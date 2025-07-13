NEET UG 2025 Counselling Registration and Application Process; Details Here

NEET UG 2025 Counseling Schedule: The official NEET UG Counseling 2025 registration has started on the Medical Counselling Committee's (MCC) website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who passed the NEET UG 2025 exam earlier this year can start registering for Round 1 of counseling on July 21, 2025, according to the notice. On June 14, the NEET UG 2025 results were released.
For admission to central, deemed institutions and to MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programs under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), the MCC will hold four rounds of NEET UG counseling. AIIMS, JIPMER, AMU, BHU, and ESIC institutions are also included in this. Following the third and fourth rounds, stray vacancy rounds are held to fill any seats that are still open after the fourth round.
Neet UG 2025 Counselling: Official Websites
Candidates can go the the official websites given below to check for the NEET UG 2025 Counseling Schedule:
How to Download the Neet UG 2025 Counselling?
Students can follow the steps given below to download the NEET UG 2025 Counseling Schedule:
-
For the latest information, use a desktop or mobile browser to visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
-
Locate the "UG Medical Counselling" area on the homepage, then click the appropriate link.
-
Click on the "Schedule" tab that appears beneath the NEET UG 2025 counseling information section.
-
To view the official document online, click the "NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule PDF" link.
-
Examine the counseling dates carefully, taking note of the deadlines for registration, choice filling, allocation, and reporting.
-
To download the schedule, either right-click the page and choose "Save As" or tap the download icon.
-
Throughout the process, save the PDF file to your device and take a printout for convenient reference.
Neet UG 2025: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
|
Official Website
|
Counselling Start Date (Round 1)
|
July 21, 2025
|
NEET UG 2025 Result Date
|
June 14, 2025
|
Courses Offered
|
MBBS, BDS (All India Quota, Deemed/Central Universities, AIIMS, JIPMER)
|
Mode of Counselling
|
Online (Registration, Choice Filling, Seat Allotment, Reporting)
|
Eligibility
|
Candidates who qualified NEET UG 2025
Neet UG 2025: Procedure for counseling
During the counseling process, the qualifying candidates' self-declarations, eligibility requirements, and all uploaded papers will be checked in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the relevant authorities and/or medical and dental colleges.
The NCISM-designated counseling body for AIQ to BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses is the All-India Ayush Central Counseling Committee, or AACCC. Additionally, AACCC serves as AIQ's Counseling Authority with regard to BHMS under NCH.
