This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 17 October

Every day has a history tied to it — small moments, big turns, lives changed. What happened on October 17? In 1777, British General Burgoyne surrendered at Saratoga — a turning point in the American Revolution. In 1931, notorious gangster Al Capone was convicted of income tax evasion. In 1933, Albert Einstein fled Nazi Germany and arrived in the U.S. In 1973, OPEC declared an oil embargo during the Middle East conflict. And in 1989, the Loma Prieta earthquake struck Northern California, causing significant loss just before a World Series game. In this article, we'll walk you through more events, famous births, and striking moments from October 17 through history.
What Happened On This Day – October 17?
Here's what happened in history on October 17:
1777 – Americans Win More Than a Battle at Saratoga
- British General John Burgoyne surrenders 5,000 British and Hessian troops to American General Horatio Gates at Saratoga, New York.
- The victory becomes a turning point in the American Revolution.
- It boosts American morale and helps gain French support for the cause.
1835 – Texas Rangers Are Formed
- Texans approve a resolution to create the Texas Rangers.
- They are ordered to “range and guard the frontier between the Brazos and Trinity Rivers”.
- The group becomes one of the most famous law enforcement forces in U.S. history.
1912 – Serbia and Greece Declare War on the Ottoman Empire
- Serbia and Greece join Montenegro in declaring war on the Ottoman Empire.
- This begins the First Balkan War.
- The war reshapes borders and power across southeastern Europe.
1931 – Al Capone Convicted of Tax Evasion
- Infamous gangster Al Capone is found guilty of income tax evasion.
- The verdict ends his long reign of crime in Chicago.
- He is sentenced to 11 years in prison.
1933 – Albert Einstein Flees Nazi Germany
- Physicist Albert Einstein leaves Germany as the Nazi regime rises to power.
- He settles in the United States as a refugee.
- Einstein later joined Princeton University and continued his physics research.
1973 – OPEC Enacts Oil Embargo
- OPEC announces an oil embargo against the U.S. and other nations supporting Israel during the Yom Kippur War.
- Oil prices soar and fuel shortages spread worldwide.
- The crisis marks a significant shift in global energy politics.
1974 – President Ford Explains Nixon Pardon
- President Gerald Ford appears before Congress to defend his decision to pardon Richard Nixon.
- He says the pardon was meant to help the country move forward.
- The choice remains one of the most controversial moments in U.S. political history.
1985 – Penn & Teller Shock David Letterman
- On Late Night with David Letterman, magicians Penn & Teller release hundreds of cockroaches from a top hat onto Letterman's desk.
- Letterman is not amused, but later admits it made "great TV".
- The shocking stunt becomes a legendary talk-show moment.
1989 – Loma Prieta Earthquake Strikes California
- A 6.9 magnitude earthquake hits the San Francisco Bay Area.
- Sixty-seven people are killed, and thousands are injured.
- The quake causes over $5 billion in damage and major infrastructure collapse.
1989 – World Series Game Postponed Because of Earthquake
- The earthquake struck during Game 3 of the World Series between the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics at Candlestick Park.
- The game is postponed for 10 days.
- The event becomes known as the "Earthquake Series".
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on October 17?
October 17 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day
1915 – Arthur Miller (1915 – 2005)
- American playwright best known for Death of a Salesman and The Crucible.
- His works explore human behaviour under social and moral pressure.
- Miller is considered one of the greatest American dramatists.
1956 – Mae C. Jemison
- An American physician and the first Black woman to travel in space.
- She spent a week in orbit in 1992 aboard the space shuttle Endeavour.
- Jemison later became an advocate for science and education.
1972 – Eminem
- Detroit-born rapper known for his sharp lyrics and emotional storytelling.
- Rose to fame with hits like Stan and My Name Is.
- Considered one of the most influential artists in hip-hop history.
Notable Deaths on October 17
Frédéric Chopin (1810 – 1849)
- Polish composer and piano virtuoso.
- Died in Paris at age 39.
- His heart was placed in an urn and sent to Warsaw.
Joey Bishop (1918 – 2007)
- American comedian, entertainer, and member of the Rat Pack.
- He died at age 89.
Danielle Darrieux (1917 – 2017)
- French actress and singer, worked in film, stage, and TV.
- Passed away at age 100.
Elijah Cummings (1951 – 2019)
- American politician and civil rights leader.
- Served many years in the U.S. Congress.
Tennessee Ernie Ford (1919 – 1991)
- American country and gospel singer.
- Famous for the song "Sixteen Tons".
Mitzi Gaynor (1931 – 2024)
- American actress, singer, and dancer.
- Starred in musicals like South Pacific.
Andrew Schally (1926 – 2024)
- Polish-American endocrinologist and Nobel laureate.
- Died in October 2024.
