This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 17 October

Every day has a history tied to it — small moments, big turns, lives changed. What happened on October 17? In 1777, British General Burgoyne surrendered at Saratoga — a turning point in the American Revolution. In 1931, notorious gangster Al Capone was convicted of income tax evasion. In 1933, Albert Einstein fled Nazi Germany and arrived in the U.S. In 1973, OPEC declared an oil embargo during the Middle East conflict. And in 1989, the Loma Prieta earthquake struck Northern California, causing significant loss just before a World Series game. In this article, we'll walk you through more events, famous births, and striking moments from October 17 through history.

What Happened On This Day – October 17?

Here's what happened in history on October 17: