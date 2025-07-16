ICSI CSEET Result 2025 OUT LIVE: Download July Exam Scorecard at icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the ICSI CSEET 2025 July session results today, July 16, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the CS Executive exams conducted on July 5 and 7, 2025, can visit the official website to check the CSEET results 2025. Candidates can download the CSEET 2025 Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement through the link given on the official website - icsi.edu.

How to Check ICSI CSEET Result July 2025

CSEET Result July 2025 scorecard is available on the official website. Students who have appeared for the exams can download their marksheet through the link given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI CSEET

Step 2: Click on the CSEET Result July 2025 link

Step 3: Login using the Unique ID and Date of Birth

Step 4: The CSEET July 2025 session result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the result scorecard for further reference

