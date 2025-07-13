NEET UG Counselling 2025 Documents Required for Online Application, Check Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee issued the complete schedule for NEET UG 2025 Counselling. Candidates registering for the Round 1 of counselling must have the documents with them in the PDF format to be uploaded along with the applications. Candidates will not be allowed to participate in the counseling process if they do not bring any of these.

During the admissions process, every document needed for NEET Counseling 2025 will be checked. Soon, the official website will publish the NEET 2025 Counseling schedule. Candidates must upload a scanned copy of their signature and a passport-size photo as part of the NEET 2025 Counseling paperwork.

The list of papers needed for NEET Counseling 2025 must be uploaded by students in the format and size specified by MCC. The documents needed for NEET Counseling 2025 are announced by the Medical Council Committee (MCC) in the official booklet. For NEET UG Counseling 2025, eligible students must self-attest all necessary documents. The student's candidature will be instantly canceled if it is discovered that any of the documents are fake or duplicates. To learn about document specifications, how to upload, the list of documents needed for NEET Counseling 2025, and much more, read the article below.