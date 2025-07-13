NEET UG 2025 Counselling Registration and Application Process; Details Here

NEET UG 2025 Counseling Schedule: The official NEET UG Counseling 2025 registration has started on the Medical Counselling Committee's (MCC) website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who passed the NEET UG 2025 exam earlier this year can start registering for Round 1 of counseling on July 21, 2025, according to the notice. On June 14, the NEET UG 2025 results were released.

For admission to central, deemed institutions and to MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programs under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), the MCC will hold four rounds of NEET UG counseling. AIIMS, JIPMER, AMU, BHU, and ESIC institutions are also included in this. Following the third and fourth rounds, stray vacancy rounds are held to fill any seats that are still open after the fourth round.

Neet UG 2025 Counselling: Official Websites

Candidates can go the the official websites given below to check for the NEET UG 2025 Counseling Schedule: