RUHS Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today at ruhscuet2025.com; Important Dates Here

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) will release the Round 1 Seat Allotment Result today, July 16, 2025. Students who joined RUHS Counselling 2025 and selected their colleges can check their result on the official website at ruhscuet2025.com.

If a student gets a seat, they must download their allotment letter, registration form, and other important documents. They also need to pay Rs 50,000 as counselling fees to confirm their seat. This can be done between July 16 and July 22, 2025.

Students who don’t get any seat or are unhappy with their allotted seat can try again in the Round 2 Counselling. The RUHS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will come out on August 1, 2025.

The RUHS counselling process includes steps like: