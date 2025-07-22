TNSTC Hall Ticket 2025 Released at arasubus.tn.gov.in, Download Driver Cum Conductor Admit Card PDF - Direct Link Here

TNSTC Hall Ticket 2025: Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Limited (TNSTC) has released the hall ticket for the posts of Driver cum Conductor on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for 3274 Driver and Conductor Posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials. The written exam is scheduled to be held on July 27, 2025 at the various exam venues 15 identified places in Tamilnadu by Anna University, Chennai. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket at the official website-https://www.arasubus.tn.gov.in. TNSTC Hall Ticket 2025 Download To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials including application number Date of birth and captcha. The hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

TNSTC Hall Ticket 2025 Download Link TNSTC Hall Ticket 2025 Out Earlier Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Limited (TNSTC) had released the official notification for the recruitment of 3274 Driver cum Conductor posts across the state Candidates can access all the details regarding TNSTC Recruitment 2025 given below Exam Elements Details Recruiting Body Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Ltd. Post Driver and Conductor Vacancy 3274 Admit Card Status Out Written Exam Date July 27, 2025 Selection Stages Written Exam, Driving Test, Interview Official Website arasubus.tn.gov.in Steps to Download TNSTC Exam Hall Ticket 2025 Candidates who have to appear in the driver cum conductor posts exam can download their hall ticket from the official TNSTC portal after following the steps given below-

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNSTC at arasubus.tn.gov.in/.

Step 2: Click on the “Recruitment Hall Ticket” tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link “Driver cum Conductor Hall Ticket 2025” and click on it.

Step 4: Provide your login credentials including Application Number, Date of Birth, and Captcha code.

Step 5: Click on the “Submit” button to view your admit card.

Step 6: Download and print the hall ticket for future reference. Details Mentioned on TNSTC Exam Hall Ticket 2025 Candidates who have to appear in the Driver cum Conductor posts are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding the exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-