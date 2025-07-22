Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Tamil Nadu School Holiday: (Kanyakumari District) Schools Closed For July 24 to Celebrate Aadi Amavasai

School holiday has been announced for institutions in certain districts in Tamil Nadu including Ariyalur, Kanyakumari and Chengalpattu from July 23, 24 and 28, 2025. Schools in Kanyakumari district will be closed today on the occassion of Aadi Amavasai. Check details here.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 24, 2025, 18:21 IST
TN School Holidays Announced
TN School Holidays: A holiday has been announced for educational institutions in certain districts of Tamil Nadu for July 23, 24 and 28, 2025. Schools in the Ariyalur District of Tamil Nadu were closed yesterday, July 23, 2025 on the occasion of the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival. Schools in the Kanyakumari district will be closed today, July 24, 2025 on the occassion of Aadi Amavasai. It must however be noted that to make up for the holiday announced for tomorrow, schools will remain functional on July 26, 2025. 

July 24 Holiday in Kanyakumari

Schools in Kanyakumari will remain closed on July 24, 2025 on the occasion of Aadi Amavasai. Due to th unexpected crowd turnout, the district administration the district administration has announced school holidays for government and private schools.

July 28 Holiday in Chengalpattu

Schools in Chengalpattu will remain closed on July 28, 2025 on the occasion of Aadipura festival. The holiday will be compensated on August 9, 2025 as a full working day. 

Also Read: Kerala Schools Closed Today as Former CM Passes Away | 3‑Day State Mourning and Public Holiday Declared

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More
