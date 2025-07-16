RUHS Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today at ruhscuet2025.com; Important Dates Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) is releasing the Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on July 16, 2025. Students who participated in RUHS CUET 2025 Counselling can check their results on ruhscuet2025.com. Those allotted a seat must download their allotment letter, submit required documents, and pay Rs. 50,000 between July 16 and July 22, 2025 to confirm their seat. Get more details here.

Jagran Josh
ByJagran Josh
Jul 16, 2025, 10:59 IST
The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) will release the Round 1 Seat Allotment Result today, July 16, 2025. Students who joined RUHS Counselling 2025 and selected their colleges can check their result on the official website at ruhscuet2025.com.

If a student gets a seat, they must download their allotment letter, registration form, and other important documents. They also need to pay Rs 50,000 as counselling fees to confirm their seat. This can be done between July 16 and July 22, 2025.

Students who don’t get any seat or are unhappy with their allotted seat can try again in the Round 2 Counselling. The RUHS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will come out on August 1, 2025.

The RUHS counselling process includes steps like:

  • Online Registration

  • Choice Filling and Locking

  • Mock Seat Allotment (to help students understand)

  • Final Seat Allotment

  • Seat Confirmation and Fee Payment

  • Document Checking

All students who get seats must download their RUHS Allotment Letter 2025 and bring it for document verification to finish their admission process.

RUHS Counselling Seat Allotment 2025: Important Dates

Check the important dates for RUHS Counselling Seat Allotment 2025 in the table below. Make sure to follow these dates carefully for admission steps.

Event

Dates

Allotment Letter Publishing

July 16, 2025

Print Allotment Letter

July 16 to July 22, 2025

Reporting to Allotted College

July 16 to July 22, 2025

Document Submission

July 16 to July 22, 2025

RUHS CUET Counselling 2025

RUHS Jaipur and Marwar Medical University (MMU), Jodhpur, conducted the CUET 2025 exam for BSc Nursing admission on May 27, 2025. This exam was held for students who want to study nursing in 216 colleges across Rajasthan. Many students appeared for this state-level entrance test to get nursing seats.

Admissions will happen through three rounds of counselling, based on students’ exam rank, category, choices filled, and available seats. After each round, students will know their seat allotment results. Here are the important dates for RUHS CUET 2025 Seat Allotment:

Event

Date

Round 1 Seat Allotment

July 16, 2025

Round 2 Seat Allotment

August 1, 2025

Round 3 Seat Allotment

August 14, 2025

Classes Start

August 18, 2025

How to Check RUHS Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025?

Check the following steps to download your RUHS CUET 2025 Seat Allotment Letter:

  1. Go to the official website at ruhscuet2025.com.

  2. Find and click on the link that says “RUHS CUET 2025 Counselling Seat Allotment Result”.

  3. Enter your details, put your application number and date of birth.

  4. Your RUHS Seat Allotment Result 2025 will show up on the screen.

  5. Download and print your allotment letter to keep it safe for future use.

By following these easy steps, students can easily check and download their RUHS counselling results online.

Documents Needed for RUHS Counselling 2025

Students who get a seat in Round 1 must go to their allotted college for document checking between July 16 and July 22, 2025. They must carry the documents listed below:

  • 10+2 Marksheet (or equivalent exam marksheet)

  • Photo ID Proof (Aadhar card, School ID card, PAN card, Voter ID, Driving Licence, or Govt./PSU card)

  • Passport-size Photos

  • Payment Slip (Proof of Rs. 50,000 fee payment for seat locking)

  • Date of Birth Proof (Class 10 certificate or birth certificate)

  • Rajasthan Domicile Certificate (if applicable)

  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)

  • PwD Certificate (if applicable)

  • EWS Certificate (if applicable)

  • Migration Certificate (if applicable)

