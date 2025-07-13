NEET UG Counselling 2025 Documents Required for Online Application, Check Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee issued the complete schedule for NEET UG 2025 Counselling. Candidates registering for the Round 1 of counselling must have the documents with them in the PDF format to be uploaded along with the applications. Candidates will not be allowed to participate in the counseling process if they do not bring any of these.
During the admissions process, every document needed for NEET Counseling 2025 will be checked. Soon, the official website will publish the NEET 2025 Counseling schedule. Candidates must upload a scanned copy of their signature and a passport-size photo as part of the NEET 2025 Counseling paperwork.
The list of papers needed for NEET Counseling 2025 must be uploaded by students in the format and size specified by MCC. The documents needed for NEET Counseling 2025 are announced by the Medical Council Committee (MCC) in the official booklet. For NEET UG Counseling 2025, eligible students must self-attest all necessary documents. The student's candidature will be instantly canceled if it is discovered that any of the documents are fake or duplicates. To learn about document specifications, how to upload, the list of documents needed for NEET Counseling 2025, and much more, read the article below.
Neet UG 2025 Counselling: Official Websites
Candidates can go the the official websites given below to check for the NEET UG 2025 Counseling Schedule:
Documents Required for NEET Counselling 2025
A birth certificate, a domicile certificate, and a number of other government-approved IDS, such as an Aadhar card, PAN card, or driver's license, are among the documents needed for NEET Counseling 2025. During the admissions process, all students are required to submit all necessary papers for NEET UG Counseling 2025. Before completing the admissions process, the official authorities will check all of these documents. To find out more about the Documents Needed for NEET Counseling 2025, see the guidelines below.
- Passport size photograph
- Postcard size photograph
- Left and right-hand fingers and thumb impression
- Signature
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- Class 10 or equivalent Pass Certificate
- Class 10 or equivalent Mark Sheet
- Class 10 or equivalent CGPA to percentage Conversion Certificate
- Identity Proof (for those candidates who will verify their identities through methods other than Aadhaar or Digilocker)
- Address Proof (Present and Permanent)
- Person With Benchmark Disability (PwBD) Certificate (if applicable)
- Citizenship certificate (applicable for NRI/OCI/Foreign citizen candidates)
What is NEET UG 2025 Counselling?
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will oversee the NEET UG 2025 counseling process on behalf of the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) with the goal of enabling admission to MBBS and BDS programs. This pertains to all deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMC, AIIMS, JIPMER, Delhi University (DU), BHU, and AMU, as well as the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats at government colleges.
There are two categories of NEET 2025 counseling:
- 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and
- 85% State Quota (SQ) seats
- MCC conducts the AIQ counselling, while the respective State Counselling Authorities handle the counselling for SQ seats.
What Is The Eligibility Criteria for NEET 2025 Counselling Process?
To take part in this year's NEET counseling procedure, all applicants must fulfill the eligibility requirements listed below:
to get a score that meets or surpasses the NEET 2025 Cutoff Marks.
should pay the application fee on the MCC's official website in order to finalize the candidate's registration for the counseling procedure.
Candidates may apply for the counseling process if they are enrolled with the state medical boards under the 85% State Quota counseling program.
Candidates may apply for the counseling process if they are eligible for NEET 2025 15% AIQ seats in deemed universities and other medical institutes.
