schools in the Ariyalur District of Tamil Nadu were closed yesterday, July 23, 2025 on the occasion of the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival. Schools in the Kanyakumari district will be closed today, July 24, 2025 on the occassion of Aadi Amavasai. It must however be noted that to make up for the holiday announced for tomorrow, schools will remain functional on July 26, 2025.
July 24 Holiday in Kanyakumari
Schools in Kanyakumari will remain closed on July 24, 2025 on the occasion of Aadi Amavasai. Due to th unexpected crowd turnout, the district administration the district administration has announced school holidays for government and private schools.
July 28 Holiday in Chengalpattu
Schools in Chengalpattu will remain closed on July 28, 2025 on the occasion of Aadipura festival. The holiday will be compensated on August 9, 2025 as a full working day.
