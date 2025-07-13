Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Registration and Application Process; Details Here

Neet UG 2025 Counselling: MCC has started the NEET UG 2025 counseling on mcc.nic.in. Registration for the first round of admissions for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing under the 15% AIQ opens on July 21, 2025. There are four rounds in the process, along with stray vacancy rounds. It includes organizations such as JIPMER, BHU, ESIC, and AIIMS. AYUSH course counseling (BAMS, BUMS, BSMS, BHMS) would be carried out by AACCC under AIQ.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 13, 2025, 10:43 IST
NEET UG 2025 Counselling Registration
NEET UG 2025 Counselling Registration
Register for Result Updates

NEET UG 2025 Counseling Schedule: The official NEET UG Counseling 2025 registration has started on the Medical Counselling Committee's (MCC) website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who passed the NEET UG 2025 exam earlier this year can start registering for Round 1 of counseling on July 21, 2025, according to the notice. On June 14, the NEET UG 2025 results were released.

For admission to central, deemed institutions and to MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programs under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), the MCC will hold four rounds of NEET UG counseling. AIIMS, JIPMER, AMU, BHU, and ESIC institutions are also included in this. Following the third and fourth rounds, stray vacancy rounds are held to fill any seats that are still open after the fourth round.

Neet UG 2025 Counselling: Official Websites

Candidates can go the the official websites given below to check for the NEET UG 2025 Counseling Schedule:

How to Download the Neet UG 2025 Counselling?

Students can follow the steps  given below to download the NEET UG 2025 Counseling Schedule:

  • For the latest information, use a desktop or mobile browser to visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

  • Locate the "UG Medical Counselling" area on the homepage, then click the appropriate link.

  • Click on the "Schedule" tab that appears beneath the NEET UG 2025 counseling information section.

  • To view the official document online, click the "NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule PDF" link.

  • Examine the counseling dates carefully, taking note of the deadlines for registration, choice filling, allocation, and reporting.

  • To download the schedule, either right-click the page and choose "Save As" or tap the download icon.

  • Throughout the process, save the PDF file to your device and take a printout for convenient reference.

Related Stories

Neet UG 2025: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Conducting Authority

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Official Website

mcc.nic.in

Counselling Start Date (Round 1)

July 21, 2025

NEET UG 2025 Result Date

June 14, 2025

Courses Offered

MBBS, BDS (All India Quota, Deemed/Central Universities, AIIMS, JIPMER)

Mode of Counselling

Online (Registration, Choice Filling, Seat Allotment, Reporting)

Eligibility

Candidates who qualified NEET UG 2025

Neet UG 2025: Procedure for counseling

During the counseling process, the qualifying candidates' self-declarations, eligibility requirements, and all uploaded papers will be checked in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the relevant authorities and/or medical and dental colleges.

The NCISM-designated counseling body for AIQ to BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses is the All-India Ayush Central Counseling Committee, or AACCC. Additionally, AACCC serves as AIQ's Counseling Authority with regard to BHMS under NCH.

Also Read:

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Begins: Check Important Dates, Seat Types, and Admission Process by MCC


Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News